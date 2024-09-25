Local musicians share their summer 2024 highlights 

Beehive Photo & Video

Lisa and the Missing Pieces

The Alpines: "Wrapping up our second summer of live shows, it's wild to think how far we've come. We've leveled up in venues, performances, and material, and are rocking a solid 3-hour set of original tunes with a complete DIY setup. Our confidence is up, and so is the fun. Mistakes happen less often, and are no big deal when they do, as we know how to roll with it. This lets us focus on what really matters: entertaining the crowd, cutting loose and putting on an unforgettable show. We've had a blast discovering which songs get the crowd hyped and which of our wild dance moves get everyone on their feet."

Scott Lippitt: "My most sizzlin' summer slice of music was seeing Goldensuns, SEGO and Warpaint at the Complex in late May. Three of my favorite bands all in one night. Sound quality was pristine, the crowd was friendly and engaged, and the music was rocking. Plus, Chase from Goldensuns gave me a T-shirt with the logo of their single "Shook," and it's my favorite t-shirt now. (And also one of my most-listened-to songs of the year... I mean, I have the shirt, I gotta listen to it every time I wear it!)"

Loom: "We had the opportunity to play at Snowbasin for their Summer at Snowbasin series on June 23. We weren't quite sure what to expect, as it was a hot day, and we were new to the venue. Upon arrival, we were instantly electrified with excitement, as the view from the stage was nothing short of majestic. Looking out directly on some of the most beautiful and staggering mountains in Utah injected an energy into our performance that is impossible to replicate, which certainly showed in our playing and improvisation. Right out of the gate, we launched out of one of our originals, 'What I Mean,' into a powerful 12-minute jam reflecting the texture and majesty of the setting. After the jam peaked into a cathartic and powerful bliss, we looked at each other, smiling ear to ear, filled with gratitude for where and how we were playing. Needless to say, we won't be forgetting that set any time soon, and we chose to release that rendition of 'What I Mean' on streaming platforms soon after. Check it out to get a taste of the vibes on that beautiful summer day at Snowbasin!"

Lisa & the Missing Pieces: "The best part of the summer was the connection, support and love (and cake!) we had at our release party! But there were many other amazing moments. This one stands out: the skies opened and it POURED just before we played the patio at Gracie's. It was an impressive storm that left a beautiful sky and a palpable calm. When the rain abated we set up. Put us about 15 min. behind, but not bad given the size of the storm. As we started the first set folks drifted back out to the patio—into this clean, fresh air—to listen. We met a couple from Atlanta, two young women who were there to hang out together, a group of guys who looked like they came off the golf course. As the night went on, more and more people took up seats to vibe with us and hang out. So many people were interacting with each other, brought together by experiencing this storm and feeling the love; even when they didn't know each other before that first set. One of our songs, 'Make It Better,' is about making the world a better place by being with, listening to and connecting with each other. When we played that song, the crowd exploded in cheers! Perhaps because they were—on this patio, on this clear evening—living that. It was amazing and will stay with me."

Ideal Horizon: "Our favorite show was at Soundwell in June. We opened for a K-pop group, North Star Boys (NSB). They were so fun to meet, and it was a whole new world for us to have a line of girls waiting all day for their chance to meet the NSB. They had VIP entry and an afterparty where the fans could meet all of the band members. We got so many amazing fans coming up to us asking about our music and asking for autographs, which was surreal. We also recorded three songs to finalize our EP coming out in October. We did all three songs in two days, which was stressful but it worked out in the end. We have loved meeting new bands and going to their shows to make connections. When you get down to it, music is all about community and connecting. Our guitarist Dom got an opportunity to be a guest on a local podcast from some of those connections. We experimented with new content ideas and had so much fun recording videos for them. Overall, this summer was a huge success for us, and we can't wait to see where we will be next summer!"