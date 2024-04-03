Music Mailbag April 2024 

Robin Pendergrast

Pepper Rose

There's a lot that you can already say about 2024 even though we're only a few months in, but one thing you can't say is that there's no good music coming out—especially from locals. Here's some new stuff you need to check out this month.

Jay Ssandri, When It's Cold Out: Singer/songwriter Jay Ssandri has released a couple of new singles so far this year, set to culminate into a new EP titled When It's Cold Out. Ssandri is back with more beautifully-done acoustic tracks that will simultaneously tug at your heartstrings and give you feelings of hope. Plus, the title is fitting for the fake spring/back to winter cycle we've been stuck in. All your problems are easily forgettable when you sit down to listen to Ssandri's stunning vocals paired with poetic songwriting. If you're in need of songs for a calming playlist, these tracks are a perfect fit.

Listen here

Pepper Rose, "Stop Breaking Your Own Heart": If you're familiar with the local rock scene, there's a chance you've come across the powerful presence that is Pepper Rose. She's the front-woman of the incredible Spirit Machines, but also has some great songs under her belt as a solo artist. Her latest single, "Stop Breaking Your Own Heart," has all of those Pepper Rose qualities we love so much: dynamic lyrics, strong and impactful vocals and a certain magic that comes with all of her performances. This new track is a powerful ballad that will draw you in from the first note and keep you hanging on with the lyrics: "Stop breaking your own heart / Waiting in the rain / Addicted to tragedy / You never know / When to call a spade a spade / I need some space / Praying for grace." A relatable song if I've ever heard one. Find "Stop Breaking Your Own Heart" on BandCamp.

Listen here

Tomper, "Call In": Dynamic duo Tomper (Tom and Piper) are back at it with a new, fresh single that brings jazz, pop, indie, R&B and soul to one place. "Call In" is one of the smoothest tracks you'll hear this year, featuring dreamy keys, a driving drumbeat and groovy effects woven throughout the four-minute journey. "Call In" has all of these smooth, cool, funky vibes, but then it also takes it up a notch with its coolness by weaving in voicemails from people who decided to "call in" to the number the duo posted on Instagram back in February. You'd have to try really hard not to enjoy this song. It creates an amazing atmosphere that you want to escape to all the time. "Call In" is streaming everywhere now.

Listen here

bellagrace, "love is cruel": If you're a fan of the emo/pop/punk vibes of the early '00s and '10s, you're gonna want to listen to bellagrace. She's dubbed herself an "emo princess," and rightfully deserves the title. Her music is energetic and fun, but at the same time has those emotional and "emo"-type lyrics that make you want to scream them from the top of your lungs while you rock out in your living room. And maybe do a hair flip for old time's sake. "love is cruel" is bellagrace's latest entry, and worthy successor to her 2023 hit "father." It's all about that heart-stopping feeling when love gets to be too much and you reach your breaking point. bellagrace also posted a short lyric video of "love is cruel" over a scene from Gone Girl where Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) is disguising herself after faking her own disappearance, with the caption: "How this song makes me feel." IYKYK. Be sure to crank this one up to 10. "love is cruel" is streaming everywhere now.

Listen here

The Drought, Live at Kilby Court: The best part of live albums is being able to relive a show where you had the time of your life. Or, if you couldn't make it, it's a great chance to put yourselves in the shoes of those who were there and imagine the great time you could have had. In a fun way, not in a sad way. The Drought have been going through changes with their band over the last couple years while honing in on their sound, which is what you get a big taste of on this live EP. They open with "Seance," which feels like they're calling upon the spirits of the crowd to communicate. The Drought sound fantastic live, and listening to the EP makes you feel like you're standing right in front of them at Kilby. The EP is only three songs, so it makes you sad when the ending comes quickly, but it's easy to press play again and embark on the journey just one more time. The Drought's Live at Kilby Court is streaming everywhere now.

Listen here

Columbia Jones, Songs In An Empty House: Columbia Jones' newest album is a perfect listen for when you're sitting in your house, which hopefully isn't empty. The blues/roots-rock artist is back with a body of work that will leave you feeling like you just went on the bluesy/folksy journey of a lifetime. Through Songs In An Empty House you'll find mystery, intrigue and musical elements that will make you feel like you're trudging through the desert on your trusty steed. Fans of the genre, look no further—Columbia Jones has your back with this one.

Listen here