Local Music Playlist Spotlight October 

We may be nearing the end of the year, but there's never a deadline to refresh your playlists. Here are a handful of songs from locals that you'll most definitely listen to over and over once you add them to your current mixes.

Muskies, "FOR THE PEOPLE!": Pike psych has returned! SLC rockers Muskies have an exciting, addicting sound that will instantly bring a smile to your face. This group is cheeky, and it's easy to tell they love having fun as soon as you press play on any of their songs, but particularly on "FOR THE PEOPLE!" According to the group, this track is their take on the classic boom-bap sound of groups like Beastie Boys, De La Soul and Ugly Duckling. If there's anything this song does, it's boom and bap at you—and it's awesome. The sound is so in-your-face in the best way, and Muskies utilize a wide range of instruments and effects that make you feel like you're hunting for Easter eggs full of treats; you never quite know what's coming next, but you're very excited about it. The song also includes a dial tone and a line about calling Muskies, making it feel like the best infomercial you've ever seen. "Need something? / Feeling lucky? / We've got you covered / Call 1-800 Muskies," they sing. This song is guaranteed (unless you have no soul) to put a smile on your face. Plus, they have a music video full of the same fun vibes on YouTube.

Little Moon, "bashful lovers": It's hard not to get swept away in Little Moon's dense sonic tapestries, but then again, why wouldn't you want to be? After Little Moon's 2023 Tiny Desk win with NPR, listeners have eagerly been waiting for something new from the group. Their new album Dear Divine dropped on Oct. 25, and there are plenty of great tracks to choose from. It's hard to settle on one, but "bashful lovers" is a great one to single out. "In 'bashful lovers,' I'm letting myself lean into the beauty of young love, even with all my shyness and nervousness," frontwoman Emma Hardyman told Flood Magazine. "It's a glimpse into my younger self, struggling to accept being so bashful while still craving romance. The song reminds me that love can sparkle and grow even in the quietest, most timid hearts, and that just being sincere in who I am is enough to deserve love, I think." This song immediately sweeps you away with its beautiful melody and Hardyman's equally beautiful and whimsical voice. Plus, the sweeping orchestrations make you feel like you're listening to a Disney princess sing. Add this song to your playlists that make you feel hopeful and inspired.

The Mellons, "Please Baby Please": There doesn't seem to be enough baroque-pop out there, but The Mellons do what they can to fill that void. This whimsical quartet always brings full-bodied melodies and maximalist style to their music, and it's fantastic. The Mellons' debut album Introducing... The Mellons! gave listeners a taste of something nostalgic and fun with their retro-baroque sound, and are continuing to bring that sound we've come to love with "Please Baby Please." Even though this song is the perfect match for a pool party, you can listen and enjoy it at any time of year because of its timeless sound. Its punchy, lively, boisterous and delightfully retro sensibility will have you dancing until you can't anymore. This is a perfect track for get-togethers ... or for solo dance parties in your living room.

Psyche's Cypher, "April's Rain": A list of playlist recommendations wouldn't be complete without a song you can headbang to. "April's Rain" is the debut single from alt-rockers Psyche's Cypher, and it has an incredible sound that fans of the genre will instantly gravitate towards. "April's Rain" is melodic with chugging, steady rhythms and stunning vocals. There's not too much to say here other than this is a fantastically solid rock song, and what more could you need? It has a great, upbeat rhythm and is excellently produced—perfect for your happy and or headbanging playlists. Hopefully this is a taste of more to come from Psyche's Cypher.

Carson Ferris, "FOMO": Young, dynamic pop artist Carson Ferris is back with a new single all about the fear of missing out. "'FOMO' is a song about the fear of missing out. It's a song about priorities, making decisions and figuring out what matters most to you and choosing that, even if it means missing out on other things," he said. "This can apply to a lot of things, but what I specifically wrote 'FOMO' about is choosing to do music instead of being a normal teenager. We all come across hard decisions in our lives that will lead to missing out on something." "FOMO" has everything you want from a Carson Ferris track: a strong pop beat, compelling vocals and relatable lyrics. No one is immune to FOMO, no matter your age. If you need an upbeat song that will get you hyped up, "FOMO" is a great addition to your peppy playlists.

There you have it, folks, another handful of great tracks for your library. If you're ever feeling like you need a musical refresher, you know City Weekly always has you covered.