Utah's homeless resource centers provide shelter and services for those in need.

We've had unseasonably warm fall weather, but cold is coming. Imagine if you lost your job, had a medical episode and no insurance, couldn't make your rent for a few months and ended up on the streets here. Where would you go to seek shelter?

During the Great Depression in the early 1930's, Utah's unemployment rate was 36%—the fourth highest in the nation—and we had homeless tent cities (aka "Hoovervilles") just like we find in the state today. Last year, Utah's point in time count found about 3,700 individuals experiencing homelessness during one night in January.

The state has several shelters offering different services, including:

—The Rescue Mission, with emergency services and recovery programs. One can stay for three to four months while staff works to help you secure employment, save money and get into housing (Salt Lake location—463 S. 400 West; Ogden location—2775 Wall Ave.)

—Volunteers of America. This non-profit runs several centers, including The Geraldine E. King Women's Resource Center (at 131 E. 700 South) with shelter for up to 200 women, and the Youth Resource Center for individuals age 15-22 (888 S. 400 West).

—The Road Home oversees the Pamela Atkinson Men's Resource Center (3380 S. 1000 West, SLC), The Gail Miller Resource Center (242 W. Paramount Ave., SLC), and the Connie Crosby Family Resource Center, aka the Midvale Family Resource Center (529 W. 9th Ave., Midvale).

—Catholic Community Services, which provides daytime refuge at the Weigand Resource Center (437 W. 200 South) for those who are unsheltered and a warm place in the winter to stay out of the cold.

—Lantern House (269 W. 33rd St., Ogden) is the largest shelter in Northern Utah. Men, women, families and pets are welcome. Iron County's Care & Share Emergency Shelter program houses around 400 individuals and families per year suffering from housing instability (244 W. 900 N., Cedar City). Moab doesn't have a general shelter but has a domestic emergency shelter for female and adolescent survivors and a few non-profits who can assist in finding emergency shelter.

—Switchpoint Community Resource Center in St. George (948 N. 1300 West) is Southern Utah's go-to shelter. They are also in charge of the 50 micro shelters for the winter that just opened up at 548 S. 700 West in Salt Lake City, the second year in a row for this program that was funded by our Legislature.

You can call the Homeless Connections Hotline at 801-999-9999 for bed availability at shelters in the state.

If you're not suffering from lack of housing, consider donating to any of these programs this winter—either with money, foodstuffs and clothes or by volunteering your time. Or do a food/clothing drive at your office, neighborhood or condo complex. Most of these groups always need donations and many have food banks connected to the general community.