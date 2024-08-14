The Republican perpetual outrage machine shifts from Paris to phony claims of 'stolen valor.' 

Today I celebrate—along with my youngest son Mikey—National Lefthanders Day. Given the nature of our country in these charged times, I'm hesitant to celebrate with lefthanders around the globe, lest I am deemed to be one of those, you know, left-wing anti-American globalists.

Still, it would be out of round not to mention at least some famous lefties that are not studied in the curriculum of some Utah high schools; such as Nikola Tesla, Sir Isaac Newton, Pierre and Marie Curie, German-born Albert Einstein and, of course, the most notable and worthy left hander of all—Sir Paul McCartney, he of skiffle band fame.

It's not really fair to assume that some famous lefties are not studied in some Utah high schools. However, in the Private Eye column of two weeks ago, in which I invited Gov. Spencer Cox to my home for dinner to discuss ancient Christian iconography (he has not replied yes or no, if you are curious), I chastened him for misappropriating in the name of "his faith" the message of the painting The Last Supper. Since he didn't know (or ignored) that his own message was offensive, it's possible that he didn't know the painting is said to feature the face of a fellow who was supposedly the gay lover of the artist himself.

It's not proven that the artist had a gay lover. However, it is known that the artist was the left-handed Leonardo da Vinci. You know how people are always jumping to conclusions and spreading rumors? Well, our Spencer became deeply offended by certain imagery at the opening ceremonies of the recent and beautifully-presented Paris Olympics, so he took to clutching his social media pearls and let out that good folks like him were mad as all gooey.

Never mind that the imagery had nothing to do with Christian worship. Do mind that Cox was upset because the scene in question supposedly regaled against Christian norms (it didn't) because the characters in the scene seemed gay or something and were arranged in a manner similar to the arrangement in Da Vinci's famous piece of wall art.

But, if one of the fellas in the original da Vinci painting was modeled after a gay man, that's kinda ironic, right? That Spencer would be upset at presumed gay imagery on one hand (his right) but endorse it on the other (his left)? Such circular positioning pretty much sums up Spencer Cox.

The ether had barely wisped away on that fake controversy when another arose after the Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance, decided he should challenge the military career of the Democratic VP candidate, Gov. Tim Walz. Not a smart move, yet one pounced upon by many of Utah's legion of less valorous politicians.

Confused (veterans attacking veterans?), I looked to a friend I met years ago on social media for the lowdown. He did indeed share his feelings regarding the phony "stolen valor" tirade against Tim Walz. Here's a snippet of his response: "President Bonespurs (Trump) has enlisted services of Corporal Underfoot (Vance) to shore up the skills that he sorely lacks." Yep.

My friend goes by CT Phantomband. That's not the name he used at South High School, when he enlisted into the service with his best friend at the peak of the Vietnam War. His buddy was killed within weeks of setting foot "in country." CT came home and, like many Marines, his 13 months in Vietnam shaped his next 600.

Every time he writes—like, daily—I'm taken aback by his sense of place in this universe. I'll share his thoughts in this space here and there if he permits.

Of late, he's taken to using AI images to congeal a theme or thought. So, with minor surprise he also sent the AI image you see here this week, depicting the aftermath of a vicious, close combat battle in August of 1969 at Mutter's Ridge. His was not the first battle there—that ground being taken then abandoned over and over starting in 1966.

Robert Mueller of Mueller Report fame/infamy was wounded at Mutter's Ridge. It's also the fodder for the fabulous book Matterhorn by Karl Marlantes, he too a Mutter's Ridge Marine. CT shared his wonderful remembrance regarding that battle this week.

I hope I have not missed anyone, CT, but in honor of that battle 55 years ago in Quang Tri Province near the DMZ, here is a list memorializing some of your fellow, fallen 3rd Marines, all KIA with valor on August 10, 1969: Alberto T. Anzaludua; Sam Catalano, Jr.; William R. Dickey; Donald L. Elliott; Stephen Glowe; Joseph L. Hesson III; James G. Hilliard; Richard A. Johnson, Jr.; Peter F. Kristof; Robert T. Marmie; Michael J. Mooney; Ronald R. Ozimek; Charles A. Poe; Reginald M. Sater; Charles B. Seminara; Michael F. Sheridan; Lindsay C. Turner; Luther Walker, Jr.; Dale S. Wilkinson; Brian E. Wolfe; and Lawrence K. Dowd.

Valor is not left or right. It just is.

