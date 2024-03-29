 Music Plus: March 29 | Buzz Blog
Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 29, 2024

A&E / Music / Culture

Music Plus: March 29

Das Energi Festival headliners, Ogden Twilight lineup

Posted By on March 29, 2024, 11:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
click to enlarge Das Energi Festival - MATT DIPPEL
  • Matt Dippel
  • Das Energi Festival
Das Energi headliners announced
Das Energi welcomes Above & Beyond as headliners for their first Das Energi performance since 2019, while REZZ makes a much-anticipated return to Utah, her first since 2021. Seven Lions, fresh from his incredibly successful 2023 tour, is set to charm the Utah crowds once again, alongside Subtronics, a Salt Lake City favorite, ready to drop some intense bass on the salty flats of Utah’s favorite music festival. Don’t miss Das Energi this year Aug. 9-10 out at the Great Saltair. Tickets are on sale now; head to dasenergifestival.com to buy and get all of the info you need for the festival.

Ogden Twilight Lineup announced
As we get further into the year, we’ll start to see our favorite festivals announcing lineups, and the Ogden Twilight series is the next you can mark your calendars for. Headliners include Phoenix, Cannons, Ben Böhmer, Diplo, Killer Mike & The Mighty Midnight Revival/Hippo Campus, St. Vincent, Thievery Corporation, Broken Social Scene and Tycho. Plus, there’s still some TBD, so there’s more to come. Among the headliners there’s fantastic openers, so go check out the full list at ogdentwilight.com and keep an eye on the dates as they range from May 16 to Sept. 13.

About The Author

Emilee Atkinson

Emilee Atkinson
Bio:
 Ogden native Emilee Atkinson has spent her life obsessing over music and enjoying writing. Eventually, she decided to combine the two. She’s the current music editor of City Weekly.

On Topic...

More by Emilee Atkinson

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
···

© 2024 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation