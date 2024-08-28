Labor Day weekend harvest festivals and community fairs 

Courtesy Photo

Utah Wine Fest

While the weather might not feel like it for a little while, summer is winding down. And though many schools have been back in session for a couple of weeks, Labor Day weekend still feels like it marks an unofficial end to the summer season.

Throughout the state, many locations are taking advantage of the long holiday weekend to present harvest festivals, ethnic festivals and community fairs, celebrating the season and the special vibes that come with the onset of fall. Here are just some of the places you can go—whether you're a local, or visiting for a day trip—to enjoy some of the last outdoor events before things get a little chillier.

Hurricane Peach Days (Hurricane City Rec Center, 63 S. 100 West, Aug. 29 – 31, open 10 a.m. daily): Hurricane City hosts its annual harvest festival, complete with displays, contests, parade, vendors, food booths and live entertainment. Headline events include the traditional Peach Cook-off and 12K; the accompanying rodeo event takes place at the American Legion Equestrian Park for separate admission, with tickets $5.72 - $9.53. cityofhurricane.com

Payson City Golden Onion Days (various Payson venues, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2): The first celebration of Payson's agricultural bounty dates back 95 years, and the fun keeps coming. The annual weekend of events includes a 5K/10K, car show, art show, flower show, pickleball tournament and Labor Day parade, plus live entertainment and fireworks. Most events are free and open to the public. paysonutah.org

Festival Latinoamericano Provo (Utah County Historic Courthouse, 51 S. University Ave., Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, times vary): For three days, Provo goes all-in on celebrating Latin American culture. Wonderful food offerings, live music, dancing and art/vendor displays cover a range of individual cultures and their traditions. Vendor booths are closed Sunday; all events are free and open to the public. festivalprovo.com

Utah Wine Festival (various Cedar City venues, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2): Oenophiles, rejoice! Cedar City hosts the 6th annual celebration of local winemakers, allowing you to get to know Utah's own viticulture, plus great offerings from local chefs. Individual events covering a range of topics—including an introduction to Utah grapes and their European counterparts, non-traditional creations like ciders & meads, and dinner pairings—are kept to small sizes, so ticket availability is limited. Tickets begin at $65 per event; visit the website for full schedule. utahwinefest.com

Layton End of Summer Bash (Layton City Surf 'n Swim, 465 N. Wasatch Dr., Aug. 30, 6:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.): Enjoy music, food and fun to say farewell to summer in Layton. The highlight event is the cardboard boat race, which invites participants to enter a boat made entirely of cardboard and duct tape to compete for longest floating and best design. Admission is $3 per person, free if you bring a boat for entry. laytoncity.org

Unity Block Party (Granary Live, 742 S. 500 West, Aug. 31, noon – 10 p.m.): Presented in partnership with Salt Lake City Economic Development, this fund-raiser event supports establishing a hub for creative professionals in Utah. Local artists, vendors and food trucks support a day of entertainment including headliner Tinashe. Admission is $40 GA, with VIP available. versatileimage.org

Labor Day Luau (Thanksgiving Point Ashton Gardens, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, Sept. 2, 6 p.m.): This Labor Day tradition allows guests to enjoy an evening dedicated to the food and fun of Pacific Islander culture. The evening starts with a traditional dinner of kalua pork, teriyaki chicken and more in the beautiful Waterfall Amphitheatre of Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens. Then, you can take in a showcase of entertainment from authentic Polynesian dancers and performers. Tickets are $10 - $40, with discount for Thanksgiving Point members. thanksgivingpoint.org

Park City Miners Day (Park City Main Street and City Park, Sept. 2, 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Park City's heritage as a mining town gets honored with a full day of activities, beginning with a community breakfast and 5K run. The traditional Running of the Balls—a cascade of golf balls rolling down Main Street, which spectators can purchase on site—and Miners Day Parade continue the fun in the morning on Main Street, before events return to City Park for live music, kids' games, food trucks, beer garden and old-fashioned mucking and drilling competitions. Events are free to the public. parkcityminersday.org