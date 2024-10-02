Salt Lake County's candidates for mayor, Council and state school board make their case to voters. 

Another election is rapidly approaching and hoo boy, what a year this is. At the state level, Republican infighting has added a modicum of mystery to the typically pre-ordained gubernatorial contest and while it's still Spencer Cox's race to lose, the Republican incumbent is fighting a war on two fronts with Democrat Brian King to his left and a never-say-die Phil Lyman mounting a write-in spoiler campaign from the far, far right.

Utah voters will see several proposed constitutional amendments on their ballots, although at least one of them (Amendment D) has been ruled preemptively void by the state Supreme Court due to the Legislature's ham-fisted sloppiness placing it on the ballot, and with ongoing litigation challenging another (Amendment A).

Of course, the 2024 ballot is topped by a nail-biter race between the sitting vice president, Kamala Harris, and former president Donald Trump, who was impeached twice while in office and later found liable for sexual assault and guilty of defamation and fraud—with various other charges pending.

Oh yeah, and the last time Trump lost an election, he rebuffed the peaceful transfer of power and engaged in a baseless pressure campaign to overturn the results while a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.

With so much attention spent on the above contests, City Weekly opted to focus on Salt Lake County's mayoral, Council and state school board races. Candidates were asked to introduce themselves, summarize their top priority and select from a list of questions on transportation, housing, water and public safety (for county mayor and Council) or book banning, teacher retention, vouchers and campus safety (for school board).

All candidates were also asked to name their favorite restaurant in Salt Lake County and, somewhat controversially, to disclose their presidential vote. While not directly relevant to these offices, this question was intended as a succinct way to gauge the candidates' relative tolerance for the anti-democratic subversion of American political norms and traditions.

Several left those questions blank—as is their prerogative—while at least one, Republican county mayor candidate Erin Rider, specifically cited the presidential prompt as a reason for snubbing City Weekly's questionnaire. Council candidate Rachelle Morris and school board candidate Will Shiflett also declined City Weekly's invitation to participate, though we can only speculate on their motivations for doing so.

SALT LAKE COUNTY MAYOR

Name: Jenny Wilson (D)

City: SLC-Federal Heights

Restaurant: Mumbai House

Presidential vote: Kamala Harris

Campaign website: wilsonformayor.com

I'm a common-sense public servant who wakes up every day laser-focused on the issues that matter most to Salt Lake County families—lowering their cost of living, improving their quality of life, protecting our water supply and making our communities safer. I don't get distracted by culture wars or political extremism.

My five-year Human Services, Homeless, and Criminal Justice Reform Action Plan is transforming the way we address addiction, homelessness and mental health care in Salt Lake County—holistically and at its roots—breaking an expensive, inefficient and ineffective cycle. I am determined to see it through and not pushed aside.

Making our communities safer by breaking the cycle of criminal recidivism is one of the central threads in my homelessness and criminal justice plan. Maintaining our high quality of life also means continuing my strategy of major investments in parks, rec centers and senior centers.

Name: Erin Rider (R)

City: Did not answer

Restaurant: Did not answer

Presidential vote: Declined to answer

Campaign website: erinrider.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE C

Name: Natalie Pinkney (D)

City: South Salt Lake

Restaurant: Afghan Kitchen

Presidential vote: Kamala Harris

Campaign website: ElectNatalie.com

As a two-term member of the South Salt Lake City Council, I am the best candidate because I have spent my career championing neighborhoods and empowering families, focusing on all families. My experience in government demonstrates my commitment to leading our community with proven results.

We need to ensure we focus on supporting families rather than problems that don't exist. My election will prioritize empowering families, which will make better use of taxpayers' hard-earned money and build a more united future by avoiding policies that divide and distract.

Smart growth is crucial for increasing housing supply. We need options like starter homes, multi-families, condos and apartments, all catering to families and future homeowners while respecting our neighborhoods' character. High-density housing should align with transit hubs, while single-family homes should remain in designated zones to maintain community integrity.

Name: Rachelle Morris (R)

City: Did not answer

Restaurant: Did not answer

Presidential vote: Did not answer

Campaign website: voterachellemorris.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY COUNCIL 2

Name: Carlos Moreno (R)

City: West Jordan

Restaurant: A lo Maracucho Inc and Spitz

Presidential vote: Donald Trump

Campaign website: carlosmoreno4utah.com

Carlos Moreno, a Venezuelan immigrant and recent U.S. citizen as of October 2022, is running for Salt Lake County Council in District 2. After fleeing political persecution due to his human rights activism in Venezuela, Carlos was charged with treason and conspiracy by the Venezuelan government, ultimately gaining asylum in the United States.

Now, as a father, husband and successful business owner, Carlos is determined to advocate for west side communities. His platform focuses on fiscal discipline, responsible taxation in county government, promoting civic education and expanding opportunities for youth.

Carlos also stands firmly in support of law enforcement, aiming to foster safer, more connected communities. His unique journey equipped him with the resilience, dedication and vision needed to bring positive change to Salt Lake County, and he's ready to be a strong voice for District 2.

Name: Katie Olson (D)

City: South Jordan

Restaurant: Oh Mai

Presidential vote: Kamala Harris

Campaign website: votekatieolson.com

Professionally, I'm a government waste reducer and the local Leslie Knope. I know how to align a budget with resident priorities, and I'm pretty handy with data. With truth and compassion, I will bring a steady balance to the council, rejecting the partisan, extremist politics that have plagued this seat.

Everyone loves to complain about government efficiency. But I'm actually trained in doing something about it. I'm the nerdy person the county needs to take a high-level, strategic look at what services the county should provide (and pay for) as the region grows. I'm not afraid to stop doing it the way we've always done it.

E-bikes are everywhere! But safe biking routes are nowhere. The county should prioritize bus rapid transit and off-road biking and walking paths before west side growth gobbles up these opportunities. Let's not worship cars as the top priority or bank on a billion-dollar gondola. Keep it boring with buses and bikes.

SALT LAKE COUNTY COUNCIL 4

Name: Ross Romero (D)

City: SLC-Sugar House

Restaurant: Tsunami

Presidential vote: Kamala Harris

Campaign website: rossfordistrict4.com

Currently, I consult with Utah businesses on workforce issues, largely focusing on Utah's diverse communities. I have also practiced law and was in banking. I served in the Utah House and Senate for eight years and retired as the Senate Democratic Leader. I believe my diverse background and experience in government will lend to serving on the Salt Lake County Council in District 4.

We need to urgently work on climate change and affordable housing issues. I will be a strong advocate for these issues. Having served in the Utah Legislature, I have relationships that will be helpful in advocating for these and other issues important to Salt Lake County.

I support ensuring that we have adequate public safety officers so response times are shortened. I also support increased lighting in certain areas, which are too dark for safety reasons. We also should enhance efforts for Night Out Against Crime. Finally, we need to have more resources for those needing mental and general health services.

Name: Nolan Kruse (Utah Forward)

City: SLC-Sugar House

Restaurant: Mazza

Presidential vote: Did not answer

Campaign website: nolanfordistrict4.com

I'm Nolan Kruse, a University of Utah graduate and local small business owner. With an open-minded, moderate viewpoint, I'm committed to making the best decisions for Salt Lake County. I understand our local economy deeply and will advocate for small businesses, fostering growth, opportunity and sustainability in our community.

I'll implement a zoning plan that limits high-density projects to specific areas while promoting mixed-use developments. This approach reduces congestion and preserves Salt Lake County's unique character, balancing responsible growth with community needs to ensure development benefits everyone without overwhelming our infrastructure.

To protect the Great Salt Lake and our county's water supply, I will propose legislation to enforce stricter water conservation measures for agricultural and industrial users, and fund projects that restore wetland habitats around the lake. Additionally, I'll support incentives for businesses and residents to reduce water usage and pollution.

Name: Roger A. Livingston (R)

City: Millcreek

Restaurant: Rio Grande Cafe

Presidential vote: Donald Trump

Campaign website: None

As a former two-term state legislator, retired District Court judge, former Utah State risk manager and division director, General Counsel to Sen. Orrin Hatch and Colonel (Retired) in the U.S. Army, I will bring extensive experience and effective, proven leadership to the County Council.

We need more civility and less toxic environments in politics and public service. Candid, but respectful, discussion creates a unified, less divided community. I established the Roger Livingston Civility in Politics Scholarship at the University of Utah. Better, smarter policy and effective government result from a less-divided and more-unified citizenry.

Housing availability and affordability are important, challenging issues with no single, simple answer. We need multi-faceted approaches including private-public partnerships, increasing the supply of lower- and moderately-priced housing. Appropriate, well-thought-out tax incentives and better mortgage loans and down payment options are also part of the solution.

SALT LAKE COUNTY COUNCIL 6

Name: Dea Theadore (R)

City: Sandy

Restaurant: Lone Star Taqueria

Presidential vote: Did not answer

Campaign website: vote4dea.com

I have built relationships across the political spectrum and am actively working on delivering funding and completing projects in support of the cities in my district. I am running for re-election to finish the job and continue my work as a trusted advocate for every member of our communities.

I am working toward delivering a new county Search and Rescue building in my district and have built collaborative relationships with law enforcement and local elected officials to ensure its completion. My experience and subject-matter expertise will allow us to finish the job faster and more efficiently.

My work on the new Search and Rescue building will deliver significant county investment into our district and will allow tourists and long-term residents alike to have access to the superb services of our Salt Lake County Search and Rescue team.

Name: Zach Robinson (D)

City: Sandy

Restaurant: Slackwater

Presidential vote: Kamala Harris

Campaign website: votezachrobinson.com

I'm a dedicated public servant with extensive experience in public safety, focused on empowering communities and promoting fair policies. My government background and strong commitment to transparency make me the best candidate to represent District 6 constituents and advocate for their needs with integrity and accountability.

Improving canyon transportation is a top priority. I'll focus on public transit solutions to ease congestion and promote eco-friendly options. With my local government experience, I'll effectively address these issues, ensuring practical, sustainable solutions are implemented for the benefit of all residents and the environment.

I'm committed to safeguarding the Great Salt Lake and county water supply by enforcing stricter conservation measures, supporting sustainable land use practices, and investing in innovative management technologies. My goal is to preserve these vital resources through effective policies and community engagement for long-term environmental health.

UTAH BOARD OF EDUCATION 6

Name: Diane Livingston (Unaffiliated)

City: Park City

Restaurant: Maria's Mexican Grill

Presidential vote: Did not answer

Campaign website: dianeforkids.com

My husband and I raised six children in Park City public schools; now our grandchildren attend public schools here. I am a former teacher, current substitute teacher and historian, and I led for 30 years in the nonprofit space. I bring intelligence, focus and an energetic attitude, ready to serve.

Having completed an extensive listening tour with District 6 parents, teachers, principals, superintendents and community members, I've discovered a massive communication gap with the state school board. I will be in and with the schools consistently, seeking local input—my representation will be driven by specific local needs.

We are not graduating enough new teachers; meanwhile, burnout is increasing. Teachers need greater support and resources. Classroom behavior, feeling under-appreciated and compensation are huge concerns. Providing more mental health professionals and paraprofessionals, celebrating great teachers and staff, and respecting their service with higher pay would improve recruitment and retention.

UTAH BOARD OF EDUCATION 6

Name: Carol Barlow Lear (D)

City: SLC-University

Restaurant: Taco Bell

Presidential vote: Kamala Harris

Campaign website: votecarolblear.com

My name is Carol Lear. I am running for the state school board in District 6. I have actively participated in most roles of public education: parent, high school teacher, policymaker, education attorney and now USBE board member. I understand public education and am committed to improving it.

Utah needs to work on teacher retention. As a former teacher, I understand what causes teachers to leave the profession. I have some specific ideas, including grants for schools to provide on-site daycare for employees, and additional ideas to improve teacher job satisfaction. I am especially committed to opposing legislative overreach into our classrooms.

I believe it is unconstitutional for the state's public education funds to pay for private schools and homeschooling. Private schools do not make education available to all interested students. Not only can their tuition costs exceed any voucher (and continue to increase without warning to families), but they can discriminate against students/families based on religion, mental health issues, family wealth and other characteristics.

UTAH BOARD OF EDUCATION 7

Name: Molly Hart (R)

City: Sandy

Restaurant: Did not answer

Presidential vote: Did not answer

Campaign website: mollyhart.com

I am the current vice-chairperson of the state school board and chair of its Audit Committee. I have deep educational experience and am currently the executive director of a group of public charter schools. I have 25-plus years of experience (substitute teacher, paraprofessional, teacher, assistant principal, principal and executive director) in multiple states, from elementary to university.

Teachers' and administrators' work needs to be simplified, with better systems for efficient information sharing. They should be able to spend more of their time with students, teachers and parents. I have deep knowledge of school systems, so I understand where and how improvements should be made.

An overreliance on "hardening" schools against threats provides a diminishing return on investment and is counter to helping the students be and feel safe. Focusing on school discipline systems, school absenteeism, literacy, preventing student anonymity and parent communication also prevents safety issues while improving the school environment. A balanced approach is necessary.

Name: John Arthur (D)

City: Holladay

Restaurant: Tiburon Fine Dining

Presidential vote: Kamala Harris

Campaign website: votejohnarthur.com

I am Utah's 2021 Teacher of the Year and a national Teacher of the Year finalist. When I was a kid, public education saved my life; now, I've dedicated my professional life to keeping it strong. I'm excited to bring my experience and expertise to our state Board of Education.

Too many of our children feel unsafe and unwelcome in our schools because of laws passed by the state Legislature. On our state school board, I will pass rules and policies that are responsive to the needs, dignity and rights of all public school students.

For years, I have shined a spotlight on our incredible educators, elevating the excellence that Utah's teachers and school staff exemplify. When the public consistently sees our educators for the wonders they are, more will join us—that, and immediately increasing salaries and improving working conditions, too, of course.

UTAH BOARD OF EDUCATION 9

Name: Amanda Bollinger (R)

City: Herriman

Restaurant: Did not answer

Presidential vote: Did not answer

Campaign website: amandabbollinger.com

I am a dynamic educational professional with extensive experience in parenting, coaching, teaching and school leadership. I am the best candidate because I have the experience, knowledge and skills needed to effectively bridge gaps between parents, teachers, schools and policymakers as a member of the Utah State Board of Education.

Laws and policies often have unintended consequences. My election will expedite addressing these issues by identifying and rectifying them, ensuring policies achieve their goals efficiently. With my experience, I can highlight these problems and implement solutions, reducing waste and improving outcomes for all stakeholders.

I firmly believe that teachers are the cornerstone of student success in schools. To recruit and retain exceptional educators and staff, we must prioritize professional development, ensure all staff feel valued and implement stress-reduction strategies, ensuring an empowering and thriving educational environment.

Name: Will Shiflett (D)

City: Did not answer

Restaurant: Did not answer

Presidential vote: Did not answer

Campaign website: None

UTAH BOARD OF EDUCATION 10

Name: Deborah Gatrell (D)

City: West Valley City

Restaurant: El Habanero

Presidential vote: Kamala Harris

Campaign website: vote4deborah.com

I'm a Board Certified public school teacher (15 years) and a veteran (25 years) who flies Blackhawks for the National Guard. I know what is actually happening in classrooms and bring that perspective to school policy discussions. I'm also a collaborative problem-solver with the leadership skills to get things done!

We must strengthen school-community partnerships, especially around safety. One of my students was shot and killed during a 2021 lunchtime fight, so it's personal. We also need to better connect schools to skilled trades so students not interested in the "college track" won't drop out. It's a real need.

Statewide restrictions on school library books violate the principle of local control and violate the rights of parents, who can already restrict what their children read in local schools. Banning books is dangerous and never ends well. Conversations about age-appropriate and school-appropriate materials should be handled through local policy, not state law.

Name: Matt Hymas (R)

City: Stansbury Park

Restaurant: El Paisa Grill

Presidential vote: Donald Trump

Campaign website: votehymas.com

I am a charter school administrator who specializes in classical education. Throughout my career I have learned to work with and listen to my community. I want to hear your experiences and your perspective so that together we can provide the best possible educational experience for your children and grandchildren.

If elected, I will focus on the prioritization of academics. All that the Utah State Board of Education does should fall under the umbrella of academic achievement. We primarily send our children to school to learn to read, write and do arithmetic. This has always been my focus and should be the focus of every school in the state.

On statewide library book restrictions, filth is filth. It should not be in any school library regardless of the location. If books do not comply with the law in one county, they will not comply in another.