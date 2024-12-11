Music Mailbag December '24 

Nick Miller

Bone Throwers

It's crazy to think that 2024 is already coming to a close. It simultaneously dragged and sped by, and Lord knows there are some tough years ahead. For now, though, here are some (mostly) new releases for you to enjoy as we say goodbye to 2024.

The Glitter Bombs, "Goodbye": Power pop group The Glitter Bombs make music that is pure joy. If you haven't heard them, there's still time to fix that. Their debut album Bombs Away released last year and now they've followed it up with their latest release "Goodbye." Not only is the title the perfect sentiment for the end of the year, but the track is just right if you're trying to ditch the bad vibes and say goodbye to the toxicity in your life. Whether it's a person or a situation you need to say goodbye to, The Glitter Bombs' newest song is the perfect anthem. The Glitter Bombs are always out and about playing shows, so head out and catch them live soon to hear this new bomb track.

Ideal Horizon, 185: Since their debut last July, punk/alt-rock group Ideal Horizon have been releasing singles leading up to their latest release, 185. The debut album from the group features their previously-released singles with some brand-new ones, including "something from me" and "dream, attempt, pretend...die." Ideal Horizon has an excellent sound that lovers of alt/pop punk lovers will instantly feel at home with, one that harkens back to sounds of the late aughts/early '10s and will make those of us who enjoyed those sounds back then feel super-nostalgic. Ideal Horizon's sound is sharp, just loud enough and very energetic. This is the kind of music that makes you feel hyped up and ready to rock. Don't skip out on 185.

Bone Throwers, "Sun Don't Come Down": It's hard not to instantly want to listen to a band when they describe themselves like the Bone Throwers do: "a face-melting surf-punk thrash-jazz quatro which shall henceforth be known as Bone Throwers." Their newest single "Sun Don't Come Down" evokes a surf-rock sound that you could find at a pool party, but also could be a perfect track that plays as a cowboy walks into the sunset. I know those sound like two vastly different things, but give it a listen, and you'll see what I mean. The song is drenched in reverb, features low and mellow vocals and has obligatory slippery guitar solos throughout. If you're wanting something mellow, but not slow and sad, this song is just the ticket. Turn this one up to 11 and chillax.

Arsenic Addiction, "Mary Immaculate":

Metal band Arsenic Addiction have blessed listeners with many excellent videos, but one standout is this one for their song "Mary Immaculate," which was released in November 2023. One year later, the video is still poignant, visually stunning and everything a metal fan can appreciate, especially those who vibe with the goth aesthetic. Full of religious iconography, the video is shot beautifully and features the band decked out in rad costumes while they play the incredible song. If you're ever in the mood for some dark, gothic badass metal, look no further than Arsenic Addiction. They have plenty of awesome tracks and several videos that will have you watching over and over.

Classic Jack, "Sucks to Suck": Classic Jack describe themselves as a band who "embodies the raw, gritty emotion that's gone missing from hard rock as of late." Since 2015, the metalcore group has been rising in the ranks with their heavy, visceral music. They've been steadily releasing new singles in 2024, leading into their upcoming release God Complex Part 2. "Sucks to Suck" is not only one of the best sayings, but is now a great entry for Classic Jack's library. Featuring vocals from Left to Suffer's Taylor Barber, the song starts out hard and doesn't let up throughout. Their unapologetic sound isn't easily ignored—not that you'll want to. This is the third release from their upcoming album, so stay tuned for the rest. As a sidenote and bonus, Classic Jack also does an incredible cover of "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes.

Cory Mon, The State Room Live: Earlier this year, singer/songwriter Cory Mon made a return to music with his intensely emotional album You Don't Know Me. It was a long time coming, and so much love and care was put into the collection. The album came out in March, and the album release show followed later that month. It's easy to have FOMO for moments like this, but never fear: that live show is online as an album for you to check out if you didn't get to attend in person. There are a bunch of videos of the performance on YouTube, but if you're not into watching videos and want to listen on the go, the full show was released as an album at the beginning of November. It's beautifully produced, and makes you feel like you're there if you close your eyes. Live albums are a little underrated sometimes.

