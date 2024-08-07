Das Energi Festival preview 

Courtesy Photo

Das Energi Festival

The largest and most anticipated electronic dance music (EDM) event in Utah, hands down, is Das Energi. Since 2012, local production company V2 Presents has thrown this festival at The Great Saltair, a historic Utah icon. Das Energi (also known as "Das") continues to grow exponentially in both the number of attendees and its overall production value. Das Energi embodies the unique energy captured through a fusion of music and the core values of Peace, Love, Unity and Respect (PLUR).

Some of the biggest names in EDM have headlined at Das Energi, including Kaskade, Tiësto and Diplo. This year, Seven Lions and Subtronics will headline Friday night while Above & Beyond and Rezz will headline Saturday night.

Ian Hiscock, the artist relations manager, public relations manager and talent buyer, explains the process behind curating the vibes for each night. Of the headliners, he said, "For Das, it's always important to have a diverse lineup of various genres. We try to cover old-school sounds and a lot of new artists." Thus, attendees can expect a good mix of both familiar artists as well as up-and-comers.

There is truly something for everyone at this festival, but Hiscock shared who he's most excited for: Cassian and Layton Giordani, who were added last-minute. "That's one of our first bigger bookings in melodic techno, which is getting a lot of attention right now, and it's their first ever back-to-back, so I'm stoked on that!" he said.

The local DJs also have an important role in shaping Das Energi. "We put a lot of thought into that. Local artists are super important for the local scene and local culture. I feel like we have a good chunk of new artists, as well as some older ones. I was really happy to get a lot of those names who have never played a festival before," Hiscock added.

Beyond selecting artists, V2 also curates each stage and each night for a specific sound. Courtney Coles, the creative marketing director for V2 Presents, explained the general layout of Das, which boasts three stages.

"There's a stage inside the Saltair, then our main stage in the amphitheater, and then for Das Energi we take over the beach of the Salt Lake outside of the Saltair," she said.

However, it's not just the stages that comprise the festival.

"We have a ton of vendors," Hiscock notes. "We have food trucks. It's truly a music festival."

This year at Das Energi, there will also be more food and drink options than ever before. Attendees can support local vendors like Lucky Slice Pizza from Ogden, or Common Ground Eatery from Davis County. The improvements each year are also noticeable, from the newly added paved bar outside that overlooks the main stage amphitheater, to continual improvements in transportation. For example, the new Uber pickup area and shuttle bus turn-around have exceedingly helped the venue that has just one way in and one way out.

Beyond the artists or the venue, Coles remarks, Das Energi is special because of the attendees. "One of the things I love about EDM in Utah, and one of the things I hear from people, especially people coming into Das Energi, is our community. I think Utah has kept a lot of the old school PLUR kind of vibes; there's still a lot of kandi-trading [exchange of colored bracelets] that happens, there's still a lot of sitting down and talking with your friends and talking with new people. We are super welcoming and truly living that PLUR lifestyle, and for those who don't know what that is, it's peace, love, unity and respect ... the core values that really push EDM events forward and that's something at V2 that we really try to put a spotlight on from the staff to the DJs and everyone else involved."

Hiscock agrees. "People here are really warm and welcoming. That's something I hear from artists who come here all the time. They're like this crowd, this energy here," he said, "there's something special going on ... the energy is unmatched when I play in Utah."

After many years of hearing this sentiment sincerely expressed by so many people, Hiscock is convinced Utah has something special.

"What's cool about Das is that as important as the artists and headliners are, I feel like there's a big chunk of people who just come because of the Das Energi vibe. The artists playing sometimes are almost secondary to most people, it's just the energy as a whole that is something really special that people enjoy coming to regardless of who's playing," he added.

Few venues can match the atmosphere of The Great Saltair, overlooking the stark beauty of the Great Salt Lake with the backdrop of the Wasatch mountains.

"Something we've prided ourselves on is that about 30-40 percent of attendees are from out of state, and it's really cool to see that number grow," Hiscock said. "We really appeal to people out of state. Obviously people in the state as well, but there is something really special about the Saltair just with the sunsets and lakefront."

Put on some rave attire and come take photos with friends at the beach at sunset. Check out the vendors and dance your heart out. Or join some cuddle puddles on the grass while taking in all the lights, lasers, flow artists and bass music. All are welcome.

Go to dasenergifestival.com for a lineup of the Aug. 9th & 10th event and tickets.