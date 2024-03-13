Feedback from March 7 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Luck of the Irish

On the calendar, one of the most popular days of the year is March 17—St Patrick's day. This, of course, is for good reason—it's one of the few times each year when people are allowed to let off some steam, drink too much and just generally be jolly.

This year, however, I'd want people to consider the St. Patrick's holiday in a new light based on a brief history. Did you know that Ireland was first invaded by the Anglo-Saxons (English) in May 1169 and that the occupation lasted roughly 750 years until 1921?

When independence was struck with England, the island was divided in two. The north stayed a part of the United Kingdom and was ruled under what we might call "separate but equal" government, which continues to this day. During that same time period, the Irish suffered a famine, with the largest per-capita fatalities in the history of the world.

From 1845 to 1852, about 1 million people fled and 1 million people died—or about two-thirds of all Irish. This included my family, which arrived here in 1887. Another half-million Irish came in the early- to mid-1900s.

When my family arrived in America, many signs on businesses read "no blacks, no Jews and no Irish." But in just 50 years we had John F. Kennedy elected as president.

After 100 years, we have a Supreme Court filled with Catholics and a Chief Justice in John Roberts, who has two adoptive children from Ireland.

So why don't you know this? Because the strength of the Irish is a sensibility which is, by my estimation, the foundation of this country and what we should all aspire to. At the heart of the Irish culture is the concept of "craic."

Good craic is the use of language to draw attention to the humor of everyday situations. In doing so, it breeds authenticity, democratizes all ideas and keeps people humble to the absurdity of life. It is the foundation for which the framers created our First Amendment.

If America is a tapestry of people, the Irish are the thread that holds us together. This year, I hope you celebrate with green beer. I hope you get too drunk and have the night of your life.

I also hope that the next morning, a little hungover, you will carry a little of this sensibility along with you, keeping in mind the true lesson of St. Patrick's day: Making people like you will get you further than always trying to be right.

BRENDAN RYAN

Salt Lake City

"Lyman's Devilish Deal,"

March 7 Private Eye

Phil Lyman wants to get plastic surgery to permanently attach his ATV to his body.

STAY_SEEJ

Via Instagram

You only need a pardon if you're guilty.

HOGWILD752

Via Instagram

Good for Phil Lyman! Woke shit needs to be called out for what it is—the creation of division in America.

MARIAFERLAND

Via Instagram

