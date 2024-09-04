THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR SEP 5 - 11 

Courtesty photo

Timpanogos Storytelling Festival

In 1989, Friends of the Orem Public Library president Karen Ashton—inspired by a visit to a festival in Tennessee—decided to create a similar showcase for storytellers here in Utah, in part as a fundraiser for a new children's library. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival remains a wonderful showcase of the many different ways people can entertain and amaze us with nothing more than their voices and a well-told tale.

For three days, TimpFest showcases 74 storytellers from around the country and around the world, as well as Utah locals like Amber Richardson, Cassie Ashton and Debi Richan. In addition to geographical diversity, the lineup covers a range of tones and experiences, from humor to ghost stories, and sharing both personal tales and those with deep roots in their respective places of origin. An online presentation of the festival's events will also take place Oct. 15 – Feb. 1. Food is available on-site, but guests are welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Events begin at Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens (3900 Garden Dr., Lehi)—fittingly named in honor of Karen and her family—on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 4:30 p.m., continuing Friday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Full event tickets are $45 - $75, with single-day tickets $10 for Thursday evening, $35 - $55 for Friday or Saturday full day and $20 for Friday or Saturday evening only; online access is $75. Visit timpfest.org for tickets and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Utah State Fair

A state fair is a little bit like that old fable about the blind men and the elephant—the way you think about it might be defined largely by which part of it you grab on to. Maybe it's a down-home celebration of agricultural life, with animal judging, pies and the like. Maybe it's an amusement park with thrill rides, midway games and delightfully unhealthy food. Maybe it's a variety show, with a range of entertainers including big-name music acts. And maybe it's all of those things.

For 11 days in September, the Utah State Fairpark welcomes visitors to a grand showcase of food, music and every possible kind of legal fun. Thomas Carnival provides the midway games and rides including Tilt-a-Whirl, bumper cars, Ferris wheel and more. Stage-specific and roaming entertainment includes clowns, magicians and aerialists, and animal showcases take place throughout the run of the event. Beyond the main fairgrounds events, you've got PRCA Rodeo and monster truck events, plus great live music from the likes of Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty, All-American Rejects with Neon Trees, and Dustin Lynch.

The 2024 Utah State Fair runs Thursday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 15 (hours vary by date) at the Utah State Fairpark (155 N. 1000 West), with daily pre-sale tickets $10 - $12, $15 day of event. All-you-can-ride wristbands ($30 advance/$40 on site) and headline concert tickets are additional cost, as well as the PRCA Rodeo and motor sports events. Visit utahstatefair.com to purchase tickets, for full event schedule and additional information. (SR)

Broadway at the Eccles: Mrs. Doubtfire

It's not unusual anymore for Broadway musicals to take hit films as their source material—and "hit" certainly applies to the 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, which was the second most popular film of that extremely successful year, falling behind only Jurassic Park and coming in ahead of the likes of The Fugitive and Disney's Aladdin. But while its box-office success can certainly be attributed in large part to Robin Williams' performance in the lead role, the movie itself wasn't original, taking as its source material the 1987 novel Alias Madame Doubtfire. It was clearly the kind of engaging story that lent itself to a variety of interpretations.

For the stage musical version, veteran screenwriter Karey Kirkpatrick (Chicken Run, Over the Hedge) and his brother, composer Wayne Kirkpatrick followed up their collaboration on the Tony Award-winning Something Rotten! with a tale updated for the 21st century. The plot remains focused on divorced dad Daniel (played on tour by Rob McClure, who originated the role on Broadway for a Tony-nominated performance) who poses as a Scottish nanny in order to spend more time with his children. It's a new, lively, funny and tuneful way to enjoy a beloved tale.

Broadway at the Eccles' presentation of the touring company of Mrs. Doubtfire comes to the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main St.) Sept. 10 – 15, with performances at 7 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $59 - $159 at arttix.org. (SR)