In gun-loving Utah, a bill on safe storage of firearms was a bridge too far. 

click to enlarge

Miss: Armed and Dangerous

If you missed the part about Kamala Harris and her guns, you might be missing the point altogether. She supports the 2nd Amendment, but she's also armed and ready to shoot someone—not because the government is coming but because our armed citizens might be. The United States has more guns than people—more suicides, higher incarceration rates and just about more of everything dangerous than other countries. That was highlighted in a New York Times article from Sep. 28 that looked at the consequences of gun culture. If you're paying attention, you know three Utah children were recently the victims of guns in their own hands. The Legislature slow-walked a law that might have saved them by providing tax credits to owners who lock up weapons. It was a bridge too far for the Republican supermajority in the Senate. That State Rep. Matt MacPherson, R-West Valley, will reintroduce the legislation in the next session gives hope—but not much. The Times compared the blindness to the fondness for oil and coal while ignoring the ramifications to the health of the nation.

Miss: Seeing Clearly

This brings us to air quality, the regional haze from air pollution that blocks views and harms health. The Salt Lake Tribune drew a line from health issues to tourism. Will that convince lawmakers to pay attention? There are industries that depend on tourism because of the vistas, outdoor recreation and world-renowned natural phenomena like the Great Salt Lake. Park officials worry the haze will dampen interest in visiting the Mighty 5, Utah's national parks. Colors are muted, the air unbreathable and the night skies clouded by light and pollution. "The industry generated $12.71 billion and supported 159,800 jobs in 2023," the Tribune noted on Sep. 25. It's not like no one is aware of the challenges. There are lawsuits and, in the Utah Way, voluntary effort by industries to help solve the problem. By the time the air clears, though, tourists may be migrating elsewhere.

Hit: Full Court Press

If you listened to the recent Utah Supreme Court case League of Women Voters v. Utah Legislature, you might have heard confusion over newspapers—what they are and how they serve the public. In essence, there aren't many left. Some analysts predict the decline in local newspapers is so great that the U.S. will have lost one-third by the end of the year. Even as virtual papers try to step in, they can't stop the degradation of local news, especially in small communities. So, you should be heartened—for now—that a Fourth District Judge threw out a defamation suit by a Millard County developer against the Millard County Chronicle Progress. The paper had printed articles that the developer claimed had harmed him and his plans to build in the community. If you read accounts of the case, you'll see that being pissed off at coverage is not enough to show defamation.