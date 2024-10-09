Feedback from October 3 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

On Repeat

Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5, 2024, and Benjamin Netanyahu returned figuratively to Auschwitz, Germany, on October 7, 2024. Each one reveled politically in what they say are the deeply felt, recurring miseries of their people.

Donald Trump's people have been trained to believe the 2020 election was stolen from them and that today it is happening again. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's people have been trained to believe that the "Never Again" holocaust recently happened to them all over again.

Both claims wither under even the most pedestrian kind of examination. Massive evidence exists that the opposite of Donald Trump's claim actually happened in America—Donald Trump stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton by covering up his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. He tried to steal it again in 2020 from Joe Biden.

The real holocaust that happened after October 7, 2023, has been Netanyahu's propaganda-supported slaughter of Muslim civilians in Gaza and now in Lebanon. Some 1,200 Israelis died in October 2023, but since then, more than 40,000 Palestinians have died in the disproportionate recriminations that followed. Do the math, people.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

All Talk

Donald Trump has been critical, as usual, about President Joe Biden not spending enough money on the damage of Hurricane Helene and spending too much money on the problems of immigration.

First, Trump killed the deal between the Blue and Red on the improvement of the border situation. Second, what about the $138,000 dollars and the 308 days Trump spent playing golf during his four-year tenure?

Maybe he should pay back the golf bill that the American public paid for and donate it to the victims of Hurricane Helene. He is always bragging about how much money he is worth, why doesn't he put his money where his big mouth is?

BARRY HECKER

Salt Lake City

Liz

Liz Cheney, oh my oh my, what have we here,

A courageous woman who has no fear.

Her politic peers genuflect to their "orange Jesus",

She, a staunch defender of the democratic process.

A powerful leader of her political party,

Lost her positions defending our liberty.

So easy to acquiesce to one's self-interest,

But not this woman who co-chaired the riot inquest.

Sharply agree or disagree with her missions,

But her integrity allows no seditions.

Liz challenges fake conspiracies to our freedom,

Which wanton authority leads to serfdom.

Whether you love to hate or hate to love her,

Liz's love of "freedom" harbors no idolater.

GEORGE KIBILDIS

Sparta, New Jersey

