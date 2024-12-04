Christmas is a time of gift lists and credit card debt, but don't forget to help those in need.

click to enlarge

It's the "most wonderful time of the year," when holiday sales are projected to grow between 2.5% and 3.5%, topping a staggering $980 billion in the U.S. WalletHub points to a nasty trend in credit card debt for the third quarter of this year, with the average person owing $9,706 on their plastic, which is a 5.1% increase.

The company analyzed 550 U.S. cities to determine a sustainable holiday budget for each area and found that the average spending in Utah over the holidays is $1,409.10. Provo folks spend the least at $805, while those who live in Sandy had a high budget of $2,487.

Yet the gaming website Solitaired.com has found that Utahns have the shortest and least expensive wish lists, at just over $200 per person, based on Amazon's gift list registry. They found that Utah not only has the shortest Christmas lists, but also the least expensive, with just nine items on his or her wish list. After studying 3,227 lists on Amazon, the company found that the average American Christmas list totals 22 gits for a price of $637.88.

Maybe you don't celebrate Christmas so much and would rather give to charity? The Utah Food Bank says that for every $1 donated, $7.80 worth of goods and services is provided. You can give them Crypto through The Giving Block, donate monthly in their "Meal Makers Monthly Giving Program" or pass on an old vehicle in the broader Salt Lake Valley or Washington County that they can either use to provide services or auction off for cash to fund programs.

Last year, the Utah Food Bank (utahfoodbank.org) distributed 65.5 million pounds of food (the equivalent of 54.6 million meals) to people facing hunger across the state. They get almost half of their donations from the community and are looking to an even greater need to feed people this holiday season. You can drop by one of their 18 food banks/pantries/distribution centers with food and cash, or simply volunteer if you don't need to get food. The most needed foods are canned proteins, pasta and pasta sauce, pantry staples like sugar and flour, cooking essentials like oils and spices, formula and baby food.

I have found over the years that creating a "Sub For Santa" project in the office is a great way to help people to give back during the holidays. I created that program for the Utah AIDS Foundation years ago and, with the help of my real estate community, at the time I handed the program over to the group, we were able to provide Christmas presents and food for almost 300 individuals and families.

Many big-box stores set up Angel Trees, where you can anonymously adopt a family or child, buy them gifts and return them to the store to be distributed just prior to Christmas. United Way, The Other Side Academy, Salt Lake County Youth Services and other groups around Utah would love your donations this time of year, so be merry and share!