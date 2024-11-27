THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR NOV 28 - DEC. 4 

Courtesy Photo

Irreplaceable: A Poem for the Great Salt Lake

While the landscape of Utah has often inspired artists with its beauty, there is also a component to artists being inspired by nature's fragility. When the Great Salt Lake reached its historic low point in 2022, it became an immediate call to action. And it was also part of the inspiration for irreplaceable: a poem for the Great Salt Lake—a collaborative project overseen by poet nan seymour built on her community writing practice River Writing.

A newly-published volume collects the current incarnation of irreplaceable—which is expected to remain a work in progress—through more than 400 voices, including indigenous stakeholders, school children, birders, scientists and artists. An introduction by Terry Tempest Williams chronicles the 2022 gathering at the lake to read the lines composed by that point, and the ensuing verses include verse in praise of the natural world, in deep concern for the future of the lake's ecosystem, and in recognition of the way the human inhabitants of the Salt Lake Valley are connected to its health and welfare.

Several events are being held in recognition of the print publication of irreplaceable in partnership with Utah Poet Laureate Lisa Bickmore. On Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., a reading will take place at Salt Lake City Library Marmalade Branch (280 W. 500 North), in collaboration with artist Kellie Bornhoft's illustration exhibition By a Thread. A Zoom gathering is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., and an additional in-person event at the Eccles Art Gallery on the SLCC South City Campus (1575 S. State Street). To read the poem and for additional information, visit irreplaceablepraisepoem.org. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy Photo

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze

"Circus" takes on a different meaning than it might have been associated with for generations, full of animals and questionable husbandry practices. Today, the circus arts are a decidedly human endeavor, centering acrobatics, clowning, aerialists, balancing acts and the like. Nationally-touring companies and Las Vegas productions have recognized the appeal of transforming the presentation of these displays of skill into grand-scale theatrical productions—and if you want such a production designed to get you into the holiday spirit, you've come to the right place if you check out Cirque Dreams: Holidaze.

The 100-minute, family-friendly production is a long-running seasonal presentation by Cirque Dreams, one that incorporates grand music, elaborate sets and theatrical lighting with live musical performance and, of course, all of those aforementioned circus arts. It's all in the service of a holiday spectacle full of fanciful characters and storybook tales, offered up with a heavy sprinkling of Christmas cheer.

If you've ever wondered what it might be like to see reindeer engage in athletic jump-roping, or wanted a clown to lead an audience-participation bell choir, check out the show that St. Louis-based radio station KDHX called "an evening of magic and miracles."

Cirque Dreams' production of Holidaze visits the J.Q. Lawson Capitol Theatre (50 W. 200 South) for performances on Saturday, Nov. 30 (3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 1 (1 p.m.). Tickets are $28 - $99; visit arttix.org to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Simon and Schuster

Heather Gay: Good Time Girl

Becoming a reality TV star—like Heather Gay did on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City—can certainly change your life. In her case, not only did it make her a celebrity, but it allowed for the publication of her first memoir, 2023's Bad Mormon, in which she chronicled her conservative upbringing and the journey of departing her marriage and the faith in which she grew up. Now, she gets a chance to come clean on what has happened since then in her new book, Good Time Girl.

This latest volume addresses not just some of the more adventurous pursuits of her pre-fame life, but much of the craziness that has happened in its wake, in a funny and provocative exploration of her life's second act. That includes some of the awkward dates set up by her RHOSLC co-stars, and behind-the-scenes accounts of some of the show's more infamous episodes. On her Instagram feed announcing the book's release, Gay promised "Reciepts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots!"—and when she talks about all this stuff in person, it's sure to be a lively occasion.

Heather Gay comes to MILK+ (49 E. 900 South) on Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. for a 21+ event in honor of the release of Good Time Girl, sponsored by The King's English Bookshop. The event is $35 for regular admission, which includes a signed hardcover copy of the book; $45 VIP tickets are also available with preferred seating and priority for personalized autographs. Visit kingsenglish.com to purchase tickets through Eventbrite, and for additional event information. (SR)