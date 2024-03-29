Music Plus: March 29

click to enlarge
Das Energi headliners announced
-
Matt Dippel
-
Das Energi Festival
Das Energi welcomes Above & Beyond as headliners for their first Das Energi performance since 2019, while REZZ makes a much-anticipated return to Utah, her first since 2021. Seven Lions, fresh from his incredibly successful 2023 tour, is set to charm the Utah crowds once again, alongside Subtronics, a Salt Lake City favorite, ready to drop some intense bass on the salty flats of Utah’s favorite music festival. Don’t miss Das Energi this year Aug. 9-10 out at the Great Saltair. Tickets are on sale now; head to dasenergifestival.com
to buy and get all of the info you need for the festival.
Ogden Twilight Lineup announced
As we get further into the year, we’ll start to see our favorite festivals announcing lineups, and the Ogden Twilight series is the next you can mark your calendars for. Headliners include Phoenix, Cannons, Ben Böhmer, Diplo, Killer Mike & The Mighty Midnight Revival/Hippo Campus, St. Vincent, Thievery Corporation, Broken Social Scene and Tycho. Plus, there’s still some TBD, so there’s more to come. Among the headliners there’s fantastic openers, so go check out the full list at ogdentwilight.com
and keep an eye on the dates as they range from May 16 to Sept. 13.