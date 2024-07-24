Local new releases for July 2024 

Courtesy Photo

Carson Ferris

How are your summer playlists looking? There's still plenty of time—and plenty of hot days—ahead to perfect it and curate the mood for your next party, trip or late-night drive. Keeping up on all of the local releases can be tough, so here's a few you might want to check out in case they fit your summer playlist vibe.

Carson Ferris, "Ghosts": Provo pop artist Carson Ferris is back with a new single that hopefully isn't too relatable for you this summer. This track is about forgiving and letting go, even if that person isn't in your life anymore. "'Ghosts' is a song about letting go and moving on from situations and people that aren't good for you. In the bridge, the lyrics say that moving on is the only way things can be ok. That's definitely true," Ferris said. "All that holding on to things like that will do is cause more resentment. Sometimes that can be really hard to do, but it's a necessary part of life that we can all relate to. And I think forgiveness is an important part of moving on, so I put a lot of emphasis on that in 'Ghosts.' You can't let go until you forgive, even if it seems easier to hold a grudge." "Ghosts" is streaming everywhere now.

Get Born, Tiny Grass Is Dreaming: Get Born's debut EP Tiny Grass Is Dreaming is a lovely and whimsical work that's easy to get lost in and feel happy while listening to, even if the last track is titled "Losing My Shit." The duality of man, am I right? "There are very old songs on this EP and relatively new songs. Either way you can be sure this is just the beginning," Get Born posted on Instagram. "This EP was a true DIY production recorded in living rooms, rented spaces, libraries and in backyards. I learned to mix and master (better) for this so it could be completely home brewed." If you're looking for more of that DIY sound, this EP is perfect for you. Tiny Grass Is Dreaming is streaming everywhere now.

The Groanies, Finger Plastic Poison: "Hope you're having a great time out there on this big blue world, underneath the big blue sky, with that big bright yellow sun," The Groanies wrote on Instagram about the release of their new EP Finger Plastic Poison. This is a shorter EP, but it's packed full of exciting, loud punk energy. It's sure to make your summer day much brighter with its punchy sounds and fast rhythms. It's easy to put this four-track EP on repeat and revel in the epic punk sounds. The Groanies are always performing around town, so be sure not to miss out on hearing these new tracks live. Finger Plastic Poison is streaming everywhere now.

This Valley Glow, "On Its Way Out": This Valley Glow are back with a new, original track after their collaboration with Scott Lippitt for the album Me, You, and the Avenues. "On Its Way Out" is leading the band in a different direction from their previous work. "The song feels like a new outlook for us as a band both sonically and thematically," said Ryan Delvie of This Valley Glow. "It's more forward facing lyrically when compared to the songs from our first album. The song was created out of a pretty simple little synth chord progression and fluttery guitar riff that gave way to, what we feel, is a catchy, musical feeling song." The song is beautifully balanced with its lyrics, electronic elements and light guitar. It feels floaty and happy—perfect for a chill night in with friends or for a long drive. "On Its Way Out" will be streaming everywhere Friday, July 26.

Poolhouse, "Yesterday": Provo-based trio Poolhouse are well-known for their dynamic and lively indie rock sound, as they've cultivated a dedicated fanbase since their debut in 2020. Their newest single, "Yesterday," is another perfect entry in the band's library. Musically the song is upbeat and invigorating, but the lyrics are all about love and the endless mix of emotions that come with it. The song builds and builds until erupting into a satisfying solo that's worth putting the song on repeat for that moment alone. Poolhouse always puts on an amazing live show, but going just to hear this track is worth it in itself. Be sure to catch them when they're playing around town; "Yesterday" is streaming everywhere.

Summer is the busiest time for the local music scene, so keep an eye out for new releases, because there's always something for everyone. For now, give these ones a listen and we'll try to keep you updated on more summer essentials.