THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUL 4 - 10 

Hilary Reiter

July 4th Celebrations

There's no one "right" way to be patriotic, so there's no reason not to celebrate America's birthday. Many municipalities and organizations host festivities for July 4th; here's just a handful of the ones you might be considering.

Downtown SLC's biggest Independence Day party takes place at The Gateway (400 W. 100 South) Olympic Plaza. Beginning at 6 p.m., family-friendly entertainment will be available on the plaza, including live music from Diamond Empire Band, karaoke, yard games, face-painting, photo ops and more. Vendors on site will be selling food and locally-made items, all leading up to a fireworks show at 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public; visit atthegateway.com for additional information.

This Is The Place Heritage Park (2601 Sunnyside Ave.) celebrates "Liberty Day" from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for an old-fashioned patriotic celebration. Events include flag ceremony, dancing and the annual watermelon-eating contest. Regular park admission ($14.95 - $18.95) is required; visit thisistheplace.org.

One of the valley's largest holiday gatherings takes place in Sandy City on the Sandy Promenade (10000 S. 172 West) for a full day of activities. Beginning at 10 a.m., inflatables, activities, food and vendor booths fill the venue for family-friendly fun, including trampoline "big air" shows. The parade takes place at 6 p.m., followed by live music from The Salamanders and 10 p.m. fireworks sky concert. Visit sandy.utah.gov.

Many other cities throughout the state, plus some ski resorts, present their own local activities, so check out local government and resort websites for additional options and details. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy photo

Utah Symphony: Patriotic Pops/Christmas in July

When the July weather heats up, it's a great time to head up into the mountains for a variety of seasonal activities. There are few better excuses than when the Utah Symphony fills the Deer Valley Snow Park Amphitheater with music, and this week features two terrific performance options—one that leans into July, and another that evokes the snowy days of the winter holiday season.

On Friday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m., the Deer Valley Music Festival presents the Utah Symphony's "Patriotic Pops" program. Evan Roider conducts the Symphony in an evening that includes "The Star-Spangled Banner," selections by Aaron Copland, John Williams' theme to Born on the Fourth of July, John Philip Sousa marches and more. Reserved seating is $99, with lawn seating $21 - $42.

The following evening, on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m., the Symphony offers a chance to get into the Christmas spirit really early with the "Christmas in July" program. The venue is lit up with Christmas lights, Christmas cookies will be available, and every guest will receive a complimentary Santa hat. Connor Gray Covington conducts a program of seasonal favorites like "Sleigh Ride," selections from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, Rimsky-Korsakov's Polonaise from Christmas Eve and the "Winter" movement from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. Reserved seating is $45 - $72, with lawn seating $12.50 - $25.

Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic dinners, though full concessions are available on-site, and no outside alcohol is permitted in the venue. Visit deervalleymusicfestival.org for tickets and additional event information. (SR)

Courtesy photo

Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre

A summer jaunt up to Logan could be a delight for any number of reasons, but there's a particular incentive throughout the month of July and early August. That marks the annual Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre season, which again brings several wonderful full productions and special events for those who love the glory of song with their theater experience.

This year's four primary productions cover an amazing range of theatrical history, starting with the Howard Ashman/Alan Menken favorite Little Shop of Horrors. The world of classical opera is represented by a double-feature including Puccini's Gianni Schicchi and the Michael Ching-penned sequel Buosso's Ghost. The Great American Songbook of Cole Porter takes center stage in the wonderful Anything Goes, Nathan Detroit and company ask luck to be a lady in Guys and Dolls (2010 UFOMT production pictured), and Andrew Lloyd Webber's spectacle Cats rounds out the offerings.

Among the one-night and limited engagements, audiences can enjoy Verdi's Requiem on July 30, the operatic showcase Galaxy of Stars on July 23, and a comedic selection of piano classics in The Pianists. And you shouldn't miss the Michael Ballam Vocal Competition July 23 and July 29, honoring the festival's founder.

The 2024 season of Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre runs July 5 – Aug. 3, with performances 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. most days Mondays – Saturdays. Tickets are available for individual shows ($9 - $93), and for a series pass for all five full productions; special concerts are separate. Visit ufomt.org to purchase tickets and for additional season information. (SR)