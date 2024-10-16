Feedback from October 10 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"The Bigger Picture,"

Sept. 26 Cover Story

I am very interested in the article in the September 26 edition of City Weekly. Wes Long's research was very interesting.

I was interested because William Armitage's daughter Annie was considered the widow of John R. Park, who was the president of the University of Deseret, (later becoming the University of Utah).

Park had met Annie when she emigrated to the United States. Park had been in Europe studying European educational systems. In Utah, Annie became very ill and people thought she would die.

LDS leaders convinced John Park, a bachelor, that he needed to be married in the hereafter for the Mormon Celestial Kingdom. They were sealed, but Annie did not die.

Park decided he did not want a wife, so Brigham Young canceled the sealing and Annie married policeman William Hilton. They had several children. But when Park died in 1900, Annie sought part of Park's estate, which had been willed elsewhere.

The Utah Supreme Court decided that the LDS leaders could perform marriages, but that the LDS Church's president did not have the authority to divorce anyone. So, Annie Armitage Hilton got part of the estate of John R. Park.

The article has put the Armitage family in context for me. Thanks.

JEFFERY O. JOHNSON

Salt Lake City

"Direct Hit," Oct. 9 Online News

Editor's note: Readers react to the Utah Transit Authority's preferred route—known as Alternative 3—for a planned Trax Orange Line, which would bypass a connection with Frontrunner's Salt Lake Central Station while creating a direct route between the SLC International Airport and the University of Utah.

It's time for people to stop beating around the bush and embrace the Rio Grande Plan. Alternative 3 is perfectly aligned to service the Rio Grande Depot. It's not even a question at this point.

ANDREWKATSO

Via Instagram

Just do the Rio Grande Plan! I swear the solution to so many problems is literally staring us in the face right now and we keep dancing around it. Rio Grande Plan is the answer to so many of our mobility problems.

SOY_SAUCE97

Via Instagram

Time for a new central station with the Rio Grande Plan.

RIOGRANDEPLAN

Via Instagram

It's like they're almost getting to understanding the Rio Grande Plan needs to happen.

Come on Utah government, let's make this happen!

HAVEYOUMETFRED

Via Instagram

It's a step in the right direction! Rio Grande Plan is gaining momentum!

ZACHSCRIVEN

Via Instagram

