Summer activities at Cottonwood Canyons resorts 

Mike Harrington

Summer Brunch at Brighton

While ski resorts are typically associated with winter sports and snow-covered mountains, the summer months bring a whole new array of exciting activities worth exploring. During the warmer season, resorts transform into vibrant hubs for outdoor adventure—offering everything from hiking to live music and moonlight movies. It's a unique way to experience the spectacular landscapes and invigorating mountain air.

BRIGHTON

Mount Majestic Music Series (Alpine Rose, Saturdays & Sundays June 16 – Aug. 11): Enjoy live music from top local artists in a beautiful mountain setting. Savor world-class BBQ and a variety of food and drinks, including local brews.

Majestic Movie Mondays (Alpine Rose, Mondays June 24 – Aug. 5): Watch classic and current movies for free on the deck at Alpine Rose. Food and beverages, including movie theater snacks, are available. Movies start at sundown; opens at 5 p.m.

Weekend Brunch (Milly Chalet, Sundays and select Saturdays, June 16 – Sep. 1): Indulge in a rotating menu featuring unique dishes and pastries from Brighton Bakery. Reservations recommended. Brunch runs from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. with a full bar menu available.

Adventures in Dining Series (Wasatch Mountain Lodge and Milly Chalet): Monthly Campfire Cookouts feature Chef Jeff Sanich cooking a variety of dishes over open flames. Limited to 50 guests per date. Reservations required. The bi-monthly "Cooking in the Cottonwoods" events offer a chance to learn cooking techniques and dish pairings with Chef Jeff. Includes appetizers, dinner and one drink. "People should come to Brighton to see something special curated by a team of professionals who care deeply about the resort and the guest experience. And honestly, people should come to Brighton this summer so that they can say that they were here at the beginning," says Chef Jeff Sanich. Reservations are required

SNOWBIRD

Speedgoat Mountain Races by UTMB (July 19 – 20): Conquer the trails winding through Snowbird by choosing from the 10K, 21K, 28K or 50K races. During race weekend, enjoy resort amenities. All races begin and end on the Plaza Deck at Snowbird Center, Entry 2, with the race village conveniently located in the Upper Circle lot outside Snowbird Center. Spectators can enjoy limited tram rides the morning of each race day; registered participants can take advantage of lodging discounts.

Wasatch Wildflower Festival (July 27): Hosted annually by the Cottonwood Canyons Foundation, this event celebrates the beauty and ecological diversity of wildflowers in the Wasatch Mountains. This multi-day event (July 13 at Brighton, July 14 at Solitude and July 28 at Alta) features guided and self-guided wildflower walks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is free at cottonwoodcanyons.org.

Oktoberfest (Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day, Aug. 10 – Oct. 13): Enjoy weeks of fun for the entire family, offering activities like polka dancing, live music, traditional Bavarian fare, over 50 varieties of beer and an array of local vendors, all with free admission. Noon - 6 p.m. daily.

SOLITUDE

Coca-Cola Sunset Cinema (July 11 & 25, Aug. 8, 15, 22 & 29): Enjoy a classic film under the stars on Moonbeam Lawn. Each night, movies begin at 8 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or low lawn chairs to settle in for the show. Should the weather turn inclement, the movie will be elocated indoors to Moonbeam Lodge.

Free Outdoor Yoga (Saturdays through Oct. 5, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.): Start your day by taking in the crisp mountain air and stretching in the sunshine. Every Saturday this summer, free outdoor yoga sessions are held at The Inn at Solitude's lawn, or the nearby lawn next to Apex Express chairlift. Both locations are conveniently accessible from Solitude Village; participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats.

Live Outdoor Music Series (Sundays through Sept. 22): Every Sunday this summer, visitors can enjoy live music at assorted locations around the resort. July 14th, for example, features Herban Empire at the Village Green. Various dining options are available, including Stone Haus and The Thirsty Squirrel, where one can savor a cocktail, glass of wine, or craft beer. Additionally, Stone Haus and the Village Store offer beer to-go for those who prefer to take their drinks with them.

ALTA

Alta Birding Hikes (July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. – noon): The Tracy Aviary Conservation Team invites participants to join their monthly bird survey at Alta. Each event features updates on the year's findings and a guided bird walk led by a Tracy Aviary expert. These Alta Birding Hikes take place on the third Thursday of each month, from May to November. Registration is required, location is given after registering.

Kids Day (Aug. 9, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.): Children are invited to experience a day of fun and learning in the mountains. Partner organizations, such as TreeUtah, and Friends of Alta, will host various activity booths, each teaching different environmental aspects. The event will take place along the Transfer Tow, near the Wildcat Lot and just south of the Goldminer's Daughter Lodge. Registration is required.