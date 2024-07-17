The Local Music Issue 

There's no getting around it: Music lends itself to nostalgia. You associate songs with pivotal moments in your life, with the big emotions of youth, with falling in love. And it can be easy for that feeling to lead you to the notion that music was always better at some point in the past, locking you into your listening habits.

Big mistake.

Music, like any creative form, is an opportunity for discovery. With every passing year, new creators find new ways to explore existing genres, or put them together to create new ones. They represent new or previously under-represented experiences, crafting songs that speak to listeners in fresh ways. The music scene in Utah is astonishingly rich and diverse. And we here at City Weekly love being part of connecting you with the people who make it so.

Our 2024 Local Music Issue once again hopes to introduce you—or re-introduce you—to many of the artists who make the Utah music scene fresh and vital right now, and many of the great places in Utah where you can listen to live music. Yet there is still a little connection to the past here, as well: exploring the art of the "gig poster," the ongoing appeal of physical media, and even reflections by local songwriters on the first song they ever wrote. It's all about reminding you that music is about connection, whether it's the connections you made with a song years ago, or the connections you can still make today.

So let go of the nostalgia—or at least loosen your grip just a little bit—and take a ride with us through the present and future of Utah music. You'll be glad you did.

Scott Renshaw

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Jacob Moniz

Ideal Horizon

The "it" List

A helpful introduction to some of the best creators of music on the local scene.

By Emilee Atkinson

SLC is a nearly endless treasure trove of music to discover. There truly is something for everyone—from Ogden to Provo and everywhere in between, there are locals whose music you can dive into, enjoy and become a huge fan of. If you're new to the area, or are just looking for more bands, here's a list to get you started—or to give you that refresher.

Ideal Horizon: Alt-rockers Ideal Horizon have been taking the scene by storm since their debut last year. In that short time, they've amassed a dedicated fan base and have released some great music. Their sound is hard enough that it can appeal to folks who have been listening to rock for many years, but not too heavy as to drive off newbies to the genre. Their latest release "Girl I Used to Be" is an awesome anthem about growing up and moving on, no matter how painful it can be. If you head to an Ideal Horizon show, you're sure to have an incredible time. Their music is great for any playlist; they have a sound that's fresh, but has a comforting familiarity to it that makes it easy for listeners to jump into.

IG: @idealhorizonofficial

Haley Hoover

Graveljaw Keaton

Graveljaw Keaton: It's hard to describe the smooth, soulful sounds of Graveljaw Keaton without telling you to just go listen to his music, right this moment—but I'll do my best. The one-piece act is known for his carefully constructed, lo-fi-inspired, Western-influenced instrumental tracks that transport you to new worlds. Keaton's music is so easy to get into, but doesn't feel easy, if that makes sense. You can tell he takes copious amounts of time and energy crafting each song for listeners to sink into—and sink you will. Take his latest track "that night, a forest grew," for example. The reverb from the guitar mixed with lo-fi beats instantly puts you at ease, and makes you feel like you're floating. Instrumental music isn't always for everyone, but if you're feeling adventurous, you'll want to try Graveljaw Keaton.

IG: @graveljawkeaton

Courtesy photo

Tomper

Tomper: Husband and wife duo Tomper (Tom and Piper) have mastered the indie pop sound. That's quite the statement about a band who only have three singles out as of yet, but it's some of the most cheerful and upbeat music you'll find. Their 2022 debut single "Cruise Control" is a perfect song for your summer road trips. It has the driving imagery, but the song is also full of warm, fuzzy feelings. "'Cruise Control' is a song about including the ones you love in the things you love to do," the description says on their BandCamp profile. The music has fun effects that give their music retro vibes, while remaining firmly rooted in the present with the amazing quality of their sound. Their latest single, "Call In," features voicemail submissions from listeners, and they add a light-hearted, personal touch that will make you want to listen over and over.

IG: @tomperband

@photosbymorgannn

Soulfang

SoulFang: If you've been a reader of City Weekly the past year or so, there's a good chance you've heard us singing the praises of SoulFang—but it's hard not to. SoulFang is a down-to-earth group who love their music and love their listeners. They started out releasing a few singles here and there before finally releasing their debut album Passions, Potions, Wicked Lullabies in July 2024. It's chock-full of genre-bending sounds that will stick with you; where else can you find rock, funk and soul vibes in one place? The album is engaging, soulful (as befits their name) and more than meaty enough for you to sink your teeth into. The debut album is an easy listen on repeat, and it will have you discovering new elements each time you listen. "Chemical Meditation" has been a stand-out track for me—it was the first song the band released, and is on the debut album. Its silky-smooth bassline, well-placed digital effects and lyrics will have you champing at the bit for more. Luckily, SoulFang has provided with a full album.

IG: @soulfangband

Ari Catherine

Imag!nary Friendz

Imag!nary Friendz: Seeing Imag!nary Friendz live will have you thinking plenty of thoughts, some of the main ones being: "Holy shit these guys rock," "Damn, they have a lot of energy" and "Wow, I need to catch another show of theirs—soon!" It's hard to go to a live performance with the Ogden-based trio and not feel that sense of needing to see and hear them again. Their sets are pure fun, energy and joy—these guys make so much noise, in the best way possible. Their 2023 EP Stuck starts loud and fast and doesn't give up. You'll want to throw Imag!nary Friendz on when you're in the mood to smile real wide and headbang until you can't anymore. We haven't seen new music from them in a bit, so fingers crossed we'll get more soon. In the meantime, stream what the Friendz have released until you get sick of it (you probably won't, though).

IG: @imaginary.friendz

Laura Lee Images

Caleb Darger

Caleb Darger: If you're looking for softer, more contemplative singer/songwriter type music, Caleb Darger is your man. He's consistently writing tracks that will give you pause—taking in all of the elements and focusing on the thoughtful lyrics and beautiful instrumentation. Darger releases singles on a pretty regular basis, so he won't leave you wanting for more, and there's plenty of material to go back and visit. Darger also teams up with friends/fellow musicians to add different elements to his songs that make them feel unique and mix up his sound nicely. If you're in the mood for songs that might make you tear up a bit, but in a good way, Darger's music is for you.

IG: @calebdanger

PJ Guinto

Josaleigh Pollett

Josaleigh Pollett: If you know anything about the local music scene, you'll know that Josaleigh Pollett's name is pretty synonymous with it. And if you haven't heard of Pollett before and are reading this ... now you do! Their music is the type that you sit down and listen to intently, especially their 2023 album In The Garden, By The Weeds. The album is a beautiful journey about regrowth, starting fresh and healing. It's a very cathartic album, relatable in so many ways. Pollett's DIY approach provides a beautiful listening experience and will have you hooked instantly.

IG: @brosaleigh

Caity Krone

Anna Beck

Anna Beck: When asked why people should listen to her music ahead of her Les Femmes performance at the beginning of this year, Anna Beck replied, "I don't fucking know." It was a comment made in jest, of course, because there are plenty of reasons to dive into the singer/songwriter's library. While it's only four songs deep so far, there's plenty to enjoy there. Her songs are beautiful and relatable, even if that relatability is a bummer sometimes. Beck's crystal-clear voice has great range, and her lyrics will have you leaning in to listen more closely, like someone is telling you a riveting story. Her 2020 debut single "Sick of It" is incredibly well crafted, and was a great way to introduce herself to the scene. Be sure to check out her most recent single "Cut," and keep an eye out for more from this dynamic singer/songwriter.

IG: @annabeckmusic

Courtesy photo

Loom

Loom: SLC band Loom classify themselves as "cinematic jam rock space funk" on their Instagram, and it's a pretty good summation of what the band is about. With most bands you discover, the first thing you'll do is go digging through their library after finding a song you enjoy, but things are a little different with Loom. They are a jam band who focus heavily on improv and coming up with things in the moment. None of their shows are ever going to be the same, each experience is incredibly unique. These guys thrive on the thrill of walking on stage without a setlist, not knowing where the night will take them, and that's what makes them so fun. They do have recordings from previous sets to listen to, which you definitely should, but going to a live show featuring Loom is the number one way to listen to them. Don't miss them the next time they're playing around town.

IG: @loomtunes

@graegat__

Fur Foxen

Fur Foxen: We're lucky to have such a great variety in our local music scene. If you're into Americana/bluegrass/country sounds, there are plenty of incredible bands to scratch your itch when you're needing something in that category. Fur Foxen—who call themselves a counter-country band—is an excellent resource for this type of sound. You have that lovely combination of classical instruments with your typical guitar, bass and drums, but organized in a not-so-typical fashion. While listening to Fur Foxen, you'll feel energized, curious and connected with their music. There's something about that Americana/country vibe that makes you feel right at home. Their latest EP, Fox, Shoulders, Knees, And Toes, is a great place to start if you've never heard the band, but be sure to give some love to their previous entries.

IG: @furfoxenmusic

The first song I Ever Wrote

Local musicians reflect on their initial forays into creating songs.

By Sophie Caligiuri

The local music scene is thriving with cherry-on-top talent, propagating an entire culture and framework worth the creative and off-the-wall exploration with which we at City Weekly pride ourselves. But also: We know that everything starts somewhere, and that beginnings happen every day—under the rug and certainly under-publicized—while journalism generally has its finger on the pulses of the intoxicating middle and bittersweet end.

To remedy this with haste, we reached out to local musicians and bands with a simple question: What was the first song you ever wrote? Below are all their answers, in their own words; the views they express are of course their own.

And really, all this is to say that you never forget your first time. Or, you do—and that's fine, too. The only inherent attribute to the first, is that it's first; what that actually means is for you to decide.

Zaza Historia VanDyke—lead vocals, Doomcupcake

"'Blood Bath and Beyond' was written about the struggles of having to start over and the grief, mental health struggles and disparity that comes with it: 'Brace yourself, for what you may find across the way when you are falling to pieces.'"

Adam Sovinsky—singer/guitarist/violinist, Bone Throwers

"The first song we ever wrote was for the desert wilderness we love and cherish here in Utah. Towering megaliths and sprawling remnants of ancient geological cataclysm gave us a sense of wonder and mysticism where dominant cultural spiritualisms fell short. The magic and serenity of our precious red rock wildlands hold a very special place in our hearts, so they were naturally the first item of dedication for us."

Nahum Reyes—guitar, Lord Vox

"The first song I ever wrote was about wanting to live and travel in outer space. I was kind of inspired by the book The Little Prince. A solitary life bouncing around different planets and taking naps in the moon's craters sounded lovely."

Steven Siggard—lead vocals/drums, The Psychosomatics

"The first song I ever wrote was about how my musical journey saved me from the bonds of Mormon oppression. I realized that religion is using guilt to control everyone, and finally setting myself free from the vicious cycle of fear. My girlfriend and I ended up breaking up because of it. She basically said I had lost touch with God and had fallen away. When in reality, it was my spiritual awakening, because now, instead of worshipping a false religion, I worship music. It has never been recorded."

JT Draper—singer/songwriter/musician

"I don't know what my first song was about, but the common themes in what I've written over the past 20 years or so are loss, social isolation and existentialism."

Ben Weiss—mandolin/guitar, Pixie and The Partygrass Boys

"The first song with words that I ever wrote is a love song. More specifically, it's about how I can feel deep in my heart that somewhere out there someone is singing the same secret song in their heart, we're singing in perfect harmony with one another, and one day we'll find each other and sing that song together."

Alex Sandoval—lead vocals/writer, Gonk

"The first song I ever wrote to make it a release was called 'I Ate Myself and Wanna Diet.' It was basically an homage to Nirvana with the way I would write lyrics; even the title is a Nirvana reference."

Young Spit—artist/rapper/singer

"My first song was titled 'Cinderella.' It was a romantic sing/rap crossover, R&B/Afrofusion vibe that got me a buzz in the Salt Lake area and African communities around the U.S.! The song is both in English and my native language, Kirundi, originally spoken in East Africa (Burundi and Rwanda)."

Briana McCall—lead vocals, The Alpines

"The first song I wrote with a guitar went something along the lines of: 'wake up, the sun is shining, wake up, get out the door ...' It was a D-G-D-A progression. I was about 13. I was taking guitar lessons from a lovely old hippie who would send me home with a different Beatles CD after each lesson. I would copy it onto my iTunes before bringing it back the next week. One of the first things he taught me was I-IV-V chord progressions around the circle of fifths: '3 chords and a capo is all you need,' I remember him saying. That took me pretty far in the beginning of my music journey."

Danny Patiño—lead guitar, The Alpines

"I wrote a song about heartache and heartbreak using a haunted house as a metaphor for a dying relationship: 'at the center of this home is a vampire whose malice and thirst is fueled by his envy of people fortunate enough to still have mortal souls.'"

Bly Wallentine—songwriter/ singer/producer

"I wrote my first song in high school. I was perhaps 15. It seems that the song was about the feeling of sadness and confusion I experienced regarding a crush with whom I had no connection."

Courtney Lane—lead vocals/keys, Lane & The Chain

"I'd always liked writing little songs here and there, but the first 'real' song I ever wrote and played live when I was 17 or 18 was called 'Porch Steps'. It's about struggling to maintain relationships with loved ones while also trying to manage your own mental health, and how strong the desire is to isolate yourself when you're not doing well, despite knowing it'll only make things harder for you."

Joe Maddock, AKA Joe-Joe Sunshine—lead guitar/writing/arranging, The Plastic Cherries

"Our vocalist Shelby and I are married, and we gradually started collaborating on songs together when we were living in Portland. The first full song we wrote for The Plastic Cherries is called 'Where the Light Wants to Go.' Shelby came up with the lyrics and the main melody on the acoustic guitar, and I added the instrumental bits and some of the chord changes. We recorded it on our Tascam tape machine, and that's the version that appears on our first album, Sunshine. That song is really special to us, because it expresses this feeling of yearning for home at a time when we were moving back to Salt Lake from Portland. It's even more beautiful to me because it was literally recorded in both places: We started the recording there, and finished it here. It's one of our favorites to play as a band. The title is taken from a Leonard Cohen lyric, 'there is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in.'"

Courtesy photo

Ebay J Hamilton hosts KRCL’s afternoon show.

Pump up the volume

For 45 years, KRCL has been on the air—and the community is still listening.

By Mark Dago

Since 1979, listener-supported community radio station KRCL has offered a wide variety of musical programs carefully curated by engaged people who do it strictly for the joy of sharing music. Many are quiet experts telling anecdotes—researchers sharing their knowledge, giving us rich historical stories about favorite artists. One never knows where a host might take you in their show.

Some dedicated on-air hosts have been doing their shows for years, including Director of Programming & Operations and host Ebay J Hamilton of The Afternoon Show, Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. "My mom introduced us to KRCL. She would listen to Living the Circle of Life every Sunday morning. For a long time, I thought that was the only show on KRCL," Hamilton says. "Eventually I started listening on my own and discovered 'Rap Attack' with DJ Buzz on Friday Nights. It was the only place in Utah that played hip hop on the radio. Other stations might play a song or two, mixed in with Top 40 hits, but DJ Buzz played Hip hop for his entire show.

"I would record the show every Friday night onto cassette tapes, and then listen to it all week long on my Walkman, until the next Friday when I would do it all over again. This was the early '90s, and there was no shortage of amazing hip hop being released, hence the term 'Golden Era.' I was probably 12 or 13 at the time, and hip hop was by far my favorite genre. I had no idea then that I would eventually become a sub on the show, and years later, when DJ Buzz retired, he asked me to take the show over. That's when The Friday Night Fallout Show was born, which still airs in the same time slot all of these many years later."

KRCL's brilliance comes from featuring an eclectic range of music. Where else can one wake up to Good Vibes and Illustrated Blues, and listen to the Grateful Dead Hour or the best in new music with familiar favorites during the day, plus specialized jazz, blues, classical and soul programs among their mix? There's even a brand-new roster of wide-ranging midnight shows: Gee Whiz!, After Hours with Kiki, Rotten Radio, Beat Garden, Liquid Rhythms and Super Sounds.

"We've had a lot of programming changes this year, and have added a bunch of new shows (with even more to come!). No other radio station in Utah has as many diverse voices on-air, or offers as much unique programing as KRCL does," Hamilton states. "We have more than 40+ music hosts on KRCL, not including the many students who are on air every week through our partnership with Spy Hop. There is also our award-winning program RadioActive, which brought on nearly 1,000 guests last year alone. That's community members, activists, non-profits, musicians, poets, film-makers, authors, gardeners and more, who were on air at KRCL."

Radio is important, and community radio is an anchor, even to those people who have turned instead to the automated systems. There is a great deal of thought and inspiration put into what music is played. It's a place where you are invited into a living room or car for a shared moment. You develop a rapport with the hosts, and they become familiar friends.

"Radio has the ability to connect with listeners in a way that other mediums can't. Radio can build community. And when done right, it becomes a form of connection for people," Hamilton continues. "As more and more radio stations let algorithms pick their playlist, and AI takes the place of their DJs, it becomes even more important to have real humans, who are your friends and neighbors, that are passionate about the music they play and the community they serve, staying on the air. That's what KRCL is: Real people, sharing what they love with their community."

Community radio is one of the success stories in the increasingly bleak world of media. As KRCL celebrates over four decades, it's clear that for the foreseeable future, this station that began broadcasting from a facility above the Blue Mouse theater in downtown Salt Lake City will still be here, introducing people to amazing music, enriching lives and keeping them connected to their community.

"KRCL has some exciting news coming up, including all of our plans for the 45th anniversary happening this year. We're bringing back a well-loved event for the first time in decades this summer, and we also have some big news that will have to wait until later to share." Ebay hints. "But trust me, it's all good stuff, and I think people will be excited when they learn about all of the amazing things happening at KRCL."

Tune into KRCL.org now for a list of programs, lifelines of great music, special moments and connections.

IG: @iKRCLradio

IG: @iebayjamil

Nate Burridge

Riso Geist

Framing the Music

Gig poster artists discuss their craft

By Sophie Caligiuri

The tangible-intangible music hangs, lovely, in every corner of every venue in every town, endlessly. Whether it be a tattered remnant of an OfficeMax copy paper ream, a framed 1-out-of=50 silkscreen, or something deviously in-between, the "gig poster" is a reminder that if you want to understand a time and place, you'd be better suited turning to what exists at the periphery, rather than what lays claim to the center.

And, the gig poster is on the rise again—with a vengeance!—with five local artists and specialists ready and willing to discuss its resurgence. Travis Bone (Furturtle Show Prints), Eduardo Robles (24hrdrugstore, Copper Palate Press), Katya Pogodaeva (katya.loves.her.scanner), and Derek and Brighton Ballard (Riso Geist) give us the dirty lowdown on what it takes to translate music's notoriously ungraspable nature into art you can hold in your hand.

Bone, a veteran screen-printer of 20-plus years who's worked with artists from Childish Gambino to Bob Dylan, provides a rather crisp and concise history. "Truly, show posters began because, prior to technology, they were the only way to advertise your group's show in a relatively cheap, mass-produced way," he says. "It took off beyond advertisement in the '60s with psych and garage bands, bringing visual art and art nouveau styles into pop culture. It's never permanent: Gig posters go away, and they come back. In the '90s, there weren't a lot of bands who were doing it, until indie bands with a DIY mentality decided to advertise in an old-school way."

This "DIY mentality" utterly reconfigured what was once known about the industry, engineering a no-holds-barred culture that would produce some of the most important bands of the decade and, arguably, of time immemorial—think of The Melvins, Fugazi, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Sonic Youth, Radiohead, The Smashing Pumpkins, etc. Simultaneously, the visual art scene erupted around music, galvanized by the opportunity to ceremoniously marry art and music once and for all—only needing a make-shift garage studio, your mom's Xerox machine and a few different ink selections.

As Robles says, "I'm very inspired by the '80s and '90s, because it's about whatever you had, and the chaos that comes with it. I overwhelmingly gravitate towards simple yet bold designs, incorporated with some signature grit and grime. I come from a hardcore scene background, where everything is DIY."

Collin Delgado

24hrdrugstore

The Ballards agree: "It's about being present, and a resource for bands and musicians who rely on this DIY design culture as an entry point to a scene that can be intimidating."

Yet, no matter how DIY music design is or has been, in 2024, anyone who's attended a concert in recent memory has been greeted by the waving, wrinkling posters plastered above the merch table, or the "upcoming!" flier that blinks beautifully down at you from the bathroom stall. So, how are these pieces of punk-rock fine art crafted?

The answer is, as all things, inconclusive, due to variety and diversity of style. Finding inspiration and putting an idea to paper—again, and again—is half the battle. As Pogodaeva puts it, "It's about what I see out in the world, going around town. Posters, buildings, films, books, packaging—anything and everything. You never know when something can be an inspiration."

"Ideas come from everywhere," Bone agrees. "I'm always surprised when someone wants me to do something for them. My favorite pieces are the ones that were unexpected."

Bone, Robles, Pogodaeva and the Ballards all good-heartedly and enthusiastically explain the design and labor intensive processes of their art, all of which operate within a complex, delicate process dependent on methodology and project.

Bone and Robles both specialize in screen-printing, with Bone sometimes taking weeks to tediously illustrate designs from scratch, accomplishing the rare artistic feat of achieving a simultaneously recognizable and sought-after style. Robles gracefully combines his own off-the-wall, mesmerizing art with sourced images artfully transformed, stylistically reanimated and innovatively recycled via scanner and PhotoShop. Both print in the tried-and-true way: screen by screen, layer by layer, color on color.

Pogodaeva is a master image- and even object-manipulator, using excitingly interdisciplinary and mixed-media design to create her posters using a high-quality scanner as a mere means to an end in her craftsmanship.

The Ballards are steel-handed tamers of the beast known as the risograph machine, which expels in full color their intricately constructed chromatic and electrified illustrated designs.

Courtesy photo

Travis Bone

Of the artistic process, Robles says: "It's very labor-intensive, but it pays off in the end. When I see what was screen-printed—it's so sharp, so cool; it's art, you know? It's incomparable. Sometimes I get paid, and sometimes I don't. But an opportunity is payment in and of itself."

The sweat these processes require displays exactly what it takes to produce a piece of music iconography that takes on a life of its own: not just representative of music, but distinguishing itself as a central gear which helps turn the great gig in the sky known as sound and song.

And of course, we would be misguided to think that any art would sustain itself without the byzantine scaffolding of art from other mediums. Creation always has individual meaning—art for art's sake, anyone?—but it gains societal significance and actualizes collective memory by existing hand-in-hand with other artforms.

What's the article without the photograph, the movie without the sound, and the music without the imagery that defines it?

As Pogodaeva says, "Audio is always supported by visual. There's iconic imagery, and you want to be associated with that. It's part of archiving and preserving music. [The show poster] is a reminder of that thing that happened, that I thought was so sick."

The Ballards agree: "Don't not invest in art. Don't think 'I don't need art for this.' Music and art are not luxury—they're necessary, because they're joyful. We need that joy."

It's true that we all need joy, so let it be intensified by being tangible—framed, in living color, alongside you—and your records!—at home.

Mark Dago

Hear real hardware at Squarewave Sound

let's get physical

As the sales of records, tapes and gear rise, locals feel the boost.

By Mark Dago

Physical music collections are awe-inspiring—those essential albums, must-have cassette tapes and most-prized box sets. When you run your eyes over old titles, genres you love, and they are all neatly lined up with the original artwork intact on the sleeves, it's real and authentic, a badge of honor to have such a selection. I believe that as a species we have achieved "Peak Culture." In this new era, physical media still has a place.

"I've been trying to make my own music since I was very young, and as I looked for ways to release my music physically, I realized that cassette tapes were the most effective option," says Nick Anderson, founder of Far Out Cassette Club (Insta: @faroutcassetteclub; faroutcassetteclub.bandcamp.com). "So after producing cassette releases for myself, I figured I could also help other musicians do the same thing. The tapes I release through F.O.C.C. could help fund the whole thing."

Far Out Cassette Club's most sought-after tape is the collaboration mixtapes that Anderson did with Digging in India's Bollywood Music Madness and Hindi Disco. Every time they make a small batch, they run out immediately.

Sure ... I get it: For every audio/videophile obsessed with physical media, there are many, many more people who don't look beyond the convenience of streaming. I love streaming, but I love it for what it is—which is not a replacement for a thoughtful, curated collection of music. I miss the days where what people had on their shelves was a reflection of their taste and personality, started conversations and acted as a stamp on a home.

Physical media can never be taken away from you. Oh, you want to download/stream that again? Sorry, we've removed it from our servers for no real reason (i.e. to save money). There are also tens of thousands of discs, tapes and wax that will never be made available on any streaming services, ever. Physical media never has that problem; it's always there for when you want to use it.

Local synth geek Phil Zinn (Boxy Auto) created local brick-and-mortar Squarewave Sound (Insta: @squarewave.sound; 801-915-1729, squarewavesound.com) back in 2015.

Squarewave was the type of spot that you generally only see in bigger metropolitan cities, so it was a big deal. A year later, live PA artist and DJ SIAK (a.k.a. Chris Nielsen) purchased it from him.

"After acquiring the shop, and being that it's one of a kind in Salt Lake, I came to more fully realize that there are a lot more synth heads here than I thought," Nielsen commented. "Being the only synth shop in town definitely brings all the synth folk."

Nielsen prefers hardware instruments over computers because they are just more fun to play with. There is something about the experimental nature of them. It's exciting and even therapeutic to just turn knobs and get lost in the weird sounds.

He sells strictly on consignment as of press time; however, he does have a goal to have a small appointment-only showroom in his garage by next year.

FOUNTAINavm (Insta: @fountainavm; fountainavm.com) is an art/record label, which started around 2018 by Adam Michael Terry. He set out to create a multimedia art label with interesting artists from our region of the country. For more than 20 years, he had been planning to open a storefront and finally in 2023 the time was right. His record store, Fountain Records (Insta: @fountainrecordsslc; 202 E. 500 South, 801-410-0912), is an extension of the label.

"I hope the true allure of records is that it's simply the most fun way to experience listening to and finding new music," Terry says. "When it comes down to it, going to record stores and digging through the bins, hanging in cool shops and being around music is just awesome. It makes life interesting."

And ... we can agree to disagree, but bitrate matters for audio. A 128kb bitrate mp3 won't sound as good as a 256kb bitrate file. Music streamers either don't provide lossless music, or charge a premium for it. Almost every CD I own is ripped to my laptop, and I can transfer whatever I want, whenever I want. I'm a devotee of retaining physical copies of legacy media.

SIAK from Squarewave Sound acknowledges, "I enjoy all mediums. When I want to have an active listening experience, I love playing CDs and records on my home sound system. It's lovely. I prefer this to streaming, but sadly, I don't get to do that as much."

Anderson from F.O.C.C. adds, "Digital music obviously has the potential to sound exactly perfect. With the right headphones or speakers, you can hear exactly what the engineer who mastered the media heard. But, physical media offers something beyond that. Sometimes I think certain recorded music should be heard on a degraded tape on a poorly maintained player. Sometimes it should be on a nice record player. Sometimes it should be on a Bluetooth speaker next to a pool. Sound quality isn't the end-all-be-all of enjoying music. It's part of it, for sure, but don't be afraid to experience music differently."

Terry from Fountain states, "Honestly, music quality is sixes for me. It's all about your sound system. Vinyl on a great hi-fi system is often unbeatable."

Maybe, just maybe, more local niche shops and spaces will spring up to house these collections. Places where people can go and nurse a malt whisky under the dimmed lights, venture into some fine nostalgic setting, and watch or listen to all this stuff through high quality restored machines. Hopefully, here in Salt Lake City—someday really soon.

Courtesy photo

The Pour at Hog Wallow

MUSIC VENUES: INDOOR SPOTS

Aces High Saloon:

1588 US-89

(aceshighsaloon.com)

If you want to hang out in the biker bar of all biker bars, come on by. It's a small venue, but it packs a punch, with great cocktails and food, including vegan options. As a showcase for heavy metal, rock and punk acts, this is a venue that will have you headbanging all night. Bands often sell out the venue, so be sure to keep an eye out for acts you want to see and get your tickets.

The Commonwealth Room:

195 W. 2100 South, South SLC

(thestateroompresents.com)

The State Room's sister venue is a bit further south, but is a perfect venue for accessibility right off the Central Point transit hub. With a capacity of 650, it hits a sweet spot for mid-level touring acts as well as some great locals, and raised viewing platforms offer additional terrific viewing. A full bar is available for 21+ events.

The Complex:

536 W. 100 South

(thecomplexslc.com)

The Complex is where you'll head for your mid-level touring acts—not a huge stadium-like venue, but not a small and cozy local spot, either. It's the perfect in-between for your favorite bands who have a bigger, passionate fanbase, spacious enough for moshing with big sound and great ADA accessibility. They have a bar with a few options, but you won't really be coming to The Complex for a drink; you'll be there for the good vibes.

The Depot:

13 N. 400 West

(depotslc.com)

Great touring acts hit The Depot on the regular, and its location at the Gateway—just one block away from a Trax stop—makes it one of the most convenient spots to see a show. The viewing experience is generally a good one, with upstairs suites available for VIP experiences and 21+ access to great cocktails.

Eccles Theater:

131 S. Main St.

(live-at-the-eccles.com)

The (relatively) new downtown venue might be better known as the spot for touring Broadway shows, but its arrival also created a great theater venue to catch national music acts when the vibe is for a seated show rather than a wild general-admission experience. Sightlines are good whether from the floor level or the balconies, and it's easily accessible via the Blue Trax line.

Garage on Beck:

1199 Beck St., Salt Lake City

(garageonbeck.com)

Garage on Beck is the friendly biker bar that refuses to go away. Recently recovering from its second (!) major fire, the venue is back up and running, ready for showgoers to enjoy some great tunes and great food. This 21+ venue has exceptional drinks and eats to go with the music. A show at Garage on Beck is one of the best ways you can spend a summer evening.

The Great Saltair:

12408 W. Saltair Dr., Magna

(thesaltair.com)

The one-time resort and amusement park advertises itself as "Utah's First Entertainment Venue," and it continues to live up to that history. Year-round, the venue on the edge of the Great Salt Lake can host indoor shows, but also has the capacity to get expansive in its amphitheater for the warm-weather months and festivals like the annual Das Energi. Access is tricky at the remote location, so plan accordingly.

Hog Wallow:

3200 E. Big Cottonwood Canyon Road

(thehogwallow.com)

Not only does the Hog Wallow sound like a pub in a Lord of the Rings-type setting, it also has everything you'd expect from a good pub: delicious food with huge portions, an excellent bar and great shows. You'll be able to catch a wide variety of musical acts, from funk to folk to reggae—a little something for everyone.

The International:

342 S. State St. #69

(internationalbarslc.com)

With plenty of room for bands to play, pool tables, great drinks and a cool atmosphere, every Friday and Saturday night promises great shows and a crowd who is ready to jam out and have a good time. The International has locals on all the time, plus fun events like their Goth Nights or other dance parties.

Johnny's:

165 E. 200 South

(johnnysslc.com)

Great vibes, reasonably-priced drinks and tasty food is what you can expect during a night out at Johnny's. Plus, great music, obviously. This low-key downtown spot is great for bringing a group of friends, listening to the tunes and shooting some pool. There's plenty of room to hang out—and in the winter, you can head out to the heated patio for fresh air. A night at Johnny's is a night well-spent.

Josh Scheuerman

Molly Burch Kilby Court

Kilby Court:

741 W. Kilby Ct., SLC

(kilbycourt.com)

What is there to say about Kilby that hasn't been said before? The legendary venue has had plenty of legendary artists pass through, and it's almost like a rite of passage for locals to play at Kilby. It may be on the smaller side, but when a crowd gathers to have fun together, it feels like the space is limitless. If you have the chance to go to a show at Kilby, do it!

Liquid Joe's:

1249 E. 3300 South, Millcreek

(liquidjoes.net)

This cozy spot offers great drinks and a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Parking can be a little tough, so consider getting there a little early or using public transportation or rideshares. A big focus at Liquid Joe's is open mic nights, for which they will actually provide instruments. This is another great spot with variety and unique vibes if you're looking for something new on a weekend night.

Metro Music Hall:

615 W. 100 South

(metromusichall.com)

This mid-sized venue features a lot of great locals as well as acts who are passing through town. It boasts a unique atmosphere, great staff and an excellent variety of shows. One night you could be moshing to a great metal band, and the next, singing to your favorite folk acts. They also host drag shows aplenty, and offer some booth reservations, but Metro is primarily a standing venue.

Pearl on Main:

7711 S. Main, Midvale

(thepearlonmain.com)

This cool venue offers old-school theater vibes, but the building itself is beautiful with great acoustics. They have snacks, drinks and a limited bar for those who are of age, but that's not the main reason you come—it's for the great variety of local acts and intimate size. Coming to a show here feels like you get to experience a cool part of history while enjoying a modern show.

Quarters/DLC:

5 E. 400 South, SLC

(quartersslc.com)

For lovers of music and retro gaming, Quarters Arcade Bar is absolute heaven. Their show space, The DLC, is a cozy setup that facilitates locals thriving on stage, as attendees are able to be right up in the action with not a lot of space between floor and stage. The uniquely intimate setting helps you feel like you're getting up close and personal with the performers, while the wall of lights illuminates the performers in the background.

Sky SLC:

149 Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City

(skyslc.com)

This is the destination for all EDM lovers in SLC—a nightclub that has tons of great DJs and performers in rotation, offering something for everyone. This venue is mostly standing room, but does offer VIP booth reservations that allow you to skip lines and spend time with friends away from the crowd. Another selling point for Sky SLC is its retractable roof, adding another layer to the party experience.

Soundwell:

149 W. 200 South

(soundwellslc.com)

Here's yet another mid-sized venue in the heart of downtown SLC that offers a huge variety of artists. It's a great place to feel comfortable, but where you can also let your hair down and enjoy. Soundwell can feel small and intimate, but it's big enough to have a fun time with a crowd of equally-excited concertgoers. Plus, many visitors have commented about the cleanliness of the bathrooms, so you can quiet your anxieties about gross facilities at this venue.

The State Room:

638 S. State St., SLC

(thestateroompresents.com)

The State Room is a little different than your typical venue. You'll want to come here if you're interested in a more cozy, intimate experience. It's still fun, of course, but those who aren't able to stand for hours on end will enjoy it here. It's got an excellent bar with theater seats and a dance floor for those who do want to get up and move a little.

The Urban Lounge:

241 S. 500 East

(theurbanloungeslc.com)

With performances almost every night, the intimate venue allows for good times and even better shows featuring local favorites, smaller national acts and even unique events like the recent Sapphic Factory: A Modern Queer Joy Dance Party. Like with most places in SLC, parking can be tricky, but be sure not to park in the IHC lot south of the venue, because you will be towed. Enjoy some fun events and great cocktails.

Velour:

135 N. University Ave., Provo

(velourlive.com)

Velour's great reputation for longevity and for offering a place for locals to flourish is well-earned. Neon Trees have credited Velour for launching their career, and it's truly a fun place to come enjoy shows. It doesn't have seating, and is on the smaller side, but that's all part of the charm. Velour has fantastic staff, ambiance and decor. It's a little music haven in Utah county.

SamCrump

Red Butte

MUSIC VENUES: OUTDOOR SPOTS

Ed Kenley Amphitheater:

403 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton

(davisarts.org)

This Davis County venue offers a great way for folks to have fun outside while enjoying killer shows. This 1800-capacity venue offers seats and a lawn where you can bring your own chairs, coolers and strollers to enjoy the show (check the policy page for restrictions). There are also great accessibility options for wheelchairs, and ASL interpreters available with some notice. The location smack dab in the middle of beautiful Layton Commons Park makes it even more fun for the whole family.

Gallivan Center:

50 E. 200 South

(thegallivancenter.com)

While this multi-purpose venue provides a spot for everything from outdoor festivals to free movies, it's also a terrific spot for music like the Excellence in the Community Concert Series showcasing local artists. You can also enjoy live performances on select weekdays during the lunch hour in the summer months.

Granary Live:

742 S. 500 West

(granarylive.com)

It may be a newer venue to SLC, but it has brought some great acts to town so far: The Roots, Ludacris, Tyga and the Utah is for Lovers Festival. It's always a good idea to keep an eye on what great acts will come through, because Granary is an excellent outdoor venue with a lot of space, allowing artists to customize the stage. Plus, you can't beat seeing a gorgeous sunset above while you listen to your favorite music.

Red Butte Garden:

2188 Red Butte Canyon Road

(redbuttegarden.org)

Every summer, this already-beautiful location comes alive with an exceptional season of performances from some of the world's best music artists. The views are spectacular, and you can bring along a picnic and blanket for the lawn seating to catch your favorite bands. Be ready for the spring season announcement, though, because shows tend to sell out quickly.

Sandy Amphitheater:

1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy

(sandyamp.com)

The Sandy Amphitheater is one of the best places in SLC for a show and a view. You get the stage with a stunning backdrop, and are able to watch the sun set between sets while you hang out and enjoy. There are plenty of seats and great acts who come through. This is a great place for the whole family to come to, but they do serve alcohol to those of age. This is a must-see venue for those who are obsessed with the natural beauty Utah has to offer.

Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre:

5150 Upper Ridge Rd., West Valley City

(utahfirstcreditunionamphitheatre.com)

When you think of "arena rock," this venue is probably the place where you're going to go to get your fix. The biggest acts in the world regularly hit this newly-rebranded spot during the warm-weather months, so expect to share your experience with several thousand of your soon-to-be-closest (at least in physical proximity) friends. The transportation and other logistics for attending aren't always ideal, but you won't find the A-list headlines anywhere else.