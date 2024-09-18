Event Preview: Equinox: Melon Nights 

Courtesy Photo

People worldwide are using watermelon images to support a ceasefire in Gaza. Watermelons appear at protests, on walls and in online posts, symbolizing solidarity amid the increasing civilian casualties and destruction. Beyond representing the Palestinian flag's colors, the watermelon has long symbolized Palestinian resistance to occupation. Due to censorship on media platforms, the watermelon has deepened in meaning as a modest act of defiance.

One Salt Lake City resident, Alec Bang, was inspired by the watermelon symbol to organize a music festival in Utah called "Equinox: Melon Nights," which will donate 10 percent of its proceeds to The Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF).

For three days and two nights of camping, Sept. 20-22, the music and arts festival coincides with the famous "Melon Days" in Green River, Utah, where the festival is located, as well as the autumn equinox. "The watermelon is a symbol of Palestine because of censorship. Whereas, the Equinox is a portal. ... I want to honor everyone's ancestors and everyone's culture. ... I want to transport us to other cultures through this portal," Bang said.

The event and the cause are symbiotic with melons. Bang chose this organization because of its work helping farms recover from devastation and to rebuild. He draws a connection between melons, farmers and the support for children who are facing hunger and genocide.

Because melons are a staple main crop out of southern Utah, Melon Days is a special time to celebrate food. The honor of food also includes giving back—in this case, to Palestine, where starvation is rampant due to Israeli blockades of food supplies and bombing of farms.

"In a time of hopelessness and helplessness and so much devastation, we can come together and give back," Bang said.

He points out that while "burner" events are conceptually "all-inclusive," at this event, "all are welcome, it also needs to be accessible and not just focused on ticket sales."

For example, Burning Man— the main arts attraction for "burners" in Black Rock Desert, Nevada—is a large-scale event with lots of money that claims "Radical Inclusion" as the first of its 10 principles. This year, however, organizers censored an art installation of a watermelon entitled "From the River to the Sea." The blatant censorship of something intended to represent hope and dignity inspired Bang to draw attention to the issue in his own way. Contributing to his event would thus be an act of solidarity in itself.

To pull this off, Bang has teamed up with Wasteland Caravan, as well as Jenkstar Ranch in Green River, to highlight and showcase local Salt Lake artists, musicians and dancers across genres and cultures, for a cause that is complementary to the famous Melon Days. You'll be able to see acts like Moroccan DJ "Yax Musika" and DJ "Miel," who runs the music and community collective ¡DYKED! for marginalized genders (women, nonbinary and trans) and QTBIPOC individuals.

There are also many other Salt Lake City local DJs, singers, musicians and bands on the diverse lineup, including VI:BRA, 4EYE, Shaws, Regular Ass Dude, Mavi Blue, Molly Mars, Annie Platt, The Smokin' Yogurt, Charlie Marie and Bang's own band, The Cult Classics. The idea is to amplify artists from more marginalized communities and make the event accessible to these folks by inviting all trans and BIPOC individuals to attend for free, no questions asked. Bang stresses that these are important steps for burner culture to be less homogenous and more welcoming.

Along with the inclusivity of the event, Bang is committed to seeing that the donations go directly to farms and farmers who can help rebuild food systems and make sure that people, especially children, will continue to be fed.

There are other ways for people to contribute funds if they cannot make it to the event. Anyone can make a direct donation, and Bang is also selling collaborative artwork between himself and Alyssa Huff called "Why Melon Nights?" They will be selling hoodies, t-shirts, and prints as a way to raise additional money.

Check out the Instagram pages @wastelandcaravan and @bangalec to learn more about the event, see the full lineup of musicians, purchase tickets, or donate and contribute in other ways. Reach out to Bang directly for an access code for trans and BIPOC individuals for the event.

See also pcrf.net for more information on The Palestine Children's Relief Fund.