Feedback from February 29 and Beyond 

"Foul Ball," Feb. 29 Cover Story

How about the U waits until the Bees or whatever g-d "pro" team gets their stadium built out in Daybreak and then the U takes over the g-d stadium that has already been built so people can continue to live in their rightfully bought homes?

Quit ripping apart every piece of land to make a buck!

JENNIFER OVARD

Via Facebook

What's with all the baseball trash lately? They want to move [Smith's] ballpark because of crime in the area and then they want to build an MLB stadium where there is just as much crime? And now {the U of U ballpark]?

Baseball is so boring. Put money into music and the arts. If you like baseball, go play it. Don't pay to watch someone else.

SALTLAKECHITY

Via Instagram

"To Be Continued," Feb. 29 Cinema

Good review! As a sci-fi fan I'll definitely watch [Dune Part 2], but not sure if we'll make it to the theater. We watched the first one at home.

So, another cliffhanger. This is typical of all sci-fi, including books. Obviously they just want to keep extracting money from us.

JEFF MYERS

Via Facebook

"Play Ball," Feb. 28 Online News

No one wants an MLB or NHL team in Utah. NFL/football is the only sport that sells out every time.

ANDREYMEHARG

Via Instagram

Screw the lake, screw the homeless. What we need is more professional sports for the rich people to enjoy.

THISHOMBRE

Via Instagram

Looking forward to the first pitch.

CJSPAYER

Via Instagram

Always giving our money to the rich, but small businesses are on their own. And don't give me the lie about investing in our city and state; it is always about giving welfare to the richest.

DANCINGWALNUTTREE

Via Instagram

We live in a desert. Might want to spread the word to our politicians. They don't seem to know.

BROOKEWHITAKER5

Via Instagram

Got to keep the empire entertained while it all falls to pieces.

SOULCORRECTION

Via Instagram

We just want affordable housing.

CAITSMITH91

Via Instagram

And then there will be another police budget increase to harass our unsheltered neighbors without actually helping whatsoever.

GRIZZLYBEARJAR

Via Instagram

Almost like they don't care about public opinion. Nobody I know is for this.

THEWILDWINSTON

Via Instagram

And again, taxpayers will foot the bill, but will the average taxpayer be able to afford a ticket?

SUSAN BALLARD

Via Facebook

