New license plate and road rage laws are in effect for Utah drivers.

I'm not one to closely follow the Legislature while it's in session, as it's hard to pay attention to 500-plus bills going through the process of becoming law. However, Utah has two new laws on the books that I wanted to point out to you and which you may have missed, both in effect as of July 1:

— S.B. 45 Whoopie! You don't have to have a front license plate on your car anymore. Last year, I got pulled over for a speeding ticket (later dismissed) and the officer informed me that it was illegal not to have a front license plate. I had just gotten my plate for my new car, and it didn't come with a second one. I was confused.

Cops could not stop you if the only infraction was a missing front plate, but they could also ticket you for it when pulling you over for something else. Now, Utah joins almost two dozen other states that don't require drivers to have front license plates, which—according to the bill's sponsor, Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton—will simplify license plate production across the state and save money in not producing two plates per vehicle.

The Senator sponsored the bill because he had heard from his constituents that they had to drill holes in their new car bumpers to install the front plates, as other states and manufacturers had done away with the front requirement.

— H.B. 30 Road Rage. I often hear about violent incidents on the news, but had a minor scare myself last week when I was pulling out of a fast food drive-thru to get my iced tea. The car in front of me stopped in the middle of the parking lot to do something on his phone. I waited a minute, then honked. He immediately flipped me the bird and then decided to crawl an inch at a time out of the parking lot, roll down his window and scream at me the entire slow trip out of the lot.

Given that energy, I opted to go the opposite direction than he was taking and avoided potential violence. I attempted to avoid eye contact, made sure my windows and doors were locked and got away as soon as possible. With the new enhancement law, you can lose your license, get a $1000-plus fine and potentially a felony count on your record.

Also, be aware that monies from our state coffers are being thrown at Bangerter Highway to increase east-west traffic on 4700 South, and that area will be closed for the next year. We will still be able to turn right onto Bangerter during the closure, but the east-west traffic is going to have to use 4100 or 5400 South.

This work is intended to reduce collisions and increase flow as drivers will not have to stop at a traffic signal on 47th by the end of next year.