Traveltime

Summertime and traveltime go hand in hand. The weather warms up and folks want to get out and explore, and since the COVID pandemic stopped so many travel plans, Americans have been on the web booking trips to near and far-off places. Many of those destinations require passports and luckily, Utah is going to get one of six new passport agencies opening in the country.

It appears that more Americans are traveling abroad today than at any time in our history. In 1990, only 5% of us had a passport but in 2023, the Department of State issued over 24 million passport books and passport cards—more than ever before.

The world's first standardized passport was issued in 1920, following an agreement among the League of Nations to begin standardizing passports. Governments met in France and agreed to the design, layout and size of the document for 42 nations.

Back then, the booklet showed not just the face and home address of the traveler, but also their occupation and a space for a photo of the person's spouse and photos of their children; because back then, the protocol for a passport was based on the idea that the passport owner was a married man traveling at times with their family. The booklet was dubbed "Old Blue" due to its color, but then in 1988 it changed to a burgundy color.

Nowadays, you can walk into a FedEx office and use RushMyPassport for expedited travel passports, quick renewals and expedited travel visa services. You can go online at fedex.com to start your application, and it's about $15 to get the two required passport photos taken there.

You can then print all of your documents and, with the photos, send them via FedEx to RushMyPassport.

What's different about the news of a Utah passport agency is that we're going to actually get a walk-in center for folks seeking last-minute passports and travel documents, with a direct connection to the government's Department of State.

It will certainly save a lot of time and heartache for future travelers.

You might remember that back during the pandemic, folks were waiting up to six months to get their passports and visas because offices were closed around the country.

I had to renew mine this year and it took about 30 days to get the booklet and card back.

It's $160 if you want a new passport and passport card. The card, which looks a bit like your driver's license, can be used when crossing borders to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and Caribbean countries, but is not valid for international travel by air.

The card alone is only $30, and the passport without the card is $130. It's $100 for a child's passport book and $15 for the card. If you want to rush the application, add $60 for expedited service and another $20 to get it back in 1 to 2 days once the passport is completed.