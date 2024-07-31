Feedback from July 25 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Trump's Gaza

July 2024 will go down in history as the month Donald Trump announced a total blockade of any future participation in government by the American people. He has said if he wins there will be no need for coming out to vote again after November 2024. Everything will be already fixed and under control.

On the other hand, if he loses the 2024 election voting will not be possible, since civil conflict will likely break out to try to rectify that enormous injustice. I get it. Do you? America has become Trump's Gaza—encircled, blockaded, under siege from all directions by a politician who will broach no more political defeats or even contests for the duration of his existence on planet Earth.

One interesting aspect of this new reality for America is that children and grandchildren will no longer need to pay attention to social studies, history or law while in school. The education needed to teach people how to govern themselves will be as useless to America as an election.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

Private Eye, July 24 Online

I could never tell my now 6-year-old daughter in the future that I supported or voted for Trump. He's a convicted felon. He's sexually abused women. He's a narcissistic pathological liar. He's a lifelong conman who did nothing as president.

Did he build a wall? Nope. Did Mexico pay for that nonexistent wall? Nope. Did he "drain the swamp"? Nope.

I do not understand how anyone can justify supporting Trump or voting for him. Come on, Republicans, you can so easily do better! What is with the attraction to that guy?

ABRAMOVITZ1

Via Instagram

The only thing [Utah Gov. Spencer] Cox did right is support President Trump. All of Cox's other policies—from gender transitions, to illegals, to even his egg policy—are poisonous to any thinking, responsible, taxpaying legal resident of Utah.

MARIAFERLAND

Via Instagram

Cox is a flip-flopper. I think deep down he doesn't want to be a tool, but sadly his party has become the party of hateful crazies.

VALERIEANNSEA

Via Instagram

He grabbed Cox by the pussy.

BHOMER79

Via Instagram

Who cares? We need Trump as our next president. We're cooked as a country with anyone else, unless you're currently well off in the money department.

CATDOG243

Via Instagram

Trump 2024. Maybe [the boutique store] iconoCLAD can stock up and sell tissues for all your tears come November.

DRAKE.CUSTOM.COATINGS

Via Instagram

Gov. Cox come on, have a spine. Trump is unfit for office. He definitely does not follow the Christian values that you stand for.

BENJAMIN.PELLEGRINO

Via Instagram

Y'all are such whiny little snowflakes it's hilarious! Orange man bad! Raaaawwwwrrrrr grow up.

DEAD_HEADFORD

Via Instagram

