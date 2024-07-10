Joe Biden wasn’t the only one who had a bad night. 

“I had a bad night.” Well Wilson, we've all had to admit that a time or two, although your outing with those hot tub chicks wasn't exactly a presidential debate. On the other hand, your little game of “Who's On First?” didn't leave us in a national quandary—if that's the right word.

Before this Shakespearean tragedy, the Dems were whistling past the graveyard (no pun intended). But after Joe Biden crashed and burned in the debate with Donald Trump, the epitaphs loomed large and left us ever closer to our first felon president.

Those funny bumper stickers—“Let's Put A Felon In The White House”—aren't so humorous anymore. But give it time and the MAGA machine will rewrite history. Stormy who?

Speaking of bad nights—poor Stormy. No Wilson, we should not review the porn star's courtroom testimony and her positive identification of ... well, you know, his thing. But we digress.

As it stands, the election is between an aged statesman and a felon with an enemy payback list—not to mention a radical instruction manual, “Project 2025,” brewed up by the sinister Heritage Foundation. Despite urging from many quarters and plummeting poll numbers, Old Joe says he won't go.

Shakespeare is known for dramatic endings and you know what Yogi Berra said—and it doesn't rhyme with “fat lady.”

The New 10 Commandments

1. Thou shalt have no god above Trump

2. Thou shalt make Melania an idol

3. Thou shalt not take The Donald's name in vain

4. Remember Mar-a-Lago and keep it holy

5. Honor Eric and Don Jr.

6. Thou shalt shoot people on 5th Avenue

7. Thou shalt commit adultery whenever you can

8. Thou shalt rip people off—business as usual

9. Thou shalt take whatever you want

10. Thou shalt lie and lie and lie...

The New Ten Commandments will be posted in all Louisiana public K-12 schools and classrooms of state-funded universities.

Supreme Court to the Rescue

Thank goodness the U.S. Supreme Court has made homelessness illegal. The high court's ruling comes just in time as the country is exploding with some 1 million people living on the streets. Now those scofflaws will have to buy houses or rent condos like everyone else.

But wait, there's more. The Supremes ruled 6-3, along ideological lines, to strike down a law banning bump stocks that turn semi-automatic firearms into machine guns in order to kill more people at concerts and grocery stores. The Founders would just love it.

Moving right along, the six conservative justices determined that it was OK for South Carolina to gerrymander voting districts to minimize black votes, overturning a lower court ruling.

The hits just keep coming. Along ideological lines, the court ruled that federal agencies have limited power to regulate industry impacts on environment, health care, consumer safety, government benefit programs and guns.

Then there's the icing on the cake—Donald Trump is at least partly immune from prosecution for plotting the Jan. 6 insurrection and any crimes he committed from the Oval Office. And by a 6-3 vote, the conservative court gave future presidents immunity from all official acts. God Bless America and Richard Nixon.

Postscript—That's going to do it for another hazy, lazy summer week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) so you don't have to. DEI is being rooted out of corporations, agencies and taxpayer-funded schools, because it's a communist plot to make everyone equal. And we all know that some people are more equal than others.

Utah lawmakers did their part by making DEI programs strictly verboten—particularly at universities, where leftists push propaganda that diversity, equity and inclusion are somehow good things when they are so evil. Why should minorities, women, LGBTQ and other marginalized communities get stuff that white men don't get?

And then there's this: Congressional Republicans blame DEI for an uptick of antisemitism at colleges and universities. “I think DEI is a fraud and what we’re seeing now on campuses is proof of that,” said Utah's Rep. Burgess Owens, chairman of the House Higher Education Subcommittee. If it seems ironic that the GOP blames DEI for antisemitism, then you've been paying too much attention.

How else can we undercut affirmative action? You're right Wilson, there's always the Supreme Court and its ongoing efforts to get equal rights for white people.

Well shucks, old Joe Biden is having a time of it. His supporters were hoping for a miracle debate, but those things are in short supply these days. Yes Wilson, he does look like an all-star who stayed one season too long.

Anyway, you and the guys in the band can relate, so take us out with something for Joe and folks who do not go gentle into that good night:

May God bless and keep you always

May your wishes all come true

May you always do for others

And let others do for you

May you build a ladder to the stars

And climb on every rung

May you stay forever young

May you grow up to be righteous

May you grow up to be true

May you always know the truth

And see the light surrounding you

May you always be courageous

Stand upright and be strong

May you stay forever young

May your hands always be busy

May your feet always be swift

May you have a strong foundation

When the winds of changes shift

May your heart always be joyful

And may your song always be sung

May you stay forever young

Forever young, forever young

May you stay forever young.

“Forever Young”—Bob Dylan