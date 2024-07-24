Feedback from July 18 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Hail to the Chief,"

July 19 Online News

Does Spencer Cox really think that Trump will change just because he got shot at? Not a chance in hell.

DRUEDER

Via Instagram

Utah is ridiculous—two Democrats running against each other. Cox is a joke, we need real conservatives in charge of Utah, not Cox and Romney.

PIZZAGUYFORPRESIDENT

Via Instagram

I guess all it took was an assassination attempt by a fellow Republican to seal the deal for his vote.

ADVHUM

Via Instagram

What a flip-flopping disappointment.

SIRENLUNA

Via Instagram

We can solve the Cox problem by voting for Brian King in November!

BONNIELT77

Via Instagram

I have no idea what they all see in [Trump]. Not a single spine in the Republican Party.

JASONSGRS

Via Instagram

[Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brian] King is a wonderful candidate with good character. We don't need Cox! Come on Utah, vote for common sense and to better our state and protect our land.

D.LILASPHOTOGRAPHY

Via Instagram

I wish they would vote to protect all those children that have been shot at. Send Trump some thoughts and prayers and grow a backbone.

DUENDELOUNGE

Via Instagram

Cox is a flimsy tumbleweed, following wherever the winds take him. I don't believe a word he has to say about inclusivity and values. Absolute sell-out!

CHRISSMOONEY

Via Instagram

I guess Gov. Cox has never been in a relationship with a narcissist before.

ANNAPOCAROPHOTO

Via Instagram

I'm already ashamed to be an American at this point. The nail is about hammered all the way in my coffin as being an embarrassed Utahn. Lord save us all. No one is going to save us at this point, so just be kind to each other.

ILLUMESKINCARE

Via Instagram

What's with all these conservatives thinking [Trump's] tune will ever change? It hasn't changed in 20 years! Not since he called them morons.

ROMEDROID

Via Instagram

Utah was never a state to follow just to follow, but now there is Mike Lee and the same divisive rhetoric parroting Trump. Such a shame we can't stand for decency anymore.

MOVINGSAINTS

Via Instagram

Cox is making a fool of himself, or us.

CLCLARK44

Via Instagram

All Cox. No balls.

BRADINACAGE

Via Instagram

