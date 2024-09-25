MUSIC PICKS SEP 26 - OCT 2 

Beatriz Mariano

Butcher Babies, Ded, Dropout Kings, Fox Lake, Hollow Am I @ Metro Music Hall 9/26

For the past decade or so, Butcher Babies have consistently been at the top of lists of the best bands with bad-ass frontwomen. Founding vocalists Carla Harvey and Heidi Shepherd (the latter a Provo native) brought their intense screaming vocals to dozens of hits over the years, creating a dedicated fanbase. Earlier this summer, however, the band announced that Harvey would no longer be with Butcher Babies. "As you may have already guessed, it is confirmed that Carla Harvey and Butcher Babies have officially parted ways," the group posted online in July. "Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band. We are grateful for the incredible memories we've made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors." Despite the loss of one of its founding members, they seem to be going strong with an extensive tour this fall. With Shepherd as the lone remaining vocalist, things will definitely look and sound a bit different, but they'll still be bringing that face-punching metal sound to each show. They have an exciting lineup coming on the road with them including nu metal groups Ded and Dropout Kings, along with rock band Fox Lake and SLC's own Hollow Am I. Come rock out on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $30, and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Jonathan Richman @ Kilby Court 9/27

Whether he meant to or not, Jonathan Richman became one of the most influential figures in alternative rock. Leading his band The Modern Lovers, he recorded a seminal, self-titled and proto-punk album in 1971-72. Though The Modern Lovers wouldn't be released until 1976—punk's heyday—the album inspired a generation of indie- and punk-rockers. But by the time of the record's release, Richman had moved on to what would become his signature style, a winsome and observational kind of pop. That music would be characterized by songs with titles like "Hey There Little Insect" and "Ice Cream Man," plus oddball covers of the kiddie classic "Wheels on the Bus" and the like. Richman scored some mainstream exposure when he played the Greek chorus character in the Farrelly Brothers' 1998 comedy There's Something About Mary, but his guileless and idiosyncratic approach to music has kept him something of an underground (if celebrated) figure in popular music. His most recent studio album is 2022's Want to Visit My Inner House? Jonathan Richman featuring Tommy Larkins on the drums comes to Kilby Court on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.; tickets for the all-ages show are $25 and can be purchased via 24tix.com. (Bill Kopp)

Descendents @ The Union 9/28

Descendents essentially wrote the blueprint for American pop-punk bands with their first studio album Milo Goes to College. Released in 1982, this influential, brief record (clocking in a little over 22 minutes) was lightning in a bottle—loud, fast and fun. While pop-punk is one of those generally enjoyable and quite harmless sub-genres that gets "serious music types" hot under the collar for some reason, Descendents create anthems. "When we started writing songs, I think we started to get a Beatles influence creeping back into it and so we started writing melodies," vocalist Milo Aukerman told Thrasher Magazine. "So I think it's kind of like if you took Black Flag and merged them with the Beatles, that's how you might describe our sound and that's kind of where we come from." Also on the bill is Buzzcocks, whose Spiral Scratch EP truly is ground zero. The four songs on this gem are all original diamonds, and the band played them like virtuosos. I read somewhere drummer John Maher had picked up the sticks six months prior to the recording, yet his playing is ace; he plays the parts of the kit different amounts "off," to give the songs more of a sensation of speed. Listen to this record now. Grumpster opens as well. Catch all of these acts at The Union on Saturday, Sept. 28. Doors at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $39.50 can be found at ticketmaster.com. (Mark Dago)

BUKU @ Plumhouse 9/28

As we head into colder nights, the party stays on. After finishing a European tour this summer, BUKU (aka Robert Balotsky) will grace us with a percussion-filled electronic music set. Since 2013, he's established himself in the scene, and is still steadily growing in his career. OGs will remember his EP Front to Back, released eight years ago—and now, under Liquid Stranger's bass label WAKAAN, BUKU has released 2020's What You See EP and 2021's Scorched Earth EP, which are notably characterized by his breakneck transitions and heavy-hitting synths. DJ Craze described BUKU in an interview on "Into the AM," saying, "Buku is a big one right now. He morphs dubstep elements into trap and it fucking works. It's not testosterone-driven, and it's not too jumpy, it's on the level of perfect." Salt Lakers are already in love with Liquid Stranger—a solid comparison to BUKU's sound—so come hear for yourself the way BUKU can somehow manage to make laid-back bangers while also transporting you to stranger dimensions. The venue is an intimate warehouse, so you'll stay plenty warm amongst friendly people as you headbang away. BUKU plays at Plumhouse (733 S. 400 West) on Saturday, Sept. 28. Doors open at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $25 at the door. Check out the Instagram @plumhouseslc for more event information. (Arica Roberts)

Aoife O'Donovan @ The State Room 9/30

Aiofe O'Donovan's always maintained an assertive identity, first as lead singer of the alt-bluegrass band Crooked Still, and later as part of the Grammy-winning supergroup I'm With Her. And while she's made dozens of guest appearances on albums by others, she clearly excels on her own, courtesy of three critically acclaimed studio albums. "We are passengers traveling through the afterworld," she coos on the song "Passengers," one of several standout selections from her most recent album, Age of Apathy, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album. Indeed, it's that thoughtful attitude and intriguing approach that distinguish her sound. She shares a folk-like finesse, and though it comes across as somewhat precious at times, it also boasts a seductive sensibility that leaves her listeners enthralled. So while it's tempting to define her as a nu-folk diva, her passion and prowess clearly set her apart. It's no surprise, then, that her talents were tapped for A Prairie Home Companion, and that she was also offered opportunities to perform with such prestigious ensembles as the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Kansas City Symphony, the Louisville Orchestra, and, perhaps most notably, our own Utah Symphony. That's all in addition to having her songs featured in films and on such popular televisions series as Private Practice and True Blood. In other words, consider her a superstar of special status. Aoife O'Donovan's All My Friends Tour with special guest Hawktail comes to The State Room at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30. Tickets cost $55 - $74 (plus taxes and fees) at axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)