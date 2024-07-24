Salt Lake City formally selected to host the 2034 Winter Olympic Games. 

Derek Carlisle

Salt Lake City is set to host its second Winter Olympic Games in 2034 after Utah was formally selected Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), ending years of anticipation and teeing up a new decade of planning and preparation.

The announcement was made during the early morning hours—Olympic organizers are in Paris for the summer events that kick off on Friday—and coincided with Pioneer Day celebrations, with thousands of Utahns gathered downtown at the City and County Building to watch the IOC's selection in real time.

“Salt Lake City and the Olympic and Paralympic movement are deeply connected through values—our commitment to diversity, love for our youth, and the tireless work to preserve our environment,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a prepared statement. “These principles are shared through the lens of sport. I can’t imagine a better partnership than the one we continue to forge with our Olympic partners.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who is in France alongside other members of the state's Olympic delegation, credited the broad support among Utah's citizens and elected leaders for helping to bolster Salt Lake's bid, as well as continued maintenance and use of 2002 Olympic venues, which greatly reduces the amount of new construction necessary for the 2034 games.

"The Olympic and Paralympics represent so much more than competition. At its core, the Olympic movement is about building community and celebrating excellence, things we do really well in Utah,” said Gov. Cox. “We're ready to host another Winter Games and we can't wait to welcome the world back to Utah in 2034."

The 2034 games will mark the fifth time that the United States has hosted a winter edition of the Olympics, with two of those occurring in and around Salt Lake City. Utah's 2002 Olympics are considered among the most successful iterations in the event's history, and at the time was the first to generate a profit.

The Olympic Games will be held in Utah from Feb. 10 to Feb. 26, 2034, with the corresponding Paralympic events running from March 10 to March 19, 2034.

In a joint statement, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said the state has kept the spirit of the games alive for the 22 years since the 2002 closing ceremony.

“While we are thrilled for another opportunity to showcase our state’s natural beauty, participate in the festivities and reap the economic benefits that are sure to last for decades, we are committed to investing in projects that have long-term, lasting benefits for the entire state," they said. "With our world-class facilities and enthusiastic community support, Utah will deliver another unforgettable experience filled with amazing athleticism and a spirit of unity.”

The lead-up to the 2002 games saw the development of passenger rail on the Wasatch Front and the 2034 selection is similarly expected to accelerate plans for transit and infrastructure investment in the state.

A press release from the Utah Transit Authority noted several projects slated for completion ahead of the winter games, including the improvement of FrontRunner regional rail to a 15-minute peak frequency, a new Trax line (orange) directly connecting the University of Utah to the Salt Lake International Airport and new express bus routes on 5600 West, between Murray and West Valley and between Salt Lake and Davis counties.

"The real winners of the 2034 Winter Games are Utahns," the release stated. "These UTA advancements will add to our world-class transit system and benefit residents and future visitors for decades to come."

Sen. Mitt Romney, who served as president and CEO of the 2002 organizing committee, said he looks forward to cheering on Team USA as they compete in the Beehive State.

"Utah is well-prepared to host the world once again for the Winter Games," he said. "We are a leading hub for winter sports; our economy is resilient and growing; our sporting venues and infrastructure are well kept and regularly used for competition; and of course, we have the 'Greatest Snow on Earth.'"