MUSIC PICKS OCT 10 - 16 

Kenzie Trezise

Carbon Leaf

Carbon Leaf @ The State Room 10/10

Critics are often confounded when trying to put a handle on Carbon Leaf's signature sound. Even so, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has still managed to gain a faithful following, enhanced by their populist appeal and a varied repertoire that combines alt-country, folk, indie rock and Celtic influences. It's served them well over a career spanning more than 30 years and some 20 albums. "All five members had different influences when we came together—from AC/DC to the Grateful Dead, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Neil Young, and from the Beach Boys to R.E.M.," founding member Barry Privett told Maryville Tennessee's Daily Times. "We were just throwing everything into the soup starting out ... It took us a while to add those influences in, but once we did, it opened up some doors to our sound that proved to be an interesting and enduring twist. It's nice to have different places to go stylistically ... I guess you could call us a rock band with folk roots." That definition is as good as any, having carved their own unique niche since claiming a major hit in 2004 with "Life Less Ordinary" after reaching the upper realms of Billboard's Adult Alternative chart. "Being a band—and staying a band—is incredibly challenging over time," Privett continued. "But really, just showing up creatively is the key." Happily, Carbon Leaf has managed to do that, and more. Carbon Leaf performs a 21+ show at The State Room on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $32 GA. Go to axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Press Photo

Healy

Healy @ Soundwell 10/11

In the mainstream march to make everything sound squeaky clean and plastic—an era where the death of the "musician artist" isn't permanent—you find individuals who will absolutely grab you and that have a distinctive identity. Memphis, Tenn.-based recording artist Ethan Healy (a.k.a. Healy) has released a handful of projects, all of them distinguished and interesting. From his Soundcloud days in 2015, to graduating from medical school with a degree in 2018, to getting placement of his single "Nikes On" in the 2023's Adam Sandler film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Ethan Healy is doing without doing, and embracing the Law of Reversed Effort. "I'm just leaning into the space of wanting to bend the rules more within myself. I'm just trying to throw paint at the wall and see what sticks," he told WeAreMemphis.com. "I have a couple of demos where I'm, like, screaming, and then ones that are very polished. I've allowed myself to reinvent myself and shed past skins. I really look forward to the process of discovering." That discovery comes through writing hopeful words in the face of sadness, with nearly as much emotion or clarity. Healy really hasn't received the attention and plaudits his talent deserves. Buppy opens. Catch these musicians on Friday, Oct. 11. Doors at 6 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 at tixr.com. (Mark Dago)

@maplomusic

Matrix Rave

Matrix Rave @ IYKYK HiFi+ 10/12

It's the 25-year anniversary of the iconic film The Matrix. To celebrate, local collectives Nightfreq, inhell x exhell, 4s club and IYKYK HiFi+ are throwing a Matrix-themed late-night warehouse rave. This event will include DJs DRINK, Julliette, LampShady, MAPLO and Pears Haus for a night of U.K. Garage (UKG), Bass House and Two Step. Nightfreq has thrown events since 2009, and back in 2017, the collectives decided to explore the UKG market here in SLC and booked Roska from London. Although it had a great turnout, not many people here were familiar with the genre at the time, so they chose to focus on other markets. This was also around the time BYOB after hours were new to the SLC scene. Seven years later, Nightfreq is reintroducing a UKG night in Salt Lake now that more people are familiar with the subgenre. This time, they are teaming up with Myles from 4s club, who has been throwing successful free Drum n Bass events at the rooftop of the Evo Hotel. What makes this event extra special is the lineup of local DJs with a UKG sound that was curated with the help of Dillon aka DJ Gabba. Matrix-themed costumes are encouraged. Come through Saturday, Oct. 12 to IYKYK HiFi+ (569 W 600 South). Doors open at 10 p.m. and the party goes late, around 4 a.m. Early bird tickets cost $20. Go to nightfreq.com. (Arica Roberts)

Worlds Worst, Soul Blind, Boyfriend Sushi Town, Bug Bath @ Kilby Court 10/14

Don't get me wrong, I love a self-deprecating joke. Making jokes on your own behalf is the best kind of comedy, because you're not making anyone else feel bad—theoretically, anyway. But there are times where you have to give credit where it's due. SLC rockers Worlds Worst are out and about touring, but are making time for their hometown on Monday, Oct. 14 at the beloved Kilby Court. Worlds Worst truly can't warrant the moniker they gave themselves, because they were included on Stereogum's 2023 "Best New Bands" list, and have thousands of streams on their 2023 self-titled album, as well as their most recent release "Motor Mouth." Jokes aside, Worlds Worst has an addicting indie/rock vibe that you don't want to miss out on. Joining them are New Yorkers Soul Blind and locals Boyfriend Sushi Town. Boyfriend Sushi Town brings a delightful mix of sounds with their use of fiddle, but then also serves up the noise on other tracks with heavy, heavy guitar and screaming vocals. Their 2023 album Player is a wild ride in the best way possible, there's a lot of interesting elements and is a great choice if you're looking for something new and unique. Also on the bill are Reno rockers Bug Bath, cranking the volume up to 10 with their lively indie rock jams. Come have a good time on this lovely fall evening on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 in advance, and $12 at the door. Grab tickets at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Michael Weintrob

A.J. Croce

A.J. Croce @ Eccles Theater, 10/15

Jim Croce was a giant among singer-songwriters. Though his time in the national spotlight was comparatively brief, he left an indelible impression upon popular music. His musical vignettes were portraits of characters—some partly real, some the product of his fertile and creative imagination—and his straightforward way with words and melody earned him fame. Croce's success would come comparatively late; after two non-charting albums, he struck gold with 1972's You Don't Mess Around With Jim. That LP spawned three hit singles: the title track, "Operator (That's Not the Way it Feels)" and the classic "Time in a Bottle." Two more successful albums and four more hit singles (including "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown") followed in rapid succession, but his career was cut short when a plane carrying him crashed, killing him and five others. He was only 30 years old, and left behind a wife and toddler son, A.J. As the younger Croce grew to adulthood, he launched a creatively successful career all his own, with a style that drew upon musical traditions across the American landscape. Now in honor of the 50th anniversary of his father's best-loved works, A.J. has mounted a tour honoring the life, music and stories of the late, great Jim. The "Croce Plays Croce" tour comes to the Eccles Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and up, available at arttix.org. (Bill Kopp)