Utah gets back into the execution business, with little data to back it up. 

click to enlarge

Miss: Last Words

There on the front page of The Salt Lake Tribune's Sunday e-edition stands a gaggle of Utah journalists. Some are staring at their phones, some are standing stoically. All are standing around an empty execution bed—straps and all. The barbaric practice we call the "death penalty" has once again put Utah on the map, and it appears most Utahns approve. KUTV speculated the religious connection to capital punishment, saying that it's "influenced by the concept of 'blood atonement' in early pioneer theology." House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, is a staunch supporter, saying the death penalty helps solve cases and deters people who might commit crimes. Quick fact-check here: that's not true. Research shows little if any relation to deterrence as one study suggests: "The Death Penalty Kills People Not Crime." And it affects only a tiny percentage of people who commit murder. Utah was the first state to reinstate the death penalty after the Supreme Court lifted the moratorium. But who, including journalists, doesn't love to watch someone take their final breath?

Miss: Underhanded Jabs

While vandals tear down and steal Pride flags around the state, the governor, Speaker of the House and, of course, Sen. Mike Lee are fanning Utah's homophobic flames. As usual, they are outraged by something they saw and hastily concluded was wrong—in this case that Olympic Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is transgender. First, who knew they were even interested in Olympic boxing? You know how we are in Utah—we don't like "men" playing in women's sports, and really don't like them winning. But that is not the case here. Khelif is and always was a woman, if a pretty tough one. Utah politicians, however, seem determined to protect the little woman who might fight against this burly one. Hey, they should watch the movie "Million Dollar Baby" if they really want to see how horrific boxing can be—woman to woman.

Hit: Not a Drop to Drink

Despite the ominous environmental future we face, it's nice to know there might be a plan in case of catastrophe. The legislature put $24 million (plus federal assistance) toward a project to preserve drinkable water in case of an earthquake. The "Big One" is coming, and while it is certain to devastate, it doesn't have to leave the 2 million people along the Wasatch Front without water. The plan is to upgrade or replace aging aqueducts to withstand a magnitude 7 earthquake. The pipeline will, of course, affect Northern Utah traffic, but it's a small price to pay. And yes, there are other infrastructure issues to be addressed in handling natural gas, power and building safety. As priorities go, however, life-saving water—if there's any left from climate change—should be first.