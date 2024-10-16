THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR OCT 17 - 23 

Courtesy Photo

Gabriel Iglesias

There are certain topics that are generally considered off-limits, even as far as jokes are concerned—appearance, nationality, religion, and place of origin chief among them. Yet, on the other hand, self-effacing humor is often excused and considered an exception. Just ask Gabriel Iglesias. He pokes fun at his own girth, but qualifies it by claiming, "Oh, I'm not fat; I'm fluffy!" He's gone on to share five euphemisms that describe various stages of being overweight — "Big," "Healthy," "Husky," "Fluffy" and "Damm!," with a sixth level he added afterwards: "Oh hell no!"

Nevertheless, any offense he's caused clearly hasn't impeded his comedy career. His stand-up specials for Comedy Central and Netflix—chief among them I'm Not Fat ... I'm Fluffy and Hot and Fluffy—have helped elevate his status as one of America's favorite plus-sized comedians. His Netflix sitcom Mr. Iglesias—along with his voice-over work in the Fox animated sitcom Family Guy, a stint as host of his Comedy Central show Stand Up Revolution and a well-received appearance on the Nickelodeon sketch series All That—have not only enhanced his fame, but certainly his fortunes as well. After initially rising to the rank of finalist on Last Comic Standing, he's now become one of the world's highest-paid comedians. In 2022, he even became the first comedian to sell out L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. Consider those some genuine heavyweight credentials.

Gabriel Iglesias brings his "Don't Worry Be Fluffy" tour to the Maverik Center, West Valley City, on Fri, Oct 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $62 - $82.50. Go to Ticketmaster.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Courtesy Photo

Vampire Ball – Hunt By Darkness

It is officially "spooky season," and if you like to celebrate Halloween all month long, the Vampire Ball is the perfect event. It will be a night of entertainment—from silk performers to burlesque dancers—in keeping with the long-standing sex-appeal of vampires as suave, mysterious, and often beautiful creatures of the night. For fans of Anne Rice, think of this as the Salt Lake City version of the annual Théâtre des Vampires Ball in New Orleans.

According to the event description, you will "step into a world where elegance meets the macabre." There probably is not a more perfect place for a vampire ball in our city than the Salt Lake Masonic Temple, which has been a building of mystery and intrigue with a somewhat haunting vibe for nearly 100 years. Along with hosts and entertainers in full-costume, attendees are also expected to dress up. Get out your corsets, ball gowns and suit jackets (and don't forget some fangs!).

This event takes place at the Salt Lake Masonic Temple (650 S. Temple) on Saturday, Oct. 19, with doors open at 8:30 p.m. General Admission costs $60, with an option for a couple's ticket for $100. There is also an option for VIP tickets, which include expedited entrance to the venue, backstage access, and access to a private speakeasy with a separate bar, as well as tarot and palm readers. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com. (Arica Roberts)

Courtesy Photo

Orcas: Our Shared Future @ Natural History Museum of UT

For years, they were primarily known to us as "killer whales," a name that was not only taxonomically incorrect—they're actually members of the dolphin family, Delphinidae—but built an image as threatening and scary. And while orcas are indeed apex predators, they're far more complex than simple "killers," with a majesty that has inspired cultures around the world. As we learn more about them, including how captivity in aquariums has harmed them, they become even more fascinating.

Produced by MuseumsPartner in partnership with the Royal BC Museum of Victoria, British Columbia, the traveling exhibition Orcas: Our Shared Future seeks to demythologize these amazing creatures, and welcome visitors into their world and how they are a part of ours.

Through interactive components, life-size orca replicas, fossils, films and more, the exhibition spans our understanding of orcas and their societies, from their representation in popular culture through the artwork created by indigenous cultures representing orcas. You'll even have the opportunity to experience the exhibition through the perspective of orcas themselves. It's a unique combination of stories and science that allows visitors to see beyond the "killer whale" to the magnificent creatures they truly are.

Orcas: Our Shared Future comes to the Natural History Museum of Utah's Rio Tinto Center (301 Wakara Way) on Saturday, Oct. 19, currently scheduled to run through April 20, 2025. The exhibition is included with regular museum admission ($17.95 - $22.95), and free to museum members. Museum hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday – Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday. Visit nhmu.utah.edu for tickets and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)