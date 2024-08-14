Utah GOP to save embryos—God to save the Great Salt Lake 

Our wonderful Republican lawmakers here in the Beehive State want to save zygotes. Bless their hearts.

They don't care that the Utah Supreme Court ruled that their legislation calling for a total ban on abortion flies in the face of the state Constitution. Nah, they're just gonna work around that, 'cause saving embryos is God's work.

So, they'll pass another bill with different language and hope to get a different ruling, which, as we know, is the definition of wisdom. Can't let a little thing like the Constitution get in the way.

You know Wilson, it's amazing how our blessed GOP brethren spring into action when it comes to abortion, DEI, critical race theory or trans access to public restrooms. But for some reason when it comes to the desiccation of the Great Salt Lake and air pollution ... well it's just another matter.

As the lake dries up, poisons from the exposed lakebed blow right into Salt Lake County, adding PM 10 particles to the smaller PM 2.5 respiratory challenges that make our air some of the worst in the nation. But what's the hurry? Maybe it'll snow a lot in coming years adding lots of runoff to the Bear River so that all the water sucked up by alfalfa farmers won't affect lake levels. Our GOP lawmakers will save the embryos and God will save the lake. Yeah, that's it. Good plan.

Top 10 Things American Fears

We live in fear. So says a nine-year study from Chapman University. Americans on the left fear MAGA will get even meaner. Folks on the right fear that Hollywood and progressives will take away their liberties.

We've been terrorizing each other since Sen. Joseph McCarthy went on communist witch hunts in the '50s with his Committee on UnAmerican Activities. For 2024, the staff here at Smart Bomb has updated Americans’ Top 10 fears:

10. That Bitcoin might be a mirage

9. Real Housewives will get canceled

8. Kid Rock will perform at Super Bowl halftime

7. Inflation could push up beer prices

6. Victoria's Secret will go out of business

5. J.D. Vance is a bot

4. Mountain Dew is fascist soda

3. Elon Musk will buy Disneyland

2. American Idol gets axed

1. And the no. 1 fear Americans have is that Donald Trump will never go away

Mountain Dew is Racist—Who Knew?

Hey Wilson, did you know that Mountain Dew is racist? J.D. Vance, the weird dude running with Donald Trump, told a campaign rally that white people are always being accused of racism.

“I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today, and I’m sure they’re going to call that racist, too.” And you thought Mountain Dew was just caffeine-loaded soda.

That brings us to DEI, which used to stand for “diversity, equity and inclusion.” DEI programs in colleges, corporations and government agencies sought to help make room for minorities in a white majority society. But now we find that it makes white men feel bad and is actually racist against them.

DEI is the right's new four-letter word. You might have heard, Wilson, that Kamala Harris is a DEI hire—roughly translated: she was only selected to be vice president because she is a woman and a minority. You might also have heard that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is actually an African. You may have heard that the husband of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who is black, is a “thug.” And you may have heard that Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas is a “reptile with no balls.”

As we now know from Chief Justice John Roberts, racism is no longer a problem in this country—so for goodness sakes hide the Mountain Dew.

Postscript—That's going to do it for another enchanted week here in Zion, where the state motto is, “Don't Worry Be Happy.” The Republican-dominated Utah Legislature came up with the new slogan as more insurance that GOP lawmakers won't have to pay a political price for their white male Mormon views on everything from open government to women's healthcare.

The journey from the priesthood to the Legislature is a short one—but you can always count on a free lunch. The priesthood makes its decisions behind closed doors for good reason. What the people don't know can't hurt them. The runner-up for the new state motto was, “Ignorance Is Bliss.” Nice.

Speaking of mottos, the Trump campaign has apparently adopted a new one, too: “Don't Worry Be Angry.”

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are tearing it up on the campaign trail. Man, are they pissed off—and you should be, too. Kamala Harris is not only a “bitch,” according to Trump, but she uses AI (artificial intelligence) to make her campaign rally crowds look big. It's bologna because no one has bigger crowds than Trump—not Martin Luther King, Jr., not Gandhi, not even Jesus. That's what Trump said and he almost never lies ... well, OK, only when he has to.

So Wilson, it wasn't too long ago that folks were describing Kamala Harris as the invisible vice president. But now she's like the Phoenix risen from the ashes of the Biden campaign. She's on fire, kindling hope wherever she goes. Truth is, she was always there waiting for her time. You and the guys in the band know the theme song, Wilson, so hit it:

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

But you must try, try and try, try and try

You'll succeed at last

Persecution you must fear

Win or lose you got to get your share

You've got your mind set on a dream

You can get it though hard it may seem now

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

But you must try, try and try, try and try

You'll succeed at last

Rome was not built in a day

Opposition will come your way

But the hotter the battle you see

Is the sweeter the victory now

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

You can get it if you really want

But you must try, try and try, try and try

You'll succeed at last

“You Can Get It If You Really Want”—Jimmy Cliff