Turn down the heated rhetoric, you bitches. 

Mean words are mean! Mean words can hurt people. Someone might even get shot in the ear. So say Republicans, from House Speaker Mike Johnson to Utah Rep. Burgess Owens in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald “Hang 'Em High” Trump.

In his nomination speech, Trump sought to bring the country together by saying he would be president of all Americans—not just the half that aren't stupid sonsofbitches.

“The discord and division in our society must be healed,” he told the jubilant convention crowd. “In that spirit, the Democrat party should immediately stop weaponizing the justice system and labeling their political opponent as an enemy of democracy ... In fact, I am the one saving democracy (from them stinking liberals).”

Republicans followed suit. Georgia Rep. Mike Collins said President Joe Biden, himself, ordered the hit on Trump. Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn said,"Just days ago, Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'.” That's just not nice.

And it's much different than when Trump said Gen. Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, deserved to face the death penalty. Or in California, when he called for shoplifters to be shot on sight. Or when he continues to label immigrants as rapists and murderers. That's just, you know, politics.

Divine Plan for Revitalized Downtown Salt Lake City

Hey Wilson, did you know that Mormon Church founder Joseph Smith drew up the plans for Salt Lake City before he was killed in 1844 by a mob in Carthage, Ill? So when Brigham Young and the faithful arrived at “this is the place,” they laid out the city according to their prophet's plan. It's all true.

So get this: a dude named Ryan Smith showed up recently with billions of dollars and a plan to makeover 100 acres of downtown around the Delta Center. Some people say it's no coincidence that Joseph and Ryan have the same last name. Some have even offered that Ryan is Joseph's reincarnation, but was unable to bring back more than one wife.

So anyway—like Joseph, Ryan has a master plan and he's asking doubters and Salt Lake City planners to have faith, although he didn't specifically mention The Book of Mormon. And he does have some converts, like Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the City Council, who have given the green light to Zion 2.0.

Some of the details remain a little fuzzy, like the height of the buildings, if 300 West will go underground, if bicycles will be allowed, and whether there will be connectivity to the rest of downtown so surrounding businesses won't go belly-up. You know, little things like that. But not to worry. Just have faith.

‘Folk Hero’ Phil Lyman: Gov. Cox Stole The Election

Here we go again—stop the steal! San Juan County's rough rider and defeated gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman is not calling it quits, despite losing the Republican primary election to Gov. Spencer Cox in a blowout. Sound familiar?

In contrast, Lyman gave Cox a drubbing to get on the ballot at the MAGA-flavored state GOP convention, where the governor was booed like a Democrat. Lyman became a rural hero in 2014 when he organized an ATV protest ride in Recapture Canyon, which was closed to motorized vehicles to protect cultural artifacts. He was convicted of trespassing, but later was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump. Let freedom ring!

Lyman thinks Cox pulled a fast one when he somehow got 28,006 signatures of registered Republicans in order to get on the primary ballot. Bogus signatures would leave Cox off the ballot, Lyman says, but state election officials won't let him inspect Cox's petition. Deep State conspiracy!

As a legislator and former county commissioner, Lyman has more experience than vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. Too bad Lyman lacks the billionaire buddies that got Vance where he is. Word of advice: Phil, better get some rich friends.

Postscript—That's gonna do it for one heck of a historic week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of assassination attempts and instant karma so you don't have to.

Talk about a close one. Only an inch separated Donald Trump from an early exit. History was made and yet it wasn't. One inch could have meant the GOP would be without a standard bearer taking the pressure off Joe Biden to step aside. But the bullet missed, Trump is riding high, and it is Joe Biden riding into the sunset.

In a rally after his nomination was cemented, Trumps said this: “I took a bullet for democracy.” If that isn't a conversation stopper, we don't know what is.

Football season can't come fast enough. Speaking of football (clever segue), University of Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham will make $6.25 million this year. You're right Wilson, most of us won't make that much in a lifetime. But wait, there's more. Upon retirement, Whittingham will receive a one-time lump sum of about $5 million. Also, after his retirement, as part of his contract he will serve as a special assistant to the athletic director for $995,000 a year for five years. Holy smokes.

You'd never guess, but Whittingham is the highest paid state employee. By contrast, Gov. Spencer Cox earns $213,430. It's a mad, mad, mad world.

Well Wilson, the staff here at Smart Bomb is a bit unsettled—too much history, too fast. We just get used to one reality and then “wham!” The guys in the band are used to shifting sands, so, Wilson, dig something out of your play book that will give us a dose of sanity and some perspective. OK, hit it:

To everything —turn, turn, turn

There is a season—turn, turn, turn

And a time to every purpose under heaven

A time to be born, a time to die

A time to plant, a time to reap

A time to kill, a time to heal

A time to laugh, a time to weep

To everything—turn, turn, turn

There is a season—turn, turn, turn

And a time to every purpose under heaven

A time to build up, a time to break down

A time to dance, a time to mourn

A time to cast away stones

A time to gather stones together

To everything—turn, turn, turn

There is a season—turn, turn, turn

And a time to every purpose under heaven

A time of love, a time of hate

A time of war, a time of peace

A time you may embrace

A time to refrain from embracing

To everything—turn, turn, turn

There is a season—turn, turn, turn

And a time to every purpose under heaven

A time to gain, a time to lose

A time to rend, a time to sew

A time for love, a time for hate

A time for peace, I swear it's not too late!

“Turn, Turn, Turn”—The Byrds