Concert Preview: 2025 Get Lucky EDM festival at The Great Saltair 

Audeamus

St. Patrick's Day has become synonymous with festivities where everyone embraces a bit of the luck of the Irish—whether it's in your ancestry or not. This weekend, V2 Presents is hosting their decade-long tradition, the Get Lucky Festival. The two-day electronic dance music (EDM) rave is held at The Great Saltair, which becomes a magical place where fantasy and fairy tale take over through vibrant color and sound.

The lineup includes the first-ever SLC performances for Eric Prydz, CamelPhat and Gordo, among the rest of the diverse lineup. Local artists including Audeamus, The Fractured Minds and Maplo are gearing up for fantastic performances that you won't want to miss.

From his impressive music studio, Zachary Primavera (aka Audeamus) opened up about his evolution from a dubstep DJ to a producer of melodic techno music over the course of 10 years in the EDM scene. He came up with the name Audeamus—which means "Let us dare" in Latin—explaining, "To me it means don't be afraid to try something different. If you're passionate about something, just give it your all because you can do anything with that mindset." He's created a distinct musical brand and melodic techno sound, and continues using Latin with all of the names of his songs following suit.

It takes a certain tenacity to find success in the music industry, which Primavera exudes with equal parts perseverance and focus. This past summer, he had an opening slot to play at Das Energi on the outdoor stage, Galactic Flats. Unfortunately, the winds were too strong for the DJs to play safely, and he was only able to play three tracks before the stage was shut down for a number of hours. Even though he wasn't able to finish his set, he looks back at the opportunity with gratitude and grace.

"I still had my name there," he said of the experience. "They were very professional, and you can't help the weather. I still had a great weekend."

He hangs up the fliers in his studio of all his favorite shows he's played as motivation. "I use them as reflection and stuff, to be like, 'Just keep working,'" he explained. Thankfully, Get Lucky is another chance to showcase his talent, and he will play the opening slot on Saturday. This time he will be on the main stage indoors, and won't have to worry about any weather-related mishaps.

The brother-sister duo Alexa and Owen Maple (Maplo) are appearing in their first festival as a pair at Get Lucky. They were introduced to the rave scene through their older sister, and have been DJing and producing separately as Lextacy (Alexa) and Onnwii (Owen) for the past few years, but admit they prefer to perform together.

"Anytime I DJ'ed, it's still fun on my own, but there's part of me that felt that something was missing," Alexa admitted. "I was like, 'Damn, where's Owen at? I need to go back-to-back with my brother.'"

Their parents were members of an indie electronic band, so the music production side of their career has been a natural process for the duo. Their sibling synchronicity extends to production. "When you get stuck on a project and you're able to just pass it off to someone that's on the same wavelength as you, and they take it from there," said Owen. Owen describes their music as "bouncy, wiggly air music" that falls under the UK Garage House genre. You can see them in the opening slot on Saturday at the Tent of Gold stage.

The EDM scene is known for its open-minded and caring community and culture, which is exactly what inspired Goldzilla (Clive Pusey) to become a DJ and producer. He started out in the rock, alternative and rap genres, but explained that he began to prioritize "finding music that actually promoted more peace and love, kind of like what they talk about. The message behind all the music I found out was very important."

For three-and-a-half years, Pusey has been producing a hybrid of bass including dubstep, trench and melodic dubstep. The past few years, he's been DJing more seriously, while also managing the Masonic Temple, which has been hosting several EDM events.

"I really enjoyed doing quite a few shows there, and curating it and putting it together was really a lot of fun, different from just being an artist and everything," he said. "But ultimately, I had to make a choice if I want to be a venue or if I want to be just an artist."

Staying true to his Masonic roots, Pusey explains the name Goldzilla "represents alchemy and transformation. It also represents becoming the very best version of yourself. So in a way, it just kind represents the transformation and the inner self being your higher place."

Pusey will play the Friday opening slot at the Tent of Gold stage. Expect his set to be bass-heavy, with plenty of smooth transitions to give headbangers some space to await the next drop.

All the artists plan to release new music for Get Lucky. You can check them out on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud and Beatport. Rain or shine, Get Lucky takes place Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8. Go to getluckyslc.com for tickets and more event information.

Hopefully, attendees will find that the true treasure lies not at the end of the rainbow, but in showing up early to support our local artists.