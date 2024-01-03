Local Music Spotlight Jan 2024 

Alexis Foust

A brand-new year is great for a lot of things—it's a fresh start in many ways. Many use the new year to set resolutions that often fall by the wayside, but the new year is also a great time to take a look and reevaluate your music library. It's a foolproof way to start something new without the disappointment. Without further ado, here are more songs from locals to add to your music library, and maybe start a new playlist with.

Otis Moore, "Lost": Back in November, local poet Otis Moore reintroduced himself on his Instagram page as a musician. "Originally this account was for my poetry, but the poems gave life to a songwriting passion that I have always had, but never felt capable or adequate of pursuing," he said in a post. "Somehow, I have been able to write and record several songs over the past year. I have spent hundreds of hours putting together an album that I am so so excited about. I can't wait to share it!" So far Moore has treated us to three new singles, the latest being "Lost," released in October. The track is a slow, contemplative and beautiful track that includes piano, string instruments and Moore's calming, gentle voice. Listening to the song feels like being lost in thick fog, but Moore is guiding you through to the light—fitting, considering all the lovely inversion we've been having so far this winter. This fog would be a more fantasy-like fog, though, not horrid air pollution. It's obvious Moore is a poet while listening through, as the lyrics are as captivating as the music accompanying them. Moore posts tons of demos on his Instagram, so hopefully we'll get more full releases soon to add to our playlists. "Lost" is streaming on Spotify now.

Muskies, "Atomic Avenue": Have you ever thought to yourself: "Man, I really need a band in my life that's named after a large freshwater fish?" If so, boy do I have great news for you. Local band Muskies are here to fill all of your fish and psychedelic needs. Muskies describe their sound as "pike psych," and honestly, there's no better way to describe the music Muskies has put out so far. Their most recent single "Atomic Avenue" is an entertaining and lively track that has everything you'd want in a fun piece of psych-rock: trippy effects, fun lyrics, plenty of tempo changes and saxophone for good measure. This is a perfect track to play with a get-together of friends, or zooming down the road with the windows down (when it gets warm, anyway). Muskies' other releases thus far have also been a romp, so any of their songs would be a great addition to your playlists. Their music is streaming everywhere now, plus they have some awesome music videos on their YouTube channel. youtube.com/@muskies

Bliss Witch, "Nice Girl": All music genres have their interesting origins and storied histories, but punk is one of those special genres that has stood the test of time and had a significant impact on the world of music. It's always a treat to find new bands in the genre to imbibe, especially when they're local. SLC punk/alt rock group Bliss Witch blessed us with their self-titled debut album in 2018, and although we haven't gotten new material since then, the 12 tracks on the album are punk-tastic enough to keep you hanging on. One song worth highlighting is "Got a Problem"—a punk title if I've ever heard one. It of course features the crunchiest guitar, loud vocals and a general fuck-you attitude. If you're needing more of that in your life, look no further. Also keep an eye out for Bliss Witch playing around town if you want some of that in-your-face punk action, or now streaming on BandCamp.

Von Masse, "Absolute": If you're in the mood for something dreamier, Von Masse has you covered. Their sound incorporates psych/dream/shoegaze vibes that are easy to get lost in. "Absolute" is a single off of their most recent release, Voider, and you can easily fall down the rabbit hole with this one. It starts out mellow with drums, keys and clean guitar before ascending to the chorus. The track has an overall light, echoey and weightless feel to it. This is another song that's great to have in the background of a gathering, or even something mellow enough to study to. "Absolute" will bring all of the chill vibes you're looking for to any situation. You can find this song on Voider, which is streaming on Spotify now.

Go forth and start 2024 off right—with an epic new playlist that will keep you company through whatever the year may bring.