Salt Lake City's women-led business and community incubator gets into the hotel game with Maven STAY. 

Courtesy Photo

This year, Salt Lake’s Maven District added hotel suites to its amenities.

In January 2024, Salt Lake City's Maven District unveiled its newest venture, Maven STAY, a boutique hotel offering suites at an affordable $149 per night. Designed with comfort and convenience, these pet-friendly accommodations cater to short as well as extended stays.

Each suite features a fully stocked kitchen and a private balcony. Additionally, visitors have access to a 24/7 fitness center, free parking and, of course, the Maven community outside their door.

"The hotel [idea] popped up as a solution during COVID," said Rocky Donati, Maven District's co-founder and CMO. "We rented out some residential spaces as Airbnbs and when the new building was complete, we decided to keep a floor for hotel suites."

Since its founding in 2017 by Donati and Tessa Arneson, the Maven District has emerged as a landscape of empowerment for women in Salt Lake City.

Owned and operated by women, Maven District is committed to creating spaces that cultivate community, foster growth and celebrate women for their present and future potential.

The district is a thriving hub encompassing various ventures designed to support women in multiple aspects of life and work. Of the Maven Districts' 116 commercial spaces—located generally along 900 South—85% are women-owned.

Courtesy Photo

Exploring Maven’s OfferingsThe Maven District is more than just a collective of businesses; it is a holistic environment where women can live, work and grow. Here’s a closer look at what Maven has to offer:DISTRICT: Home to various women-owned local businesses, fostering a supportive network for female entrepreneurs.

"We started by buying a building and putting our Pilates studio in it and decided to fill it with wellness people. We looked around after we had all the tenants filled and realized they were all women," Donati recalled. "And then everyone began working together on a different level. It went from where you get your eyebrows done to what platform you recommend for finances."

The organic growth of Maven District is a testament to women's collaborative spirit and entrepreneurial drive within the community. As more businesses emerge, they contribute to the local economy and inspire others to pursue their own ventures.

This self-sustaining support cycle created an environment where women can share resources, mentorship and expertise, resulting in a robust network that encourages innovation and resilience. And with Maven STAY, Donati said that same spirit is being extended to short-term visitors.

"I love Salt Lake in so many ways, and I really do want to change it for the better," Donati said. "And one way is offering a way to live like a local and integrate into a cool area of town and feeling like you're not just in a bedroom space. We are putting you in the center of a small business hub."

While challenging, the COVID-19 pandemic inadvertently strengthened the women's network within Maven District by fostering an environment ripe for collaboration and idea-sharing. As businesses were forced to adapt and pivot, women entrepreneurs began openly exchanging resources, strategies and support to navigate the ever-changing landscape.

This solidarity helped sustain their businesses during tough times and laid the foundation for long-lasting relationships and a robust community built on trust and shared goals.

Courtesy Photo

STAY: Boutique hotel suites that offer a chic and comfortable stay for visitors, reflecting the district’s dedication to high-quality experiences.LIVE: Vibrant residences that provide a dynamic living environment central to all the amenities Maven District offers.

The Maven District also enhances community engagement by creating a walkable urban environment where residents and visitors can easily access various retail, dining and wellness options. This carefully designed district encourages vibrant foot traffic and fosters connections among its inhabitants, ideally promoting a sense of belonging and togetherness.

Maven District not only enriches the local economy but also strengthens neighborhoods. This interconnectedness invites individuals to explore, interact and create lasting relationships, cultivating a thriving community that celebrates the contributions of all and embraces the pursuit of a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle.

Jen Anderton and Casie Jayde, owners of Meraki House Salon, exemplify the spirit of Maven District. After looking for a new location for their business in 2023, they made the decision to set up shop in the district.

"Maven became the clear answer when we saw the built-in community and culture of other small, locally owned businesses," Anderton asserted. "Maven's intention to revitalize this part of downtown is inspiring, and we wanted to be a part of that. It was a definite yes, especially being centrally located for all our guests near and far."

Courtesy Photo

CREATE: Coworking and event spaces designed to facilitate creativity and collaboration among women professionals.STRONG: A reformer Pilates and wellness studio focusing on physical well-being as an essential component of overall empowerment.

Those sentiments are echoed by many entrepreneurs within the district who have likewise found Maven not just a place to operate their businesses but also a community that champions their success.

"The Heavy Metal Shop is a staple in Salt Lake, so when [owner Kevin Kirk] came over, we were so excited that he was a man and wanted to be here," Donati added.

As Maven District continues to flourish, plans for another expansion are well underway. Soon, the district will unveil eight additional business suites and a new 2,100-square-foot restaurant space.

The future of Maven District promises an even richer tapestry of experiences, solidifying its status as a pivotal player in downtown revitalization.