THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JAN 11 - 17 

Seth Olenick

Brian Posehn

If Brian Posehn looks familiar, it's understandable. His nerdy, deadpan persona seems omnipresent, given parts he's played on The Mandalorian, the Netflix series Lady Dynamite and FX's You're the Worst, in addition to roles on The Big Bang Theory, Just Shoot Me and New Girl. He's also made regular appearances on Comedy Central's The Sarah Silverman Program and guested on such classic sitcoms as Seinfeld, NewsRadio, Everybody Loves Raymond, Friends and The Neighborhood.

On top of his successful from acting and stand-up careers, he's a writer and producer, with credits on an upcoming Nickelodeon cartoon series and creative contributions to the HBO series Mr. Show. As if that wasn't enough—and it should be—he's scored roles in feature films and done voice-overs for various animated series like Scooby Doo, The Simpsons, Adventure Time, American Dad, Bob's Burgers, Steven Universe and Captain Underpants. His résumé also includes several Comedy Central specials and four comedy albums, including Grandpa Metal, featuring reigning metal gods from Anthrax, Slayer and Soundgarden.

That might be enough for most entertainers, but Posen is obviously a manic multi-tasker. On top of everything else, he's hosted and produced a popular comedy podcast Nerd Poker and co-written several issues of the popular Marvel comic book series Deadpool. And he's also written a book, Forever Nerdy. Suffice it to say it must pay to be a nerd.

Brian Posehn performs a 21+ show at Wiseguys Jordan Landing (3763 West Center Park Drive, West Jordan) at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 12-13 Tickets cost $30. Visit wiseguyscomedy.com for tickets and for additional event information. (Lee Zimmerman)

Jim Martin

Wasatch Theatre Company: JQA

What little there is that elementary school students absorb about American history between the Revolutionary War and the present, it generally doesn't include much about the individual presidents beyond memorizing them as a sequential lump. So it might not be common knowledge to most folks that exactly 200 years ago, there was a controversial presidential election in which the individual who was elected took office while his primary opponent claimed corruption and a "stolen" election. The loser was Andrew Jackson, and the winner was John Quincy Adams—the subject of Aaron Posner's 2019 play JQA

JQA approaches Adams fils' public and personal life throughout various stages, with four different actors—Yoah Kristine, Kallie Fillanda, Alex Smith and Jon Turner—playing John Quincy Adams at various points in his life. Structured as a serious of dialogues between Adams and his many political colleagues and adversaries, JQA digs into the nature of American democracy, both as we idealize it and as it actually exists, and perhaps has always existed. Posner's Stupid F—king Bird—produced by Salt Lake Acting Company in 2016—provided a unique contemporary spin on Chekhov's The Seagull, so it's clear that this is a writer with a unique perspective on classical ideas.

Wasatch Theatre Company presents its production of JQA at the Eccles Theater's Regent Street Black Box (144 Regent Street) for four performances only: Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for students with ID. Visit arttix.org to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Step Afrika

Step Afrika! @ Kingsbury Hall

Suffice it to say, there's no such thing as a culture clash when arts open doors to enlightenment and experiences. Consequently, credit Step Afrika! with sharing tradition by integrating those sounds and styles into a contemporary context. Theirs is an artistic form of expression that integrates songs, storytelling, humor and even audience participation.

Through energy and agility, those qualities have marked their mission since its founding 30 years ago. The goal was to promote teamwork, achievement and cross-cultural understanding and, since then, Step Afrika! has performed for thousands of people nationwide and toured more than 60 countries, making them one of the top African American dance companies. Their honors include several Mayor's Arts Awards and induction into the National Association of Campus Activities Hall of Fame, the first dance company to achieve that distinction. They also contributed the world's first interactive stepping exhibition to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture, and headlined President Barack Obama's Black History Month Reception at the inaugural White House Juneteenth Celebration. In addition to presenting their self-titled work during a Martin Luther King Jr. week of celebration, they will also visit Logan's Ellen Eccles Theater on Jan. 11. Either way, consider them enlightening, educational and genuinely entertaining.

Step Afrika! performs following the march and rally for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at Kingsbury Hall (1395 E. Presidents Circle). Tickets cost $10 - $45, including $5 for University of Utah students and $10 for other university students, purchased in-person with student ID. Call 801-581-7100 or go to artstickets.utah.edu. (LZ)