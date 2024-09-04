Religious diversity triggers MAGA Utah lawmaker. 

click to enlarge

Miss: Church and State

It doesn't take much anymore to trigger the MAGA adherents in the state. If you remember, the former president was all about banning Muslims from entering the country, and that ban remained until 2021 when President Joe Biden repealed Donald Trump's executive orders. It was no surprise that Davis County Republican Rep. Trevor Lee thought it appropriate to pump up disdain for Muslims when he saw a parade of black-garbed people along the sidewalks of Taylorsville. "Not a single American flag in sight," he posted on X/Twitter. One of Lee's followers called the participants "walking garbage bags." But Lee was immediately served with facts from other commenters, "This is a procession which marks the stand Imam Husayn (the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, PBUH) took against the tyrant Yazid," one wrote. "Please google Karbala. It is a very noble and sacred cause, which all of humanity understands and supports, no matter what their religion or culture."

Hit: Hold the Phones

Let's talk about education for a minute—at least what's left of it in Utah. In a better-late-than-never move, the Legislature appears amenable to a ban on cellphones in schools. Never let it be said that we follow California with anything, but that state did ban cellphones because of the huge learning distractions and risks to mental health they present. Of course, some parents are against a ban because they "need" to get hold of their kids. Apparently, they've forgotten that school offices have phones. Listen to the U.S. Surgeon General: he worries that cellphones are a threat to mental health. Still, if we're really worried about students learning, maybe we should be talking to Rep. Ken Ivory, who says there's "still work to be done" in banning books from school libraries. U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens takes it one step further calling some of the banned books "Marxist ideology that hates everything we stand for." Do we think Owens ever read any of Marx?

Miss: Livin' on a Prayer

There's so much to say about Gov. Spencer Cox these days, but let's talk about prayer and the Constitution rather than his startling embrace of the former president. "Now more than ever, it is important that every single one of us read and reflect on the inspired Constitution and its role in preserving our republic." That's what the Deseret News quoted Cox as saying during an August event at the Capitol. Utah Republicans often praise the Constitution but forget it's a brilliant yet flawed document. For instance: women, Blacks, Catholics and white men without substantial property could not vote, and the word "God" never appears in the Constitution or Bill of Rights. And it was meant to be amended to keep it relevant. As Cox calls for prayer and contemplation, he should contemplate the dangers of constitutional originalism.