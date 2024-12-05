Utah Gov. Spencer Cox pushes nuclear energy and tax cut for seniors in 2025 budget recommendations. 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks to reporters at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024

UNIVERSITY—Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that there is no alternative to nuclear energy if power demands are to be met while also reducing carbon emissions related to energy production and consumption.

He said it's not realistic to build enough wind- and solar-generated power capacity, while the technology around nuclear power has only gotten safer, cleaner and more competitive.

"If you're an environmentalist and you're not pro-nuclear, I can't take you seriously," Cox said.

Cox's comments came during a presentation of his budget recommendations for the 2025 legislative session, which begins in January, at the Salt Lake Veterans Affairs campus. The governor emphasized his request for $20 million to invest in nuclear energy development and $4.2 million for geothermal energy projects, part of his "Operation Gigawatt" initiative to double energy production within the state in the next 10 years.

The governor's budget also calls for elimination of the state income tax on social security benefits, which generates $140 million. He noted that most of the county does not collect such taxes and suggested Utah has a "moral obligation" to end the practice this year.

"We are one of only nine states that tax social security benefits," Cox said. "I think it's an embarrassment."

Rather than a broad-based, incremental tax cut that saves the typical Utahn a few dollars each month, Cox said the state has an opportunity to provide a direct and meaningful benefit to roughly 150,000 senior citizens.

"These are our grandparents, these are our veterans," Cox said. "These are our neighbors, our friends and family members and these are us, someday."

Other elements of the budget noted by Cox are an expansion of the child tax credit and other family assistance programs, and a proposed 4% increase in per-student funding for public education. School administrators say that an increase of between 2% and 3% is necessary each year to keep up with inflationary pressures, with funding above that amount representing a true increase in state support.

The governor's budget is purely a suggestion, with state lawmakers under no requirement to include or consider those items in their allocation of state funds.

On the topic of housing affordability, Cox said that his administration will continue pushing for the construction of new units while working with cities to update their zoning, permitting and infrastructure to support development. He said that effort will draw on existing funding sources and programs, not necessarily requiring changes or additions to the state budget.

"[Housing] is still my number 1 priority," Cox said. "Energy is number 2."