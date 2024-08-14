Music Mailbag Aug 2024 

Clark Clifford Photo

Cardinal Bloom

Lisa and the Missing Pieces, "He's So Bad": "We love what we do. We love how music can make the world better and connect people," said Lisa Menninger, frontwoman for Lisa and the Missing Pieces. The band has been hard at work on their debut album Open Your Heart, which is set to release Saturday, Aug. 24. If you don't want to wait until then, however, they will be headlining a release party for the album Saturday, Aug. 17 at Fisher Brewing Company (320 W. 800 South, fisherbeer.com). In the meantime, you can check out their single "He's So Bad" if you need a sample before diving into the main course. This track has a fun, exciting, upbeat rock feel to it that'll have you bobbing your head and tapping your foot along to the beat. Menninger's voice is energetic and powerful, and the music is well-crafted and addicting. Plus, there's a smooth-as-silk guitar solo in the middle you don't want to miss. "He's So Bad" is a strong showing for this new album, so it'll be exciting to hear the full release.

Sydney Rian, "Heartbreak Party": If you're having a sad-girl summer, SLC pop artist Sydney Rian has the perfect track for you. The subject matter of the song is evident from the title, but when you press play, you're greeted with Rian's beautiful-yet-longing voice and somber music that firmly plants you into a melancholic mood. That's not to say that the song is too overly depressing; it tugs at your heartstrings just the right amount. Not only can you listen to this beautiful track that deals with love, loss and the complexities of relationships, you can also watch Rian perform the track in a well-crafted music video on YouTube. "Heartbreak Party" is streaming everywhere now.

Die Shiny, "Sacrament" music video: If you follow electro-pop duo Die Shiny, there's a good chance you've heard their song "Sacrament," and possibly even seen the intense and heart-wrenching video that accompanies it. The song and video aren't brand-new—the song released as a whopper of a finisher on the duo's January EP Sex, in tandem with the music video—but the video is only now getting some well-deserved recognition, as it was submitted to the West Sound Film Festival in Washington state and came home with the "Best Music Video" award. Die Shiny has mentioned on many Instagram posts how much this video means to them, and it's exciting to see it get attention from viewers outside of Utah. The stunning visuals of the video stick with you as scenes flash across your screen—some moments heavy, others breathtaking and some haunting. "I can't believe we have such a beautiful collaborative work of art here from the song I wrote one sleepless night a year ago. I couldn't have imagined this music video, and I never dreamed we'd release this to only open arms and love. Your response has floored us," Die Shiny wrote on Instagram after the video's release. If you haven't heard the song or watched the video, now is a good time. Stream "Sacrament" wherever you listen to music, and check out the video on YouTube.

Cardinal Bloom, "12:30": Do you find yourself thinking about what the kid version of you thinks of you as an adult, or are you normal? This thought has crossed my mind many a time, and now indie rockers Cardinal Bloom have released a song that perfectly captures that feeling. "It's been 6 months since we've released anything, and we've been holding onto this song for a while now!" they said of their new single. "'12:30' is a song about tapping into your younger self and wanting to understand if they would love the person you are today and the choices you made. Almost more a self-reflection on if you've been living out those dreams you've had as a kid." "12:30" is a lively yet comfortable track with a nostalgic vibe that will have you listening over and over. Cardinal Bloom never disappoint with their perfectly-executed indie sound and heartfelt themes. "12:30" is streaming everywhere now.

Pdubba-U on Van Sessions: If you're anything like me, you recently saw Ogden duo Pdubba-U on Van Sessions last week and thought, "Holy shit, who are these guys?" Van Sessions is a weekly podcast/video series that sees locals playing in front of a beautiful '87 Dodge in a more intimate and sometimes stripped-down setting. City Weekly talked about Van Sessions in December 2023 if you want to read more about them. Last week, Pdubba-U sat down in front of the van and performed a mix of original songs and covers, and completely blew the crowd away. Singer Wesley Knight Jensen has pipes for days, and uses them liberally in all of the performances at Van Sessions. One stand-out from the evening was their track "Comp," which has Jensen belting at the top of his lungs, leaving the crowd as breathless as he probably was after making such incredible sounds come out of his body. The two played four songs that evening, including a cover of "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers, and it's a great watch/listen from start to finish. If you're interested in hearing more from Pdubba-U, stream their debut EP Miki Endo, watch their Van Sessions performance and keep an eye out for their new album Past Lives on Sunday, Sept. 1.

