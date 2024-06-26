Feedback from June 20 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Follow the Money," June 20 Cover

I'm all for public restrooms for the homeless, but don't be giving Nomad Alliance any grant money. The executive director has a history of abusing her clients while taking grants. And she likes to lie to her volunteers claiming she doesn't take a salary from grants when she has.

CHRIS JAMES

We should pay our mayor and City Council more!

SLINDIVISIBLE

All for everything else, not the pay raises.

DING_DANG_DANE

"I'm MAGA," June 20 Private Eye

I'm done with Donald Trump and his followers. This time, vote to get government control out of our libraries, our school curriculum and our doctor's office! Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush were pro-choice for that reason.

I decide what my kids read, what subjects are in our schools and private issues with my health are between me and my doctor! I will vote for the issues and person who supports these issues.

MARY SEQUIM

"Hair Loss Lee," June 6 Private Eye

Mike Lee needs to be voted out in 2028. He needs to go ... now!

APLUSANDMINUS

2029 cannot come fast enough! Mike Lee never got my vote!

JANEYUTAH

Mike Lee is such a tool.

JEENYUSJAY

Lee is such a putz.

KGB1919

Mike Lee's announcement: "I am a slave to billionaires and have zero respect for the justice system. Instead of solving America's problems I'm going to do nothing until all billionaires are above the law." He is useless to us.

RETREATMENTWELLNESS

Mike Lee, John Curtis, Burgess Owens—all crooks. The only time you hear of anything they do is during reelection time.

TMTHEBIGFINISH

Trump boot licker! He needs to go!

GT_AT145

Lee—hey, he's the guy that shut down the government to try to stop healthcare?

DENNIS OGDEN

The Mango malfeasant promised Mike Lee a Supreme Court seat.

AARON MITCHELL

Correction: The June 20, 2024, Private

Eye column, titled "I'm MAGA," incorrectly described the candidacy of State Auditor John Dougall, who is currently running for election to Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

