July 24, 2024 News » Letters

Feedback from July 18 and Beyond 

"Hail to the Chief,"
July 19 Online News
Does Spencer Cox really think that Trump will change just because he got shot at? Not a chance in hell.
DRUEDER
Via Instagram

Utah is ridiculous—two Democrats running against each other. Cox is a joke, we need real conservatives in charge of Utah, not Cox and Romney.
PIZZAGUYFORPRESIDENT
Via Instagram

I guess all it took was an assassination attempt by a fellow Republican to seal the deal for his vote.
ADVHUM
Via Instagram

What a flip-flopping disappointment.
SIRENLUNA
Via Instagram

We can solve the Cox problem by voting for Brian King in November!
BONNIELT77
Via Instagram

I have no idea what they all see in [Trump]. Not a single spine in the Republican Party.
JASONSGRS
Via Instagram

[Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brian] King is a wonderful candidate with good character. We don't need Cox! Come on Utah, vote for common sense and to better our state and protect our land.
D.LILASPHOTOGRAPHY
Via Instagram

I wish they would vote to protect all those children that have been shot at. Send Trump some thoughts and prayers and grow a backbone.
DUENDELOUNGE
Via Instagram

Cox is a flimsy tumbleweed, following wherever the winds take him. I don't believe a word he has to say about inclusivity and values. Absolute sell-out!
CHRISSMOONEY
Via Instagram

I guess Gov. Cox has never been in a relationship with a narcissist before.
ANNAPOCAROPHOTO
Via Instagram

I'm already ashamed to be an American at this point. The nail is about hammered all the way in my coffin as being an embarrassed Utahn. Lord save us all. No one is going to save us at this point, so just be kind to each other.
ILLUMESKINCARE
Via Instagram

What's with all these conservatives thinking [Trump's] tune will ever change? It hasn't changed in 20 years! Not since he called them morons.
ROMEDROID
Via Instagram

Utah was never a state to follow just to follow, but now there is Mike Lee and the same divisive rhetoric parroting Trump. Such a shame we can't stand for decency anymore.
MOVINGSAINTS
Via Instagram

Cox is making a fool of himself, or us.
CLCLARK44
Via Instagram

All Cox. No balls.
BRADINACAGE
Via Instagram

Care to sound off on a feature or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!

