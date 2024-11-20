Roundup of SLC Rock Bands 

Kasey Yeagley

Every genre has a wide range of sound to it, as individual bands create their own unique spin to make it their own. Rock music might just be one of the most encompassing out there. With hundreds—possibly thousands—of subgenres, there's something for everyone. From Bob Dylan to AC/DC, Nirvana to Slipknot, and everything else in between—there's no denying the genre's significance.

SLC has a burgeoning rock scene, so if you love the genre, here are some bands you'll want to check out.

Boyfriend Sushi Town: Bands that are named after food are some of the coolest and most fun out there—that's just science. Okay, it may not be an exact science, but bands like Boyfriend Sushi Town make a great case for the theory. Boyfriend Sushi Town hit the scene in 2021 with their debut album Rufus, and what an introduction it was! The album is complete with a great mix of acoustic and electric guitar as well as fiddle. If you're a fan of folk music, but also like to dabble in heavier territory, Boyfriend Sushi Town is a great in-between for you. Their latest album, Player, features much of the same, but you can tell that the band has worked on refining their sound between the two works. "Ski Mask" is a definite standout in the band's library, an intense song that slowly builds before dipping down and then building up again. It sounds scratchy and fuzzy and epic—so it's no wonder it's their most-streamed track online.

Homestyle Dinner Rolls: Echoing the same sentiment as above, Homestyle Dinner Rolls bring a delightfully fun name to the table along with some righteous rock tunes. The Dinner Rolls made their debut in 2020 with their single "Standing By" and have since grown their library to include some great tracks. Their latest, "A Bit Too Heavy," is the opposite of what its name suggests and is just the right amount of heavy. It's fast and has a cheerful, upbeat sound that can appeal to listeners of all types. It also features a ripping guitar solo in the middle, so headbanging fits comfortably with this one. Their 2023 single "Take" is another that's easy to listen to again and again, with its tasty bassline and even more excellent guitar playing. Anything that Homestyle Dinner Rolls puts out makes for effortless listening, and that's not a bad thing. It's easy to come back to over and over again, especially if you need something on the more cheerful and fun side.

Del Perro: Indie rock band Del Perro take their music into more of a new wave direction, so when you press play on their tracks, you'll get slower, more atmospheric sounds that feel floaty and feature comforting retro electronic/synth elements. One standout is their single "NVM" from the beginning of this year. It's an emotional roller coaster, detailing the back-and-forth of a situationship. "I can't wait for you to think it through / I guess you're not that desperate twenty something with a lot to prove / If you ever cared, it seems I'll never know / And you have really let yourself go," the song croons. Then the next line says, "Wait, never mind." Many of us can probably (unfortunately) relate to these lyrics, and the way Del Perro lays them out in this song is exquisite. Another song to check out is their single that name-drops SLC entitled "Salt Lake City is for Lovers." You really can't go wrong with any Del Perro song, though.

Slick Daddies: Four-piece rock band Slick Daddies combine elements of rock with reggae, a magical island fusion that many people enjoy. Slick Daddies describe themselves as being heavily influenced by "Pepper, Slightly Stoopid, 311, Bad Religion, Rancid, and tax evasion." Listening to this group will take you right back to late '80s and early '90s with their easy-sounding, tropical-themed tunes. At the moment, they only have one fully-produced song available, but an entire album of live recordings can be enjoyed, especially if you're unable to catch the Daddies live anytime soon. The group plays with a smoothness that's easy to get lost in, which is a great quality to have when playing reggae—it's music that you want to drift away to. The live album dates back to 2022 at Boardwalk Sound in Orem, and sounds as good as the produced single they have online. This is another rock band that will bring you nothing but smiles.

Stephen's Dead at Last: I'm not sure who Stephen is, and why we're glad he's dead at last—but if it means getting more great rock music, fine by me. This alt/rock group brings a slurry of interesting elements to their music, not limited to your typical guitar but showcasing trippy, overlapping vocals and weird electronic elements. Weird, but in the best way, of course. Their latest album Thru the Vale never gives the answer as to why it's good that Stephen is dead, but it does take you on a fun ride that's worth revisiting. If you're craving something that's out there and off the beaten path, look no further.

As we reach the end of this non-exhaustive list of great rock bands in SLC, it seems only fitting to quote the late, great Ronnie James Dio from the 2006 cinematic masterpiece Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny: "Now go my son, and rock."