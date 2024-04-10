Feedback from April 4 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Rolling Coal

For decades, two coal-fired power plants in Emery County have shored up Los Angeles County's power grid. These two power plants—Hunter and Huntington, both owned by PacifiCorp—have proven to be controversial in recent times due to Los Angeles County's decision to move away from coal-fired power generation.

As the leading cause of global overheating, coal power generation has remained a target for more progressive environs such as LA County in the quest to upgrade to cleaner sources of energy. Despite the loss of the power plants' primary customer within the next few years, PacifiCorp has refused consistent calls to shut the plants down.

Both of the power stations faced an Environmental Protection Agency regulation designed to slash carbon pollution and increase visibility at Grand Canyon National Park, a regulatory move that was countered by both recent presidential administrations. Recently, a memorandum to close both plants down by 2032 was rescinded back to the original date of 2036. This is in spite of the hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damages attributable to the carbon emissions from both plants.

The Utah Legislature, PacifiCorp and other stakeholders would do well to heed the economic costs of these unforeseen externalities and reverse the decision to move the closure of the plant back four years to avoid further damages. The gained opportunity benefit should instead focus on revitalizing the communities the plants are in to charter a cleaner, more reliable and affordable method of power generation to ensure continued economic growth and communal prosperity.

ANDREW BRODD

Draper

College Should Wait

College tuition is going up ... again. Add in rising inflation and a burgeoning student debt crisis and the situation gets critical.

A college student's money isn't going as far as it used to, and far too many students are graduating with crippling debt. This is especially true in Utah, where the average salary for a college graduate in Utah is $37,328.

Considering that the average college debt is $32,750, the average four-year degree is $52,652 and 34% of college graduates could have gotten their job without a degree, the return on investment seems ... deficient.

That isn't to say that college isn't necessary for some. There are many fields where college is required—medicine, for instance. But, in an age where information is just a few clicks away, college may not be the golden ticket it once was.

Entrepreneurship, coupled with self-directed learning, has the potential to provide a better path to success for many. So, can we stop pushing kids who aren't ready into college?

Let them take a year or two to explore their interests. Some of them will find success without college.

JON ENGLAND

Libertas Institute

