THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 20 - 26 

Courtesy Photo

Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition

For nearly 50 years, the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation—founded in honor of the great Greek-born pianist who was a regular performer with the Utah Symphony under conductor Maurice Abravanel—has sponsored outreach programs in music education, introducing thousands of children to the power of music. But its centerpiece program remains the annual International Piano Competition, which brings some of the world's best young pianists to Utah for an amazing showcase of classical talent.

Beginning June 16, 33 participants between the ages of 19 and 32—narrowed down from more than 300 applicants representing more than 40 countries—began the quarterfinals, vying for their share of more than $100,000 in prize money and the competition gold medal. Those participants will each perform twice in the quarterfinals based on random draw, with 12 of those participants selected to perform in the semifinals (through June 25), playing a new original composition by Gabriela Frank. The three finalists will then move on to play with the Utah Symphony, once each night, over two nights on June 28 – 29 to determine the gold medalist.

The quarterfinals and semifinals of the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition run through June 25 at the Rose Wagner Center (138 W. 300 South), with performances daily (except for Sunday, June 23) beginning at 1 p.m.; tickets are $15. The finals at Abravanel Hall (123 W. South Temple) are 7 p.m. June 28 – 29, with tickets $15 - $35. Visit bachauer.com for additional event information, and arttix.org to purchase tickets. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy Photo

The Eric André Show Live

Eric André defies description—or at least any any single descriptor. It's not only his multiple talents as a comedian, actor, musician, television show host, writer, producer and influencer that allow him to avoid typecasting in terms of his talent; the opinions he shares often find him courting controversy. Born to parents of a mixed heritage—his American mother was an Ashkenazi Jew, while his father was Afro-Haitian—he identifies as both Black and Jewish, which, in turn, inform his personal perspective.

He's had plenty of opportunity to showcase his skills as well, especially in his multiple roles as creator, host and cowriter of the Adult Swim sketch/candid-camera comedy series The Eric André Show, not to mention the various network shows in which he's played a part as well as his numerous film appearances. Nevertheless, given that he describes himself as an "agnostic atheist" and subscribes to some specific views on sex and gratification ("I think everyone is bi," he once said. "There's no such thing as sexual orientation, or race, or gender. Those are all obsolete man-made concepts."), he can be as elusive as he is fascinating.

On his website, André hints this tour may be his final fling as far as live performances are concerned—which is all the more reason to enjoy an opportunity to witness this remarkable, astute and multi-faceted individual in person while one still can. The Eric André Show Live comes to The Depot (13 N. 400 West) at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21. Tickets for the 21 + show cost $64 - $81.50 at concerts.livenation.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Eric Hinojosa

National Jump Rope Championship

Many of life's skills are first learned on school playgrounds: navigating social groups, avoiding the gaze of authority figures, pretending you don't want to be caught by someone you actually hope will catch you. But you may not have realized that one of those skills—jumping rope—could be turned into an exciting competitive sport. That's exactly what Utahns will get a chance to see when the National Jump Rope Championship comes to town this week.

The American Jump Rope Federation hosts this showcase of gifted athletes, including many who were part of the 2023 World Championships team, with locally-based competing teams from Logan and Kaysville. Competitive jump roping showcases two disciplines—single rope and Double Dutch—as events within each discipline test athletes' agility, creativity and teamwork. Speed events challenge athletes to complete as many jumps as possible within a set time frame, while freestyle events feature choreographed routines that showcase incredible gymnastic ability and creativity. "There's really nothing like it," said Brian Hsu, AMJRF President. "I've been involved with jump rope for over 20 years, and the constant innovation and the supportive community have kept me in it for so long. It's truly a lifelong sport."

The National Jump Rope Championship takes place June 25 – 29 at the Real Salt Lake Training Academy and Facility in Herriman (14787 S. Academy Parkway). Tickets are just $10 per person per day for preliminary rounds June 25 – 28, and $20 for the finals June 29. Visit amjrf.sportngin.com to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Laura Chapman

Salt Lake Acting Company: SLAC Summer Show: Close Encounters in the Beehive

The world is a strange place, but that doesn't mean it couldn't get any stranger. Olivia Custodio—returning for a third year to co-write Salt Lake Acting Company's annual Summer Show—already believes in that strangeness, launching her in the direction of Close Encounters in the Beehive, about alien visitors deciding the fate of the world based on interacting with Utahns.

"As anyone who knows me can attest, I vehemently believe in aliens," Custodio says via email. "It's just absurd not to. My favorite TV show growing up was The X-Files. I've always followed UFO news and sightings, and ... all of that had me thinking, 'God, I really hope the aliens come soon and blow us up before this next election,' which then led to a more serious thought about what it would be like if aliens landed in SLC and tried to understand humanity, but through the lens of an LDS family."

While there are certain common elements to these summer shows, Custodio also firmly believes in taking those elements, including musical parodies and satirical humor, and developing them into something new each time. "I never want to just plug a story into a certain format; that doesn't feel like art to me," she says. "Inevitably it ends up being a combination of what I know SLAC audiences love to see and bond over, while leaving room for experimentation and playing within the idea of the storyline."

SLAC Summer Show: Close Encounters in the Beehive runs at Salt Lake Acting Company (168 W. 500 North) June 26 - Aug. 18. Tickets are $40 - $50 at saltlakeactingcompany.org. (SR)