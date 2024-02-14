Feedback from February 8 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Ticking Clock," Feb. 1 cover story

Bravo to Mary Dickson for her bravery and tenacity with this most important cause. Being a downwinder myself, the government never told us the truth and how extremely dangerous the nuclear testing was.

I ended up with cancer at 30 years old, and we had no cancer in our family.

It is time Congress stepped up to help all victims of this most tragic cover up.

DOUGLAS TOLLSTRUP

Millcreek

"Washington Square Dispatch," Feb. 9 online news

Ahhhh, the most politically "correct" City Council in SLC history. Yet when real moral courage is required—standing up for Palestine—they fold like chairs. Pathetic.

PYRENEESBIG

Via Instagram

"Schoolyard Bullies," Feb. 8 online news

They sure as hell better condemn [Natalie Cline]. She has no place being on the Utah Board of Education making decisions for any of our kids. When you are doing more harm than good, it's time for you to resign.

Every time she opens her mouth, it's one harmful comment after another. Especially when it impacts the safety of our kids. They had to increase security for this student at the school because of her statements.

This is not OK. And for any trans kid, or parent of a trans kid living through this nightmare, we see you, and we love you, and you're absolutely welcome here!

PEREZMORRISDESIGN

Via Instagram

Her intent with her post was to defame this student. She caused threats and emotional stress that simply don't go away with an apology. [Natalie] Cline deliberately and intentionally attacked this student followed by a lame apology. She should be removed from her position and sued for defamation of character.

Defamation is a statement that injures a third party's reputation. The tort of defamation includes both libel (written statements) and slander (spoken statements). State common law and statutory law governs defamation actions, and each state varies in their standards for defamation and potential damages.

HULAGIRLSHERI

Via Instagram

Saw this coming— just not from a [state school board] member, which just goes to highlight the issue more.

COPPERPAISLEY

Via Instagram

She will surely deny, spin and run for higher office with a platform of witch hunt, conservative values and freedom of speech. Sound familiar?

WILKES1007

Via Instagram

I'm so tired of this wretched person. The people here who are surprised this happened are obviously not familiar with Cline. She's abhorrent. She needs more than condemnation—she needs to be kicked off the board and barred from being able to sit on any board in the future.

ASH86AC

Via Instagram

Kick her out! She doesn't belong on any board that deals with children.

SRPHILLIPS66

Via Instagram

Why is anyone surprised? This is what happens when the state essentially emboldens the would-be genital police.

RAINYNEPTUNUS

Via Instagram

