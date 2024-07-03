Music Mailbag July 2024 

Clark Clifford

Folks either seem to really love the hot weather, or really hate it; there doesn't seem to be much in between. I wholeheartedly fall into the latter category, which is why I'm always looking for things to do inside on an insanely hot summer day—like listening to a fresh playlist, or keeping up with the latest local releases. Here are some of the latest from your favorite locals. What you do while you're listening to them is up to your discretion.

Stella Standingbear, "Paradise": Stella Standingbear has been consistently dropping hit after hit since her debut single "Home Runs" in November 2022. She's gotten nationwide recognition for her versatile sound, which mixes well with her emotion and experience to create a unique vibe. Her latest release, "Paradise," is a perfect summer bop whether you're hanging out inside with the AC or outside partying with friends. The song is catchy, upbeat and perfect for dancing or turning up to 11 to feel the bass. It's streaming wherever you get your music.

Listen here

Graveljaw Keaton, "that night, a forest grew": Sometimes, the mood calls for some smooth instrumentals as the backing track for your activities. When you want tunes that won't overpower your get-together, something in Graveljaw Keaton's library might be just the ticket. His lo-fi Western-influenced instrumentals provide a beautiful experience whether you're listening passively or decide to throw on some headphones and listen more carefully. Either way, you're getting a top-notch experience. Keaton's latest release, "that night, a forest grew," is an intriguing entry in the songwriter's catalog. The best way to describe the track is "cozy;" its lo-fi feel is superb, but it also has those signature Graveljaw Keaton guitar melodies that pull you in and keep you coming back for more. Each time you listen to the track, you pick up on more licks that you didn't hear the first time, and it keeps the track feeling fresh. This one is great for when you're sipping drinks with your best friends—and it's streaming everywhere.

Listen here

Cutie, "Stick Around": If you're needing some bedroom pop for your summer jam playlist, look no further than Cutie's latest single, "Stick Around." The track's name is pretty self-explanatory, but has a message many of us can relate to. "I want something to last / Stop moving way too fast / I want someone that just sticks around / Is that too much to ask?," frontman Dylan Squire sings. If your summer has some heartbreak in it (which I hope it doesn't), this may end up being your anthem. If you don't, you can still enjoy the bedroom pop vibes "Stick Around" has to offer. Stream this new track and all of the other great songs Cutie has put out so far this year wherever you listen.

Listen here

Thrash All Nations, "Vengeance": If you're the type who needs something heavy, you'll want to stop by Thrash All Nations' page and listen to their latest single, "Vengeance." I won't pretend to know the intricacies that define all of the different types of metal subgenres, but I will enjoy a loud, heavy and thrashing metal song when it comes across my screen—especially if it's from some talented locals. "Vengeance" will have you out of your seat immediately with its opening riff—you can hear that something good is coming. Then, of course, when everything comes in, you won't be able to control your head and neck; you simply must start headbanging. If you need something that's heavy and brings the energy, add "Vengeance" to your playlists wherever you stream.

Listen here

Mindy Gledhill, "Pleased To Meet Me": Provo singer/songwriter Mindy Gledhill released a new video for her single "Pleased To Meet Me," which will make an appearance on her upcoming album The Phone Booth Sessions Vol. 1 later this fall. The album largely focuses on Gledhill's decision to leave the Mormon faith. "I've spent the last decade deconstructing the psychological effects of the high control religion I was raised in. This new chapter is one of "reconstruction" from the ground up—starting with my inner child," she said. "One day, after a therapy session where my therapist introduced the concept of 'Inner child work' to me, I happened to stop in at an antique store on my way home. I walked past an old phone booth. Like electricity, the idea came to me: 'What if I converted that phone booth into a vocal booth, to call up my younger self and record songs for her that embodied the messages she always needed to hear?' So I did just that, and the concept for 'The Phone Booth Sessions' was born."

Listen here

The "Pleased To Meet Me" video may look familiar to Utahns, as it was shot at The Casino Star in Gunnison and the Caine Lyric Theatre in Logan. It sees Gledhill looking at old movie footage of her childhood, and asking the question: If you could go back in time and send a message to your childhood self, what would your grown-up self say to heal your earliest inner wounds? The song and accompanying video comprise her orchestrally bespoke, heart-melting response to this tender, transformative question. Watch the video here, and be sure to watch for Gledhill's new album in September.

No matter how you're spending your summer, it's important to have good music to do it. Be sure to add these locals to all your summer playlists.