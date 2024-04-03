MUSIC PICKS APR 4 - 10 

Tyler Clinton

Kill The Noise @ Sky SLC 4/4

A true veteran in the EDM scene, Kill The Noise—AKA Jacob Stanczak—has been producing music since 2004 from The Big Apple. What has been his secret to longevity in the genre? The drum 'n bass, dubstep and house producer hasn't been afraid to take risks and collaborate outside electronic dance music. Back in 2011, Stanczak produced and was featured on "Narcissistic Cannibal" and "Fuels The Comedy" from Korn's tenth studio album, The Path of Totality. He's also contributed to film scores, like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in 2014 with the song "Shell Shocked" featuring fellow producer Madsonik and vocalists Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign. Stanczak's long-standing career in EDM never stands still: his EP Circles was released just seven months ago, and is of his signature dystopian vibe, while he shows his softer side in his EP Moonlight with melodic dubstep producer, Seven Lions. You'll find more of the same on his even more mellow EP Paper Moon from a few months ago. V2 PRESENTS is bringing Kill The Noise to Sky SLC for Therapy on Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20. Go to tixr.com (Arica Roberts)

Blue Rain Boots, Nicole Canaan @ Kilby Court 4/5

If you haven't been keeping up with local indie rockers Blue Rain Boots, what have you been doing? Probably a lot; the world is busy. If you haven't checked in on them in a while, though, it's time you did. They're getting millions of streams for their delightful, upbeat and immersive tunes. Some of their most popular tracks are "2023," "Oh My God You Are Fine," "Good Old Days" and "Look Like People," so if you haven't listened, those are great places to start. Not on the aforementioned list, but a personal favorite of mine, is their 2023 single "Night Out." It personifies that feeling of walking out the door and going somewhere special. That special place is different for each of us, so that's what makes listening to the song so enjoyable—you get to imagine where you're heading on your night out. It's upbeat and has an exciting solo, and as the song progresses and slows down, you enter into an orchestrated section without knowing how you got there, but are glad to be there. Joining Blue Rain Boots is fellow indie creator Nicole Canaan. If you've been part of or paid attention to the local indie scene, there's a good chance you've come across their work; their pop/indie vibes are contemplative, immersive and exciting, and it's easy to get lost in their songs. Catch these great local acts on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

MxPx

MxPx @ The Depot 4/6

Tooth & Nail Records led the Christian punk movement in the '90s, with their most prized band MxPx in the forefront. The band was formed in 1992 by childhood friends Mike Herrera, Yuri Ruley and Andy Husted, and over the span of the band's 32-year existence, they've released an impressive amount of music and are considered one of pop-punk's most influential groups. Their latest LP, Find A Way Home, celebrates their long illustrious career and still encapsulates their DIY punk ethos. "I don't wanna say it's more important than it really needs to be. But that's why we do this," Herrera told Alternative Press. "We do this for people to have something in their lives, not just today. I mean, music, and everything, these days online really kind of seems fleeting. But songs—good songs—aren't." All in all, their 11th LP is solid. I do like this album, and I love that it's cheeky and fun, but sentimental at the same time. It has a ton of personality, and still has enough smarts to keep it from being generic. Opening this show are The Ataris, whose 2003 cover of Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer" was an actual mainstream hit, and is still played on terrestrial radio from time to time. The very fact that it was heard by the masses makes it the 800-pound gorilla of punk covers. Catch these acts at the Depot on Saturday, April 6. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $87.05 and can be found at livenation.com (Mark Dago)

Wheatus

Wheatus (Acoustic) Dirtbags Across America @ Urban Lounge 4/7

It's hard to think of the early aughts without Wheatus coming to mind. Heck, it's hard to think of 2024 without Wheatus coming to mind. With popular trends online using their 2000 hit "Teenage Dirtbag," Wheatus have firmly cemented themselves as culturally relevant across multiple decades. Over the last few years TikTok has made many songs explode, old and new. Back in 2022, the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend was everywhere on the app. Folks take the sped-up version of the song and show actual teenage pictures of themselves, doing something silly or cool; the trend really knows no bounds. Wheatus are heading out on a huge tour, visiting all 48 contiguous states, but it might not be exactly what you were expecting. For the first time in their decades-long career, Wheatus are putting on a full acoustic set to perform their hits. If you want to revisit some of their hits before the show, they re-released their self-titled debut album in a version that features some extra goodies. In support of Wheatus is singer/songwriter Gabrielle Sterbenz, who has done a lot of backing vocals for Wheatus, but has a great library of solo work. Come check out this early '00s staple on Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $18 in advance and $20 day of. Grab them at 24tix.com. (EA)

The Veronicas @ The Complex 4/9

If you were a young teen like me in 2007, nothing had a grip on you harder than The Veronicas' "Untouched"—probably. Many of us who were young at the time, and are creeping towards our 30s now, still go absolutely feral upon hearing the opening violin chords at the beginning of the song. It's a catchy and quick tune, and the lyrics come at you fast, so when you nail it while singing, you feel like a pro. The Veronicas have had several hits since then, including their cover of Scandal's 1980s pop gem "Goodbye to You," and 2021's "In My Blood." The twin sister duo made up of Jess and Lisa Origliasso is back again with Gothic Summer, an album chockful of alt rock/pop vibes perfect for the spring. According to the duo, this album is them finally fully being themselves. "The only regrets we have are the times that we haven't listened to that inner voice, and we've been like, 'OK, we'll do it,'" Jess Origliasso told The Guardian last month. "And, like any career after that long, there have been quite a few of those times." Don't miss The Veronicas with guest Jesse Jo Stark on Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $32.50 for general admission, while the VIP soundcheck experience comes in at $102.50. Grab tickets at thecomplexslc.com. (EA)