Scott Lippitt and Me, You, and the Avenues 

Marissa Mooney

Scott Lippitt

Some of the most magical moments happen when people come together to collaborate. Whether it's the Avengers assembling, or bands coming together to form a supergroup, good things happen when people come together. SLC's Avengers-level team up comes in the form of Me, You, and the Avenues, a collaboration album facilitated by singer/songwriter Scott Lippitt featuring some great local talent.

"The idea came from a sincere love for the music scene here and a good level of surprise around how much talent there is," Lippitt said. "Three years ago, I found myself in a local record store perusing the local section. I had just left my professional career to pursue music full-time, and I was curious what kind of local music was out there. I purchased Nicole Canaan's Wherever EP. This was before we became friends and before I knew who they were. I fell in love with that EP and started my journey of uncovering more and more local music. I couldn't believe the quality, depth, and connection I was feeling to the music I was uncovering. The talent here is unreal."

After Lippitt's 2022 release Meaning Maker, collaboration was on his mind, and Canaan was the first person he asked. To his excitement, Canaan agreed, and this set this new album in motion. "I took that excitement and started asking more Utah musicians. I eventually had a list of 12 musicians/bands that were excited to collaborate and I hit the ground running. This project became my life for over a year, and I don't regret a second of it."

On the album, you'll find Lippitt pairing up with Sean Mena, Josaleigh Pollett, Yuccas, Karl Ricky, Rachael Jenkins, Ambedo, From Dusk, Number One Babe Team, This Valley Glow, Maren Gayle, Nicole Canaan and Bly Wallentine. A few of the tracks have been released, but the full album drops on April 12.

Going through the album is a delightful and satisfying journey, because you get to hear the sounds of these beloved artists coming together as one. You can hear characteristics from Lippitt's music fused with the others' sounds to create something familiar, yet fresh and new. While each collaboration was a challenge, it wasn't a difficult one. "We were each bringing in our styles, and we were equally interested in holding space for each other's styles, but also seeing what's new," Lippitt said. "I didn't have a vision for the album and then forced other people's sounds to what I wanted, or I also didn't feel forced to totally meet theirs."

Getting local artists involved also wasn't a challenge; plenty of local artists were excited at the thought of collaboration. "I was immediately on with being a part of this project," said Ryan Delvey of This Valley Grow. "Bringing together a group of great artists and people to make a full album together is such a cool thing. It showcases local talent in such a real, communal way and really kind of is what music should be about at the end of the day. It has a sense of friendship and community in a way that I feel is important for artists to have a sense of these days."

Singer/songwriter Josaleigh Pollett also expressed the same sentiment. "I am so deeply honored to be a part of Me, You, and the Avenues from Scott Lippitt," they said. "I believe in our SLC music community so deeply. I've tried to place myself in other parts of this country/industry, and I always find myself coming back here to Salt Lake. Being a part of this collaborative album feels like coming home—being a part of something that celebrates our scene because we all made it, and Scott is the powerhouse of organization and creativity that made it happen. I am thrilled to have my name be anywhere near any of these folks in any capacity, and it feels really special to be a part of this collection."

The name of the album itself holds great meaning for the artists as well. "It felt like I was exploring a neighborhood or a maze with each person. The ways we navigated and created were special to our connection, and that's reflected in the distinctiveness of the songs," Lippitt said.

For example, the last song on the album, "Avocado," with Bly Wallentine is "a snapshot of Scott and my individual processes at the time of deepening and opening further into living in our hearts," according to Wallentine. It was a no-brainer for them to agree to join Lippitt's project. "I love Scott's approach to creation and collaboration, and it was so exciting to be included in the project. Very easy BIG YES when he asked me. Creating a community is collective healing. Coming together and being human, making art together. YES," Wallentine said.

If you're going for a walk through the Avenues, bring this album with you. It's a perfect snapshot of the community and some of the people who create art in it. It's a lovely collection that incorporates so many different styles into a beautiful harmony. "I love hearing these songs because I can hear a bit of my musical style and a bit of the other musician's, too. And yet, we created something beyond what I would have created alone, certainly," Lippitt said.

Me, You, and the Avenues is streaming everywhere April 12 with a release show at Kilby Court on April 14. You'll be able to catch Lippitt with several of the collaborators on stage, so don't miss out!