Feedback from February 29 and Beyond 

"Foul Ball," Feb. 29 Cover Story
How about the U waits until the Bees or whatever g-d "pro" team gets their stadium built out in Daybreak and then the U takes over the g-d stadium that has already been built so people can continue to live in their rightfully bought homes?
Quit ripping apart every piece of land to make a buck!
JENNIFER OVARD
Via Facebook
What's with all the baseball trash lately? They want to move [Smith's] ballpark because of crime in the area and then they want to build an MLB stadium where there is just as much crime? And now {the U of U ballpark]?
Baseball is so boring. Put money into music and the arts. If you like baseball, go play it. Don't pay to watch someone else.
SALTLAKECHITY
Via Instagram
"To Be Continued," Feb. 29 Cinema
Good review! As a sci-fi fan I'll definitely watch [Dune Part 2], but not sure if we'll make it to the theater. We watched the first one at home.
So, another cliffhanger. This is typical of all sci-fi, including books. Obviously they just want to keep extracting money from us.
JEFF MYERS
Via Facebook
"Play Ball," Feb. 28 Online News
No one wants an MLB or NHL team in Utah. NFL/football is the only sport that sells out every time.
ANDREYMEHARG
Via Instagram
Screw the lake, screw the homeless. What we need is more professional sports for the rich people to enjoy.
THISHOMBRE
Via Instagram
Looking forward to the first pitch.
CJSPAYER
Via Instagram
Always giving our money to the rich, but small businesses are on their own. And don't give me the lie about investing in our city and state; it is always about giving welfare to the richest.
DANCINGWALNUTTREE
Via Instagram
We live in a desert. Might want to spread the word to our politicians. They don't seem to know.
BROOKEWHITAKER5
Via Instagram
Got to keep the empire entertained while it all falls to pieces.
SOULCORRECTION
Via Instagram
We just want affordable housing.
CAITSMITH91
Via Instagram
And then there will be another police budget increase to harass our unsheltered neighbors without actually helping whatsoever.
GRIZZLYBEARJAR
Via Instagram
Almost like they don't care about public opinion. Nobody I know is for this.
THEWILDWINSTON
Via Instagram
And again, taxpayers will foot the bill, but will the average taxpayer be able to afford a ticket?
SUSAN BALLARD
Via Facebook
Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!